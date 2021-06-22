Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

Bennett, James R.

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames R. Bennett, 77, of North Logan, Utah, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2021 after a long battle with Cancer. Born in Logan, Utah to James and Dolores Bennett, James was a rambunctious and playful boy that loved being a big brother to his four siblings. James landed his first job at Thiokol after a few years he then was employed at Mountain Fuel where he eventually became a Customer Service Supervisor. James retired after 33 years. James met his wife cruising down Logan Main Street. They were married shortly after. Two years later, their first-born son, Trevor came into the world. Six years later their daughter, Tara was born. Anyone who knew James knew that he was the most loving husband, father and Grandfather a family could ask for. James was an avid USU Aggie Sports fan and booster. James was preceded by his Grandparents, his parents Dolores and James Bennett and sister Calleen. He is survived by wife, Norma, brother's Marvin and Carl, sister Marilyn, and his children, Trevor and Lynnette, Sao and Tara and his eight Grandchildren as well as three Great Grandchildren that he loved dearly. A Life Celebration for James will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7pm at the Riter Mansion 186 North 100 East Logan, Utah 84321. Parking is available across the Street. The family requests that in lieu of flowers to please donate to Gossner Cancer Center in Logan, Utah. Go to www.cvmortuary.com and there is a link in his obituary there to donate. Arrangements are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, (435)787-8514.

www.hjnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
City
North Logan, UT
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
James R. Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Thiokol#Mountain Fuel#Usu Aggie Sports#Gossner Cancer Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy