Infant left alone in home with bodies of murdered parents

By Randy Wimbley, David Komer online producer
fox29.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - A 31-year-old man found bound, gagged, and executed, his 27-year-old girlfriend also shot and killed inside a home on the 1800 block of Northlawn in Detroit. Their 9-month-old infant child was unharmed but left alone in the home where its parents were murdered. "The baby was...

www.fox29.com
