Rehoboth Beach, DE

Kissed by a cop at the Father’s Day 5K

By Dave Frederick
Cape Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKissed by a cop - Kim Geyer is a fast friend from the running scene. She has been a Millersville, Pa., law enforcement officer for 29 years and will retire next year after putting in her 30. Near the finish line at the Father’s Day 5K Sunday, Kim jumped to celebrate and I caught her photo. I call it the “Jumpy Gathers” (Redskins’ lineman). Those runners about to jump in celebration first gather themselves before going airborne. Kim always comes back to the blue chair, gives me a kiss on the cheek and says, “Thanks for being here, Fredman.” And thanks for running down the bad guys, Kim.

www.capegazette.com
