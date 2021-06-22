Cancel
Cancer

The immune cell landscape of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from PNS patients

By Qing Ye, Chao Zhou, Sisi Li, Jingjing Wang, Fei Liu, Zhixia Liu, Jianhua Mao, Haidong Fu
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting research suggests that the human immune system and immune cells are involved in the pathogenesis of nephrotic syndrome, but there is still a lack of direct evidence. This study tried to analyze the profiling of immune cells in the peripheral blood of steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (SSNS) patients and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) patients before and after standard steroid treatment to clarify the immunological mechanism of nephrotic syndrome patients. The number and proportion of CD4 + T cells in patients with nephrotic syndrome remained unchanged. However, there is an imbalance of Th1 and Th2 and an excessive increase of Th17 cells. The number of CD8 + T cells and the number of effector CD8 + T cells in them increased significantly, but only in SSNS, the number of activated CD8 + T cells increased, and the number of activated Treg cells decreased significantly. Nephrotic syndrome patients also have B cell disorder, and it is more prominent in SSNS patients. Compared with the normal control, only the number of B cells and plasmablast in SSNS patients increased significantly (Z = − 2.20, P = 0.028). This study also observed that transitional B cells decreased in both SSNS and SRNS patients, but SSNS patients' decrease was lower than in SRNS patients. Compared with normal controls, monocytes in patients with nephrotic syndrome decreased significantly. The main reason was that Non-classical Monocyte decreased, while Classical Monocyte increased slightly. The total number of NK cells did not change, but the internal cell subgroups' composition occurred. Changes, realized as CD56hi NK cells increased, CD56low NK cells decreased; and the above trend is more evident in SSNS patients. Patients with nephrotic syndrome have immune disorders, including T cells, B cells, Monocytes, and NK cells. It can be confirmed that immune factors are involved in the pathogenesis of the nephrotic syndrome.

ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell memory is sustained in COVID-19 convalescent patients for 10 months with successful development of stem cell-like memory T cells

Memory T cells contribute to rapid viral clearance during re-infection, but the longevity and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2-specific memory T cells remain unclear. Here we conduct ex vivo assays to evaluate SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses in COVID-19 convalescent patients up to 317 days post-symptom onset (DPSO), and find that memory T cell responses are maintained during the study period regardless of the severity of COVID-19. In particular, we observe sustained polyfunctionality and proliferation capacity of SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells. Among SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells detected by activation-induced markers, the proportion of stem cell-like memory T (TSCM) cells is increased, peaking at approximately 120 DPSO. Development of TSCM cells is confirmed by SARS-CoV-2-specific MHC-I multimer staining. Considering the self-renewal capacity and multipotency of TSCM cells, our data suggest that SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells are long-lasting after recovery from COVID-19, thus support the feasibility of effective vaccination programs as a measure for COVID-19 control.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation reverses white matter injury measured by diffusion-tensor imaging (DTI) in sickle cell disease patients

Brain injury in sickle cell disease (SCD) comprises a wide spectrum of neurological damage. Neurocognitive deficits have been described even without established neurological lesions. DTI is a rapid, noninvasive, and non-contrast method that enables detection of normal-appearing white matter lesions not detected by conventional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The aim of the study was to evaluate if stem cell transplantation can revert white matter lesions in patients with SCD. Twenty-eight SCD patients were evaluated with MRI and DTI before and after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), compared with 26 healthy controls (HC). DTI metrics included fractional anisotropy (FA), mean diffusivity (MD), radial (RD), and axial (AD) diffusivity maps, global efficiency, path length, and clustering coefficients. Compared to HC, SCD patients had a lower FA (p = 0.0086) before HSCT. After HSCT, FA increased and was not different from healthy controls (p = 0.1769). Mean MD, RD, and AD decreased after HSCT (p = 0.0049; p = 0.0029; p = 0.0408, respectively). We confirm previous data of white matter lesions in SCD and present evidence that HSCT promotes recovery of brain injury with potential improvement of brain structural connectivity.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
ScienceNature.com

Novel CLTC variants cause new brain and kidney phenotypes

Heterozygous variants in CLTC, which encode the clathrin heavy chain protein, cause neurodevelopmental delay of varying severity, and often accompanied by dysmorphic features, seizures, hypotonia, and ataxia. To date, 28 affected individuals with CLTC variants have been reported, although their phenotypes have not been fully elucidated. Here, we report three novel de novo CLTC (NM_001288653.1) variants in three individuals with previously unreported clinical symptoms: c.3662_3664del:p.(Leu1221del) in individual 1, c.2878T>C:p.(Trp960Arg) in individual 2, and c.2430+1G>T:p.(Glu769_Lys810del) in individual 3. Consistent with previous reports, individuals with missense or small in-frame variants were more severely affected. Unreported symptoms included a brain defect (cystic lesions along the lateral ventricles of the brain in individuals 1 and 3), kidney findings (high-echogenic kidneys in individual 1 and agenesis of the left kidney and right vesicoureteral reflux in individual 3), respiratory abnormality (recurrent pneumonia in individual 1), and abnormal hematological findings (anemia in individual 1 and pancytopenia in individual 3). Of note, individual 1 even exhibited prenatal abnormality (fetal growth restriction, cystic brain lesions, high-echogenic kidneys, and a heart defect), suggesting that CLTC variants should be considered when abnormal prenatal findings in multiple organs are detected.
CancerNature.com

Thioredoxin reductase is a major regulator of metabolism in leukemia cells

Despite the fact that AML is the most common acute leukemia in adults, patient outcomes are poor necessitating the development of novel therapies. We identified that inhibition of Thioredoxin Reductase (TrxR) is a promising strategy for AML and report a highly potent and specific inhibitor of TrxR, S-250. Both pharmacologic and genetic inhibition of TrxR impairs the growth of human AML in mouse models. We found that TrxR inhibition leads to a rapid and marked impairment of metabolism in leukemic cells subsequently leading to cell death. TrxR was found to be a major and direct regulator of metabolism in AML cells through impacts on both glycolysis and the TCA cycle. Studies revealed that TrxR directly regulates GAPDH leading to a disruption of glycolysis and an increase in flux through the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP). The combined inhibition of TrxR and the PPP led to enhanced leukemia growth inhibition. Overall, TrxR abrogation, particularly with S-250, was identified as a promising strategy to disrupt AML metabolism.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
CancerNature.com

Inflammatory monocytes promote pre-engraftment syndrome and tocilizumab can therapeutically limit pathology in patients

Unrelated cord blood transplantation (UCBT) is an effective treatment for hematopoietic disorders. However, this attractive approach is frequently accompanied by pre-engraftment syndrome (PES), severe cases of PES are associated with enhanced mortality and morbidity, but the pathogenesis of PES remains unclear. Here we show that GM-CSF produced by cord blood-derived inflammatory monocytes drives PES pathology, and that monocytes are the main source of IL-6 during PES. Further, we report the outcome of a single arm, single-center clinical study of tocilizumab in the treatment of steroid-refractory severe PES patients (www.chictr.org.cn ChiCTR1800015472). The study met the primary outcome measure since none of the patients was nonrelapse death during the 100 days follow-up. The study also met key secondary outcomes measures of neutrophil engraftment and hematopoiesis. These findings offer a therapeutic strategy with which to tackle PES and improve nonrelapse mortality.
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.
ScienceNature.com

Highly efficient gene editing and single cell analysis of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells from X-linked sideroblastic anemia patients

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 248 (2021) Cite this article. X-linked sideroblastic anemia (XLSA), which is the most common genetic form of congenital sideroblastic anemia, is typically characterized by reduced heme synthesis and the presence of bone marrow (BM) ring sideroblasts containing pathologic iron deposits in the mitochondria.1 Notably, most of the reported XLSA male cases are caused by mutations in the gene encoding 5-aminolevulinate synthase 2 (ALAS2). Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) transplantation is the only effective treatment to cure XLSA, but with limitations including the uncertain availability of suitable donors and transplantation-associated mortality and morbidity such as graft-versus-host disease and immune rejection. Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats-associated protein-9 nuclease (CRISPR/Cas9) technology, has shown tremendous potential for the clinical treatment of inherited diseases through transplantation of genetically modified HSCs.2 Here, we developed an efficient gene-editing platform to repair pathogenic mutations in the ALAS2 gene in CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from XLSA patients, providing the groundwork for a potential therapy for XLSA (Supplemental Fig. S1).
ScienceNature.com

K29-linked ubiquitin signaling regulates proteotoxic stress response and cell cycle

