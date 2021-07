Boris Johnson inevitably seeks out good news – even if, despite the successful vaccination programme, the Covid-19 pandemic still provides plenty of bad news headlines. Today, the upbeat prime minister said: “The real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab.” He told us he hadn’t ruled out taking a foreign holiday this summer. He relegated the bad bit to the end: while he did not “want to cast a pall over things,” he admitted foreign travel would be “different” this year. That is an understatement. The government’s formal announcement tonight did not quite...