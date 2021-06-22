Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

A cohort study to investigate sex-specific differences in ANCA-associated glomerulonephritis outcomes

By Jennifer Scott, Carolina Canepa, Antonia Buettner, Louise Ryan, Bróna Moloney, Sarah Cormican, Cathal Walsh, Arthur White, Alan D. Salama, Mark A. Little
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData surrounding sex-specific differences in ANCA-associated vasculitis glomerulonephritis (ANCA-GN) outcomes is sparse. We hypothesised that the previously observed increased risk of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in males is driven by sex-specific variation in immunosuppression dosing. Patients were recruited to the Irish Rare Kidney Disease Registry or followed by the Royal Free Hospital vasculitis team (2012–2020). Inclusion criteria: prior diagnosis of ANCA-GN (biopsy proven pauci-immune glomerulonephritis) and positive serology for anti-MPO or -PR3 antibodies. Renal and patient survival, stratified by sex and Berden histological class, was analysed. The cumulative- and starting dose/kilogram of induction agents and prednisolone, respectively, was compared between sexes. 332 patients were included. Median follow-up was time 40.2 months (IQR 17.3–69.2). 73 (22%) reached ESKD and 47 (14.2%) died. Overall 1- and 5-year renal survival was 82.2% and 76.7% in males and 87.1% and 82.0% in females, respectively (p 0.13). The hazard ratio for ESKD in males versus females, after adjustment for age, ANCA serology, baseline creatinine and histological class was 1.07 (95% CI 0.59–1.93). There was no difference between sexes in the dose/kilogram of any induction agent. We did not observe a strong impact of sex on renal outcome in ANCA-GN. Treatment intensity does not vary by sex.

#Cohort Study#Observational Study#Longitudinal Study#Study Group#Sex#Anca#The Royal Free Hospital#Anti Mpo#Iqr#Eskd#Mpa#Polyangiitis#Egpa#Crescentic Berden#Rkd