Protein ubiquitination shows remarkable topological and functional diversity through the polymerization of ubiquitin via different linkages. Deciphering the cellular ubiquitin code is of central importance to understand the physiology of the cell. However, our understanding of its function is rather limited due to the lack of specific binders as tools to detect K29-linked polyubiquitin. In this study, we screened and characterized a synthetic antigen-binding fragment, termed sAB-K29, that can specifically recognize K29-linked polyubiquitin using chemically synthesized K29-linked diubiquitin. We further determined the crystal structure of this fragment bound to the K29-linked diubiquitin, which revealed the molecular basis of specificity. Using sAB-K29 as a tool, we uncovered that K29-linked ubiquitination is involved in different kinds of cellular proteotoxic stress response as well as cell cycle regulation. In particular, we showed that K29-linked ubiquitination is enriched in the midbody and downregulation of the K29-linked ubiquitination signal arrests cells in G1/S phase.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Identification and characterization of a novel ELN mutation in congenital heart disease with pulmonary artery stenosis

Congenital heart defects, one of the most common birth defects, affect approximately 1% of live birth globally and remain the leading cause of infant mortality in developed countries. Utilizing the pathogenicity score and inheritance mode from whole exome sequencing results, a heterozygous mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) in elastin (ELN) was identified among 6,440 variants in a female proband born with an atrial septal defect accompanied by pulmonary artery stenosis. Results of RT-PCR showed that the mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) did not affect the expression levels of ELN mRNA but increased protein level. The content of ELN truncate (functional component) was significantly lower in both the intracellular and extracellular compartments after mutation. These results indicate that the ELN mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) affected the protein truncate, which may be a functional component of ELN and play crucial roles for this pedigree. Here we report of an ELN heterozygous variant associated with congenital heart disease accompanied with pulmonary artery stenosis, which is less common. Based on our results, we speculate that this may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes, and propose that the decrease of ELN protein level may cause this pedigree vascular abnormality, especially pulmonary artery stenosis, and reinforce the view that ELN insufficiency is the primary cause of these vascular lesions. This may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes. Thus, systematic analysis not only enables us to better understand the etiology of this disease but also contributes to clinical and prenatal diagnosis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Outcomes of severe aplastic anemia patients with infection proceeding with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, versus patients without infection

Killick SB, Bown N, Cavenagh J, Dokal I, Foukaneli T, Hill A, et al. Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of adult aplastic anaemia. Br J Haematol. 2016;172:187–207. Marsh JC, Ball SE, Cavenagh J, Darbyshire P, Dokal I, Gordon-Smith EC, et al. Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of aplastic anaemia. Br J Haematol. 2009;147:43–70.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
ScienceNature.com

SoxD transcription factor deficiency in Schwann cells delays myelination in the developing peripheral nervous system

The three SoxD proteins, Sox5, Sox6 and Sox13, represent closely related transcription factors with important roles during development. In the developing nervous system, SoxD proteins have so far been primarily studied in oligodendroglial cells and in interneurons of brain and spinal cord. In oligodendroglial cells, Sox5 and Sox6 jointly maintain the precursor state, interfere with terminal differentiation, and thereby ensure the proper timing of myelination in the central nervous system. Here we studied the role of SoxD proteins in Schwann cells, the functional counterpart of oligodendrocytes in the peripheral nervous system. We show that Schwann cells express Sox5 and Sox13 but not Sox6. Expression was transient and ceased with the onset of terminal differentiation. In mice with early Schwann cell-specific deletion of both Sox5 and Sox13, embryonic Schwann cell development was not substantially affected and progressed normally into the promyelinating stage. However, there was a mild and transient delay in the myelination of the peripheral nervous system of these mice. We therefore conclude that SoxD proteins—in stark contrast to their action in oligodendrocytes—promote differentiation and myelination in Schwann cells.
HealthNature.com

Single-nucleus chromatin accessibility and transcriptomic characterization of Alzheimer’s disease

The gene-regulatory landscape of the brain is highly dynamic in health and disease, coordinating a menagerie of biological processes across distinct cell types. Here, we present a multi-omic single-nucleus study of 191,890 nuclei in late-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD), accessible through our web portal, profiling chromatin accessibility and gene expression in the same biological samples and uncovering vast cellular heterogeneity. We identified cell-type-specific, disease-associated candidate cis-regulatory elements and their candidate target genes, including an oligodendrocyte-associated regulatory module containing links to APOE and CLU. We describe cis-regulatory relationships in specific cell types at a subset of AD risk loci defined by genome-wide association studies, demonstrating the utility of this multi-omic single-nucleus approach. Trajectory analysis of glial populations identified disease-relevant transcription factors, such as SREBF1, and their regulatory targets. Finally, we introduce single-nucleus consensus weighted gene coexpression analysis, a coexpression network analysis strategy robust to sparse single-cell data, and perform a systems-level analysis of the AD transcriptome.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of the clinical outcomes between NIMA-mismatched and NIPA-mismatched haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for patients with hematological malignancies

The objective of this study was to compare clinical outcomes between noninherited maternal antigen (NIMA)-mismatched and noninherited paternal antigen (NIPA)-mismatched haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (haplo-HSCT) among patients with hematological malignancies and perform a subgroup analysis. We retrospectively analyzed 378 patients with hematological malignancies who received haplo-HSCT from NIMA-mismatched (n = 201) and NIPA-mismatched (n = 177) donors between January 2012 and December 2017. The cumulative incidence of 100-d grades II–IV acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) (19.2% vs. 32.8%, P = 0.003) was significantly lower in NIMA mismatch. Multivariate analysis showed that NIMA mismatch was associated with lower incidence of grades II–IV aGVHD and better overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). According to the subgroup analysis, the clinical outcomes of older and/or female NIMA mismatches were comparable to those of younger and/or male NIPA mismatches with respect to grades II–IV aGVHD, chronic GVHD (cGVHD), nonrelapse mortality (NRM), relapse, DFS, and OS. In conclusion, this study confirmed the NIMA effect on aGVHD and demonstrated that NIMA mismatch was associated with better survival. In the NIMA mismatch context, donor age and sex did not seem to influence haplo-HSCT, which provides a basis for the selection of sibling donors.
ScienceNature.com

Metabolic control of T cells and humoral immunity by phosphatidylethanolamine

T follicular helper (TFH) cells are crucial for B cell-mediated humoral immunity1. Although transcription factors such as BCL6 drive the differentiation of TFH cells2,3, it is unclear whether and how post-transcriptional and metabolic programs enforce TFH cell programming. Here we show that the cytidine diphosphate (CDP)–ethanolamine pathway co-ordinates the expression and localization of CXCR5 with the responses of TFH cells and humoral immunity. Using in vivo CRISPR–Cas9 screening and functional validation in mice, we identify ETNK1, PCYT2, and SELENOI—enzymes in the CDP–ethanolamine pathway for de novo synthesis of phosphatidylethanolamine (PE)—as selective post-transcriptional regulators of TFH cell differentiation that act by promoting the surface expression and functional effects of CXCR5. TFH cells exhibit unique lipid metabolic programs and PE is distributed to the outer layer of the plasma membrane, where it colocalizes with CXCR5. De novo synthesis of PE through the CDP–ethanolamine pathway co-ordinates these events to prevent the internalization and degradation of CXCR5. Genetic deletion of Pcyt2, but not of Pcyt1a (which mediates the CDP–choline pathway), in activated T cells impairs the differentiation of TFH cells, and this is associated with reduced humoral immune responses. Surface levels of PE and CXCR5 expression on B cells also depend on Pcyt2. Our results reveal that phospholipid metabolism orchestrates post-transcriptional mechanisms for TFH cell differentiation and humoral immunity, highlighting the metabolic control of context-dependent immune signalling and effector programs.
ScienceNature.com

Mapping the landscape of chromatin dynamics during naïve CD4+ T-cell activation

T-cell activation induces context-specific gene expression programs that promote energy generation and biosynthesis, progression through the cell cycle and ultimately cell differentiation. The aim of this study was to apply the omni ATAC-seq method to characterize the landscape of chromatin changes induced by T-cell activation in mature naïve CD4+ T-cells. Using a well-established ex vivo protocol of canonical T-cell receptor signaling, we generated genome-wide chromatin maps of naïve T-cells from pediatric donors in quiescent or recently activated states. We identified thousands of individual chromatin accessibility peaks that are associated with T-cell activation, the majority of which were annotated intronic and intergenic enhancer regions. A core set of 3268 gene promoters underwent chromatin remodeling and concomitant changes in gene expression in response to activation, and were enriched in multiple pathways controlling cell cycle regulation, metabolism, inflammatory response genes and cell survival. Leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF) was among those factors that gained the highest accessibility and expression, in addition to IL2-STAT5 dependent chromatin remodeling in the T-cell activation response. Using publicly available data we found the chromatin response was far more dynamic at 24-h compared with 72-h post-activation. In total 546 associations were reproduced at both time-points with similar strength of evidence and directionality of effect. At the pathways level, the IL2-STAT5, KRAS signalling and UV response pathways were replicable at both time-points, although differentially modulated from 24 to 72 h post-activation.

