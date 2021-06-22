Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Review (PS4) – A Fun, If Uneven Collection Of Sporting Mini Games Best Enjoyed With Friends

Billowing sand, gorgeous line art, and ethereal music are features that are hard to find in games in 2021, but in the upcoming indie game Sable, these features combine to create an experience that is both familiar and entirely new. Reminiscent of your favorite exploration games, Sable is a puzzle adventure game with refreshing mechanics and a unique story that has players recalling the beloved Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch, but unlike its other clones in the industry, Sable stands apart from the rest through its artistic vision and its determination for calm, puzzle-based gameplay. The art style is best articulated as influenced by the serene landscapes of Studio Ghibli and the light tonality of the works by comic artist Jean “Moebius” Giraud (Blueberry, Incal). If you haven’t stumbled across one of the stunning gifs showing off this game yet, allow me to introduce you to one of the most promising indie games releasing in 2021.