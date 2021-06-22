Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Dynamic characteristics and fractal representations of crack propagation of rock with different fissures under multiple impact loadings

By Bing Sun, Shun Liu, Sheng Zeng, Shanyong Wang, Shaoping Wang
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo investigate the influence of the fissure morphology on the dynamic mechanical properties of the rock and the crack propagation, a drop hammer impact test device was used to conduct impact failure tests on sandstones with different fissure numbers and fissure dips, simultaneously recorded the crack growth after each impact. The box fractal dimension is used to quantitatively analyze the dynamic change in the sandstone cracks and a fractal model of crack growth over time is established based on fractal theory. The results demonstrate that under impact test conditions of the same mass and different heights, the energy absorbed by sandstone accounts for about 26.7% of the gravitational potential energy. But at the same height and different mass, the energy absorbed by the sandstone accounts for about 68.6% of the total energy. As the fissure dip increases and the number of fissures increases, the dynamic peak stress and dynamic elastic modulus of the fractured sandstone gradually decrease. The fractal dimensions of crack evolution tend to increase with time as a whole and assume as a parabolic. Except for one fissure, 60° and 90° specimens, with the extension of time, the increase rate of fractal dimension is decreasing correspondingly.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractal Dimension#Res#Dyn#Propagation#Mpa#Shpb#Iscsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyNature.com

In situ XRD and operando spectra-electrochemical investigation of tetragonal WO nanowire networks for electrochromic supercapacitors

Electrochromic supercapacitors (ESCs) are appealing for smart electronic device applications due to their advantages of dual-function integration. Unfortunately, the synchronous dual-function evaluation and the essential reaction mechanism are ambiguous. Herein, we constructed a 3D WO3-x nanowire networks/fluorine-doped tin oxide (WO3-x NWNs/FTO) bifunctional electrode for ESCs by a solvothermal self-crystal seeding method. The synchronous correspondence relationship between the optical and electrochemical performances of the WO3-x NWNs/FTO electrode was explored using an operando spectra-electrochemical characterization method. It reveals an excellent areal capacity of 57.57 mF cm−2 with a high corresponding optical modulation (ΔT) of 85.05% and high optical-electrochemical cycling stability. Furthermore, the synergistic reaction mechanism between the Al3+ ion intercalation behavior and the surface pseudocapacitance reaction during electrochemical cycling is revealed utilizing in situ X-ray diffraction. Based on these results, an ESC device was constructed by pairing WO3-x/FTO as the cathode with V2O5 nanoflowers/FTO (V2O5 NFs/FTO) as the anode, which simultaneously deliver high capacity and large optical modulation. Moreover, the energy storage level of the ESC device could be visually monitored by rapid and reversible color transitions in real time. This work provides a promising pathway to developing multi-functional integrated smart supercapacitors.
ScienceNature.com

Fructose drives mitochondrial metabolic reprogramming in podocytes via Hmgcs2-stimulated fatty acid degradation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 253 (2021) Cite this article. The increasing consumption of dietary fructose has been proposed as a major contributor to metabolic syndrome, which promotes glomerular podocyte injury and proteinuria.1 Mitochondria are the key organelles for cellular bioenergetics to maintain energy homeostasis and gluconeogenesis.2 Mitochondrial damage may be linked to kidney diseases, in particular glomerular nephropathy.3 Our previous study showed that high fructose disturbed homeostasis of glycolipid metabolism in rat kidney and cultured differentiated podocytes.4 However, the mechanisms underlying high fructose-induced mitochondria dysfunction in glomerular podocyte injury are not well understood.
ScienceNature.com

Long range correlations and slow time scales in a boundary driven granular model

We consider a velocity field with linear viscous interactions defined on a one dimensional lattice. Brownian baths with different parameters can be coupled to the boundary sites and to the bulk sites, determining different kinds of non-equilibrium steady states or free-cooling dynamics. Analytical results for spatial and temporal correlations are provided by analytical diagonalisation of the system’s equations in the infinite size limit. We demonstrate that spatial correlations are scale-free and time-scales become exceedingly long when the system is driven only at the boundaries. On the contrary, in the case a bath is coupled to the bulk sites too, an exponential correlation decay is found with a finite characteristic length. This is also true in the free cooling regime, but in this case the correlation length grows diffusively in time. We discuss the crucial role of boundary driving for long-range correlations and slow time-scales, proposing an analogy between this simplified dynamical model and dense vibro-fluidized granular materials. Several generalizations and connections with the statistical physics of active matter are also suggested.
HealthNature.com

Improved functionality of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 in alleviating colonic inflammation by layer-by-layer microencapsulation

The low viability during gastrointestinal transit and poor mucoadhesion considerably limits the effectiveness of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 (Li01) in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In this study, a delivery system was designed through layer-by-layer (LbL) encapsulating a single Li01cell with chitosan and alginate. The layers were strengthened by cross-linking to form a firm and mucoadhesive shell (~10 nm thickness) covering the bacterial cell. The LbL Li01 displayed improved viability under simulated gastrointestinal conditions and mucoadhesive function. Almost no cells could be detected among the free Li01 after 2 h incubation in digestive fluids, while for LbL Li01, the total reduction was around 3 log CFU/mL and the viable number of cells remained above 6 log CFU/mL. Besides, a 5-fold increase in the value of rupture length and a two-fold increase in the number of peaks were found in the (bacteria-mucin) adhesion curves of LbL Li01, compared to those of free Li01. Oral administration with LbL Li01 on colitis mice facilitated intestinal barrier recovery and restoration of the gut microbiota. The improved functionality of Li01 by LbL encapsulation could increase the potential for the probiotic to be used in clinical applications to treat IBD; this should be explored in future studies.
HealthNature.com

Pain sensitivity increases with sleep disturbance under predictable chronic mild stress in mice

Even though it has been well documented that stress can lead to the development of sleep disorders and the intensification of pain, their relationships have not been fully understood. The present study was aimed at investigating the effects of predictable chronic mild stress (PCMS) on sleep–wake states and pain threshold, using the PCMS rearing conditions of mesh wire (MW) and water (W) for 21 days. Exposure to PCMS decreased the amount of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep during the dark phase. Moreover, the chronicity of PCMS decreased slow-wave activity (SWA) during NREM sleep in the MW and W groups in both the light and dark phases. Mechanical and aversively hot thermal hyperalgesia were more intensified in the PCMS groups than the control. Higher plasma corticosterone levels were seen in mice subjected to PCMS, whereas TNF-α expression was found higher in the hypothalamus in the W and the trigeminal ganglion in the MW group. The W group had higher expression levels of IL-6 in the thalamus as well. The PCMS paradigm decreased SWA and may have intensified mechanical and thermal hyperalgesia. The current study also suggests that rearing under PCMS may cause impaired sleep quality and heightened pain sensation to painful mechanical and aversively hot thermal stimuli.
ScienceNature.com

Digital printing of a novel electrode for stable flexible organic solar cells with a power conversion efficiency of 8.5%

Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS) mixed with single-wall nanotubes (SWNTs) (10:1) and doped with (0.1 M) perchloric acid (HClO4) in a solution-processed film, working as an excellent thin transparent conducting film (TCF) in organic solar cells, was investigated. This new electrode structure can be an outstanding substitute for conventional indium tin oxide (ITO) for applications in flexible solar cells due to the potential of attaining high transparency with enhanced conductivity, good flexibility, and good durability via a low-cost process over a large area. In addition, solution-processed vanadium oxide (VOx) doped with a small amount of PEDOT-PSS(PH1000) can be applied as a hole transport layer (HTL) for achieving high efficiency and stability. From these viewpoints, we investigate the benefit of using printed SWNTs-PEDOT-PSS doped with HClO4 as a transparent conducting electrode in a flexible organic solar cell. Additionally, we applied a VOx-PEDOT-PSS thin film as a hole transporting layer and a blend of PTB7 (polythieno[3,4-b] thiophene/benzodithiophene): PC71BM (phenyl-C71-butyric acid methyl ester) as an active layer in devices. Zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles were applied as an electron transport layer and Ag was used as the top electrode. The proposed solar cell structure showed an enhancement in short-circuit current, power conversion efficiency, and stability relative to a conventional cell based on ITO. This result suggests a great carrier injection throughout the interfacial layer, high conductivity and transparency, as well as firm adherence for the new electrode.
ScienceNature.com

A human three-dimensional neural-perivascular ‘assembloid’ promotes astrocytic development and enables modeling of SARS-CoV-2 neuropathology

Clinical evidence suggests the central nervous system is frequently impacted by SARS-CoV-2 infection, either directly or indirectly, although the mechanisms are unclear. Pericytes are perivascular cells within the brain that are proposed as SARS-CoV-2 infection points. Here we show that pericyte-like cells (PLCs), when integrated into a cortical organoid, are capable of infection with authentic SARS-CoV-2. Before infection, PLCs elicited astrocytic maturation and production of basement membrane components, features attributed to pericyte functions in vivo. While traditional cortical organoids showed little evidence of infection, PLCs within cortical organoids served as viral ‘replication hubs’, with virus spreading to astrocytes and mediating inflammatory type I interferon transcriptional responses. Therefore, PLC-containing cortical organoids (PCCOs) represent a new ‘assembloid’ model that supports astrocytic maturation as well as SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication in neural tissue; thus, PCCOs serve as an experimental model for neural infection.
ChemistryNature.com

Phase management in single-crystalline vanadium dioxide beams

A systematic study of various metal-insulator transition (MIT) associated phases of VO2, including metallic R phase and insulating phases (T, M1, M2), is required to uncover the physics of MIT and trigger their promising applications. Here, through an oxide inhibitor-assisted stoichiometry engineering, we show that all the insulating phases can be selectively stabilized in single-crystalline VO2 beams at room temperature. The stoichiometry engineering strategy also provides precise spatial control of the phase configurations in as-grown VO2 beams at the submicron-scale, introducing a fresh concept of phase transition route devices. For instance, the combination of different phase transition routes at the two sides of VO2 beams gives birth to a family of single-crystalline VO2 actuators with highly improved performance and functional diversity. This work provides a substantial understanding of the stoichiometry-temperature phase diagram and a stoichiometry engineering strategy for the effective phase management of VO2.
GoogleNature.com

Herbicidal properties of antihypertensive drugs: calcium channel blockers

Herbicide resistance is a worldwide problem in weed control. This prompts researchers to look for new modes of action to slow down the evolution of herbicide-resistant weeds. This research aims to determine the herbicidal action of thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidines derivatives, which are well known as antihypertensive drugs. The phytotoxic effects of ten compounds were investigated using leaf disc discoloration test and seed germination bioassay. At concentrations of 125 to 250 mg/L, the 5-(3-Fluoro-phenyl)-7-methyl-5H-thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidine-6-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (c) was highly active against Oldenlandia verticillata and Eleusine indica. At application rates of 1.25 to 2.5 kg ai/ha, formulated c demonstrated selective post-emergence and pre-emergence herbicidal activity against O. verticillata, E. indica and Cyperus iria. In the crop tolerance test, formulated c outperformed the commercial herbicide diuron, with aerobic Oryza sativa being the most tolerant, followed by Zea mays, and Brassica rapa. The addition of calcium chloride partially nullified compound c's inhibitory effects on weed shoot growth, indicating that it has potential as a calcium channel blocker. Compound c acted by triggering electrolyte leakage without affecting photosystem II. These findings imply that c could be explored further as a template for developing new herbicides with novel modes of action.
ChemistryNature.com

Two dimensional VO and its experimental feasibility as robust room-temperature magnetic Chern insulator

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 65 (2021) Cite this article. The possibility of dissipationless chiral edge states without the need of an external magnetic field in the quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE) offers a great potential in electronic/spintronic applications. The biggest hurdle for the realization of a room-temperature magnetic Chern insulator is to find a structurally stable material with a sufficiently large energy gap and Curie temperature that can be easily implemented in electronic devices. This work based on first-principle methods shows that a single atomic layer of V2O3 with honeycomb–kagome (HK) lattice is structurally stable with a spin-polarized Dirac cone which gives rise to a room-temperature QAHE by the existence of an atomic on-site spin–orbit coupling (SOC). Moreover, by a strain and substrate study, it was found that the quantum anomalous Hall system is robust against small deformations and can be supported by a graphene substrate.
ScienceNature.com

A new approach to precise mapping of local temperature fields in submicrometer aqueous volumes

Nanodiamonds hosting temperature-sensing centers constitute a closed thermodynamic system. Such a system prevents direct contact of the temperature sensors with the environment making it an ideal environmental insensitive nanosized thermometer. A new design of a nanodiamond thermometer, based on a 500-nm luminescent nanodiamond embedded into the inner channel of a glass submicron pipette is reported. All-optical detection of temperature, based on spectral changes of the emission of “silicon-vacancy” centers with temperature, is used. We demonstrate the applicability of the thermometric tool to the study of temperature distribution near a local heater, placed in an aqueous medium. The calculated and experimental values of temperatures are shown to coincide within measurement error at gradients up to 20 °C/μm. Until now, temperature measurements on the submicron scale at such high gradients have not been performed. The new thermometric tool opens up unique opportunities to answer the urgent paradigm-shifting questions of cell physiology thermodynamics.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

IGF-1 protects against angiotensin II-induced cardiac fibrosis by targeting αSMA

The insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) signaling in cardiomyocytes is implicated in physiological hypertrophy and myocardial aging. Although fibroblasts account for a small amount of the heart, they are activated when the heart is damaged to promote cardiac remodeling. However, the role of IGF-1R signaling in cardiac fibroblasts is still unknown. In this study, we investigated the roles of IGF-1 signaling during agonist-induced cardiac fibrosis and evaluated the molecular mechanisms in cultured cardiac fibroblasts. Using an experimental model of cardiac fibrosis with angiotensin II/phenylephrine (AngII/PE) infusion, we found severe interstitial fibrosis in the AngII/PE infused myofibroblast-specific IGF-1R knockout mice compared to the wild-type mice. In contrast, low-dose IGF-1 infusion markedly attenuated AngII-induced cardiac fibrosis by inhibiting fibroblast proliferation and differentiation. Mechanistically, we demonstrated that IGF-1-attenuated AngII-induced cardiac fibrosis through the Akt pathway and through suppression of rho-associated coiled-coil containing kinases (ROCK)2-mediated α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA) expression. Our study highlights a novel function of the IGF-1/IGF-1R signaling in agonist-induced cardiac fibrosis. We propose that low-dose IGF-1 may be an efficacious therapeutic avenue against cardiac fibrosis.
ScienceNature.com

Co-factor-free aggregation of tau into seeding-competent RNA-sequestering amyloid fibrils

Pathological aggregation of the protein tau into insoluble aggregates is a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases. The emergence of disease-specific tau aggregate structures termed tau strains, however, remains elusive. Here we show that full-length tau protein can be aggregated in the absence of co-factors into seeding-competent amyloid fibrils that sequester RNA. Using a combination of solid-state NMR spectroscopy and biochemical experiments we demonstrate that the co-factor-free amyloid fibrils of tau have a rigid core that is similar in size and location to the rigid core of tau fibrils purified from the brain of patients with corticobasal degeneration. In addition, we demonstrate that the N-terminal 30 residues of tau are immobilized during fibril formation, in agreement with the presence of an N-terminal epitope that is specifically detected by antibodies in pathological tau. Experiments in vitro and in biosensor cells further established that co-factor-free tau fibrils efficiently seed tau aggregation, while binding studies with different RNAs show that the co-factor-free tau fibrils strongly sequester RNA. Taken together the study provides a critical advance to reveal the molecular factors that guide aggregation towards disease-specific tau strains.
PhysicsNature.com

Anomalous and anisotropic nonlinear susceptibility in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl

The leading order nonlinear (NL) susceptibility, χ3, in a paramagnet is negative and diverges as T → 0. This divergence is destroyed when spins correlate and the NL response provides unique insights into magnetic order. Dimensionality, exchange interaction, and preponderance of quantum effects all imprint their signatures in the NL magnetic response. Here, we study the NL susceptibilities in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl3, which differs from the expected antiferromagnetic behavior. For T < Tc = 7.5 K and field B in the ab-plane, we obtain contrasting NL responses in low (<2 T) and high field regions. For low fields, the NL behavior is dominated by a quadratic response (positive χ2), which shows a rapid rise below Tc. This large χ2 > 0 implies a broken sublattice symmetry of magnetic order at low temperatures. Classical Monte Carlo (CMC) simulations in the standard K − H − Γ model secure such a quadratic B dependence of M, only for T ≈ Tc with χ2 being zero as T → 0. It is also zero for all temperatures in exact diagonalization calculations. On the other hand, we find an exclusive cubic term (χ3) that describes the high field NL behavior well. χ3 is large and positive both below and above Tc crossing zero only for T > 50 K. In contrast, for B ∥ c-axis, no separate low/high field behaviors are measured and only a much smaller χ3 is apparent.
ChemistryNature.com

