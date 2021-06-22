Cancel
Saint Charles, IL

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT CO...

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 21 P 371 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF (DECEDENT): Geraldine C Zaha 446 Moore Ave St. Charles, IL 60174 DATE OF DEATH: February 11, 2019 PUBLICATION NOTICE INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION TO: CREDITORS, CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES 1. Notice is hereby given of the death of Geraldine C Zaha, who died on February 11, 2019, a resident of 446 Moore Ave St. Charles, Illinois 60174 2. The Representative for the estate is: Barbara Zaha 446 Moore Ave St. Charles, Illinois 60174 3. The Attorney for the estate is: Roman J. Seckel/ Drendel & Jansons Law Group 111 Flinn Street, Batavia, Illinois 60510 4. Claims against the estate may be filed on or before December 22, 2021. Claims against the estate may be filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, 540 S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 or with the Representative, or both. Any claim not filed within that period is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the Representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. 5. On June 11, 2021, an Order Admitting the Will to Probate was entered. 6. Within forty-two (42) days after the effective date of the original Order Admitting the Will to Probate, you may file a petition with the Court to require proof of the validity of the Will by testimony or witnesses to the Will in open Court, or other evidence, as provided in Article VI 5/6-21 (755 ILCS 5/6/21). 7. Within six (6) months after the effective date of the original Order Admitting the Will to Probate, you may file petition with the Court to contest the validity of the Will as provided under Article VIII 5/8-1 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/8-1). 8.The estate will be administrated without Court supervision unless an interested party terminate independent supervision administration by filing a petition to terminate under Article XXVIII 5/28-4 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/28-4). /s/ Roman J. Seckel Signature of Attorney Published in Daily Herald Jun 22, 29,Jul 6, 2021 4565714 , posted 06/22/2021.

marketplace.dailyherald.com
