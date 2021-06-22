Cancel
Retraction Note: Short-time QiBaoMeiRan Formula Treatment Exerts Estrogenic Activities without Side Effects on Reproductive Tissues in Immature Mice

By Ying Xu, Xiao-ping Ma, Jin-na An, Zi-jia Zhang, Jie Ding, Ya-kun Qu, Zhen-li Liu, Na Lin
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep17436, published online 08 December 2015. After publication, concerns were raised with respect to some of the data reported. Specifically:. - In Figure 2 the panels ii and iv of (B) and the ERβ and PCNA slides in row ii of (C) appear to contain internal...

www.nature.com