Observation of negative capacitance in antiferroelectric PbZrO Films

Negative capacitance effect in ferroelectric materials provides a solution to the energy dissipation problem induced by Boltzmann distribution of electrons in conventional electronics. Here, we discover that besides ferroelectrics, the antiferroelectrics based on Landau switches also have intrinsic negative capacitance effect. We report both the static and transient negative capacitance effect in antiferroelectric PbZrO3 films and reveal its possible physical origin. The capacitance of the capacitor of the PbZrO3 and paraelectric heterostructure is demonstrated to be larger than that of the isolated paraelectric capacitor at room temperature, indicating the existence of the static negative capacitance. The opposite variation trends of the voltage and charge transients in a circuit of the PbZrO3 capacitor in series with an external resistor demonstrate the existence of transient negative capacitance effect. Strikingly, four negative capacitance effects are observed in the antiferroelectric system during one cycle scan of voltage pulses, different from the ferroelectric counterpart with two negative capacitance effects. The polarization vector mapping, electric field and free energy analysis reveal the rich local regions of negative capacitance effect with the negative dP/dE and (δ2G)⁄(δD2), producing stronger negative capacitance effect. The observation of negative capacitance effect in antiferroelectric films significantly extends the range of its potential application and reduces the power dissipation further.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Differential polarization and activation dynamics of systemic T helper cell subsets after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) and during post-SAH complications

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is associated with high morbidity and mortality. Devastating post-SAH complications, such as cerebral vasospasm (CVS), delayed cerebral ischemia or seizures to mention a few, are mainly responsible for the poor clinical outcome. Inflammation plays an indispensable role during early brain injury (EBI) and delayed brain injury (DBI) phases over which these complications arise. T helper cells are the major cytokine secreting cells of adaptive immunity that can polarize to multiple functionally unique sub-populations. Here, we investigate different CD4+ T cell subsets during EBI and DBI phases after SAH, and their dynamics during post-SAH complications. Peripheral venous blood from 15 SAH patients during EBI and DBI phases, was analyzed by multicolour flowcytometry. Different subsets of CD3+ CD4+ T cells were characterized by differential cell surface expression of CXCR3 and CCR6 into Th1, Th2, Th17, whereas Tregs were defined by CD25hiCD127lo. The analysis of activation states was done by the expression of stable activation markers CD38 and HLA-DR. Interestingly, compared to healthy controls, Tregs were significantly increased during both EBI and DBI phases. Different activation states of Tregs showed differential significant increase during EBI and DBI phases compared to controls. HLA-DR− CD38+ Tregs were significantly increased during DBI phase compared to EBI phase in SAH patients developing CVS, seizures and infections. However, HLA-DR− CD38− Tregs were significantly reduced during EBI phase in patients with cerebral ischemia (CI) compared to those without CI. HLA-DR− CD38− Th2 cells were significantly increased during EBI phase compared to controls. A significant reduction in Th17/Tregs and HLA-DR− CD38+ Th17/Tregs ratios was observed during both EBI and DBI phases compared to controls. While HLA-DR− CD38− Th17/Tregs and HLA-DR− CD38− Th1/Th2 ratios were impaired only during EBI phase compared to controls. In conclusion, CD4+ T cell subsets display dynamic and unique activation patterns after SAH and during the course of the manifestation of post-SAH complications, which may be helpful for the development of precision neurovascular care. However, to claim this, confirmatory studies with larger patient cohorts, ideally from different ethnic backgrounds, are required. Moreover, our descriptive study may be the grounds for subsequent lab endeavors to explore the underlying mechanisms of our observations.
ScienceNature.com

Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

High resistance towards traditional antibiotics has urged the development of new, natural therapeutics against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Prenylated (iso)flavonoids, present mainly in the Fabaceae, can serve as promising candidates. Herein, the anti-MRSA properties of 23 prenylated (iso)flavonoids were assessed in-vitro. The di-prenylated (iso)flavonoids, glabrol (flavanone) and 6,8-diprenyl genistein (isoflavone), together with the mono-prenylated, 4′-O-methyl glabridin (isoflavan), were the most active anti-MRSA compounds (Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations (MIC) ≤ 10 µg/mL, 30 µM). The in-house activity data was complemented with literature data to yield an extended, curated dataset of 67 molecules for the development of robust in-silico prediction models. A QSAR model having a good fit (R2adj 0.61), low average prediction errors and a good predictive power (Q2) for the training (4% and Q2LOO 0.57, respectively) and the test set (5% and Q2test 0.75, respectively) was obtained. Furthermore, the model predicted well the activity of an external validation set (on average 5% prediction errors), as well as the level of activity (low, moderate, high) of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against other Gram-positive bacteria. For the first time, the importance of formal charge, besides hydrophobic volume and hydrogen-bonding, in the anti-MRSA activity was highlighted, thereby suggesting potentially different modes of action of the different prenylated (iso)flavonoids.
ScienceNature.com

Broadband radar invisibility with time-dependent metasurfaces

Concealing objects from interrogation has been a primary objective since the integration of radars into surveillance systems. Metamaterial-based invisibility cloaking, which was considered a promising solution, did not yet succeed in delivering reliable performance against real radar systems, mainly due to its narrow operational bandwidth. Here we propose an approach, which addresses the issue from a signal-processing standpoint and, as a result, is capable of coping with the vast majority of unclassified radar systems by exploiting vulnerabilities in their design. In particular, we demonstrate complete concealment of a 0.25 square meter moving metal plate from an investigating radar system, operating in a broad frequency range approaching 20% bandwidth around the carrier of 1.5 GHz. The key element of the radar countermeasure is a temporally modulated coating. This auxiliary structure is designed to dynamically and controllably adjust the reflected phase of the impinging radar signal, which acquires a user-defined Doppler shift. A special case of interest is imposing a frequency shift that compensates for the real Doppler signatures originating from the motion of the target. In this case the radar will consider the target static, even though it is moving. As a result, the reflected echo will be discarded by the clutter removal filter, which is an inherent part of any modern radar system that is designed to operate in real conditions. This signal-processing loophole allows rendering the target invisible to the radar even though it scatters electromagnetic radiation.
ScienceNature.com

Native flagellar MS ring is formed by 34 subunits with 23-fold and 11-fold subsymmetries

The bacterial flagellar MS ring is a transmembrane complex acting as the core of the flagellar motor and template for flagellar assembly. The C ring attached to the MS ring is involved in torque generation and rotation switch, and a large symmetry mismatch between these two rings has been a long puzzle, especially with respect to their role in motor function. Here, using cryoEM structural analysis of the flagellar basal body and the MS ring formed by full-length FliF from Salmonella enterica, we show that the native MS ring is formed by 34 FliF subunits with no symmetry variation. Symmetry analysis of the C ring shows a variation with a peak at 34-fold, suggesting flexibility in C ring assembly. Finally, our data also indicate that FliF subunits assume two different conformations, contributing differentially to the inner and middle parts of the M ring and thus resulting in 23- and 11-fold subsymmetries in the inner and middle M ring, respectively. The internal core of the M ring, formed by 23 subunits, forms a hole of the right size to accommodate the protein export gate.
IndustryNature.com

Low-temperature and atmospheric pressure plasma for palm biodiesel hydrogenation

Partially hydrogenated fatty acid methyl ester (H-FAME) is conventionally produced through partial hydrogenation under high pressure and elevated temperature in the presence of a catalyst. Herein, a novel green, catalyst-free, non-thermal and atmospheric pressure dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) plasma was employed instead of a conventional method to hydrogenate palm FAME. H-FAME became more saturated with the conversion of C18:2 and C18:3 of 47.4 and 100%, respectively, at 100 W input power, 1 mm gas-filled gap size and 80% H2 in the mixed gas at room temperature for 5 h, causing a reduction of the iodine value from 50.2 to 43.5. Oxidation stability increased from 12.8 to 20 h while a cloud point changed from 13.5 to 16 °C. Interestingly, DBD plasma hydrogenation resulted in no trans-fatty acid formation which provided a positive effect on the cloud point. This green DBD plasma system showed a superior performance to a conventional catalytic reaction. It is an alternative method that is safe from explosion due to the mild operating condition, as well as being highly environmentally friendly by reducing waste and energy utilization from the regeneration process required for a catalytic process. This novel green plasma hydrogenation technique could also be applied to other liquid-based processes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy