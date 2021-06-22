Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Evaluating the climate impact of aviation emission scenarios towards the Paris agreement including COVID-19 effects

By Volker Grewe, Arvind Gangoli Rao, Tomas Grönstedt, Carlos Xisto, Florian Linke, Joris Melkert, Jan Middel, Barbara Ohlenforst, Simon Blakey, Simon Christie, Sigrun Matthes, Katrin Dahlmann
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviation is an important contributor to the global economy, satisfying society’s mobility needs. It contributes to climate change through CO2 and non-CO2 effects, including contrail-cirrus and ozone formation. There is currently significant interest in policies, regulations and research aiming to reduce aviation’s climate impact. Here we model the effect of these measures on global warming and perform a bottom-up analysis of potential technical improvements, challenging the assumptions of the targets for the sector with a number of scenarios up to 2100. We show that although the emissions targets for aviation are in line with the overall goals of the Paris Agreement, there is a high likelihood that the climate impact of aviation will not meet these goals. Our assessment includes feasible technological advancements and the availability of sustainable aviation fuels. This conclusion is robust for several COVID-19 recovery scenarios, including changes in travel behaviour.

www.nature.com
#Co2 Emissions#Paris Climate Agreement#Climate Science#Climate System#Civil Aviation#The Paris Agreement#Commercial Market Outlook#Icao#Decarbonise#Co2#Uhc
Health
Economy
Airbus
Industry
Public Health
Aerospace & Defense
Google
Public Healthaudacy.com

Delta variant of COVID-19 rising steadily in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. (WCBS 880) — The Delta variant is now the leading COVID-19 strain in the U.S. and its numbers have nearly tripled in New Jersey in recent weeks, prompting officials to urge those who are not vaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible. "In our state, the...
Public HealthNature.com

Detection of Begomovirus in chilli and tomato plants using functionalized gold nanoparticles

Begomoviruses are a major class of Geminiviruses that affects most dicotyledonous plants and causes heavy economic losses to farmers. Early detection of begomovirus is essential to control the spread of the disease and prevent loss. Many available detection methods like ELISA, immunosorbent electron microscopy, PCR or qPCR require expertise in handling sophisticated instruments, complex data interpretation and costlier chemicals, enzymes or antibodies. Hence there is a need for a simpler detection method, here we report the development of a visual detection method based on functionalized gold nanoparticles (AuNP assay). The assay was able to detect up to 500 ag/µl of begomoviral DNA (pTZCCPp3, a clone carrying partial coat protein gene) suspended in MilliQ water. Screening of chilli plants for begomoviral infection by PCR (Deng primers) and AuNP assay showed that AuNP assay (77.7%) was better than PCR (49.4%). The AuNP assay with clccpi1 probe was able to detect begomoviral infection in chilli, tomato, common bean, green gram and black gram plants which proved the utility and versatility of the AuNP assay. The specificity of the assay was demonstrated by testing with total DNA from different plants that are not affected by begomoviruses.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Optimal supply chains and power sector benefits of green hydrogen

Green hydrogen can help to decarbonize parts of the transportation sector, but its power sector interactions are not well understood so far. It may contribute to integrating variable renewable energy sources if production is sufficiently flexible in time. Using an open-source co-optimization model of the power sector and four options for supplying hydrogen at German filling stations, we find a trade-off between energy efficiency and temporal flexibility. For lower shares of renewables and hydrogen, more energy-efficient and less flexible small-scale on-site electrolysis is optimal. For higher shares of renewables and/or hydrogen, more flexible but less energy-efficient large-scale hydrogen supply chains gain importance, as they allow to temporally disentangle hydrogen production from demand via storage. Liquid hydrogen emerges as particularly beneficial, followed by liquid organic hydrogen carriers and gaseous hydrogen. Large-scale hydrogen supply chains can deliver substantial power sector benefits, mainly through reduced renewable curtailment. Energy modelers and system planners should consider the distinct flexibility characteristics of hydrogen supply chains in more detail when assessing the role of green hydrogen in future energy transition scenarios. We also propose two alternative cost and emission metrics which could be useful in future analyses.
AgricultureNature.com

Common irrigation drivers of freshwater salinisation in river basins worldwide

Freshwater salinisation is a growing problem, yet cross-regional assessments of freshwater salinity status and the impact of agricultural and other sectoral uses are lacking. Here, we assess inland freshwater salinity patterns and evaluate its interactions with irrigation water use, across seven regional river basins (401 river sub-basins) around the world, using long-term (1980–2010) salinity observations. While a limited number of sub-basins show persistent salinity problems, many sub-basins temporarily exceeded safe irrigation water-use thresholds and 57% experience increasing salinisation trends. We further investigate the role of agricultural activities as drivers of salinisation and find common contributions of irrigation-specific activities (irrigation water withdrawals, return flows and irrigated area) in sub-basins of high salinity levels and increasing salinisation trends, compared to regions without salinity issues. Our results stress the need for considering these irrigation-specific drivers when developing management strategies and as a key human component in water quality modelling and assessment.
IndustryNature.com

Low-temperature and atmospheric pressure plasma for palm biodiesel hydrogenation

Partially hydrogenated fatty acid methyl ester (H-FAME) is conventionally produced through partial hydrogenation under high pressure and elevated temperature in the presence of a catalyst. Herein, a novel green, catalyst-free, non-thermal and atmospheric pressure dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) plasma was employed instead of a conventional method to hydrogenate palm FAME. H-FAME became more saturated with the conversion of C18:2 and C18:3 of 47.4 and 100%, respectively, at 100 W input power, 1 mm gas-filled gap size and 80% H2 in the mixed gas at room temperature for 5 h, causing a reduction of the iodine value from 50.2 to 43.5. Oxidation stability increased from 12.8 to 20 h while a cloud point changed from 13.5 to 16 °C. Interestingly, DBD plasma hydrogenation resulted in no trans-fatty acid formation which provided a positive effect on the cloud point. This green DBD plasma system showed a superior performance to a conventional catalytic reaction. It is an alternative method that is safe from explosion due to the mild operating condition, as well as being highly environmentally friendly by reducing waste and energy utilization from the regeneration process required for a catalytic process. This novel green plasma hydrogenation technique could also be applied to other liquid-based processes.
EnvironmentEos

Half of the IPCC Scenarios to Limit Warming Don’t Work

Through the 2015 Paris Agreement, nearly 200 state parties collectively aspired to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. Even compared to 2°C of warming, meeting this goal would significantly curtail the extent of heat waves and other extremes induced by rising temperatures. But by 2017, the world had already reached 1°C above preindustrial levels and is projected to hit 1.5°C in 2040 with the current pace of warming.
EconomyNature.com

Operationalizing the net-negative carbon economy

The remaining carbon budget for limiting global warming to 1.5°C will likely be exhausted within this decade1,2. Carbon debt3 generated thereafter will need to be compensated by net negative emissions4. However, economic policy instruments to guarantee potentially very costly net carbon-dioxide removal (CDR) have not yet been devised. Here, we propose intertemporal instruments to provide the basis for widely applied carbon taxes and emission trading systems to finance a net negative carbon economy5. We investigate an idealized market approach to incentivize repayment of previously accrued carbon debt by establishing emitters’ responsibility for net carbon removal through ‘Carbon Removal Obligations’ (CROs). Inherent risks, such as the default risk of carbon debtors, are addressed by pricing atmospheric CO2 storage through interest on carbon debt. In contrast to the prevailing literature on emission pathways, we find that interest payments for CROs induce substantially more ambitious near-term decarbonization complemented by earlier and less aggressive deployment of CDR. We conclude that CROs will need to become an integral part of the global climate policy mix if we are to ensure the viability of ambitious climate targets and an equitable distribution of mitigation efforts across generations.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of potential imaging and therapeutic targets for severe inflammation in COVID-19 patients

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been spreading worldwide with rapidly increased number of deaths. Hyperinflammation mediated by dysregulated monocyte/macrophage function is considered to be the key factor that triggers severe illness in COVID-19. However, no specific targeting molecule has been identified for detecting or treating hyperinflammation related to dysregulated macrophages in severe COVID-19. In this study, previously published single-cell RNA-sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells from thirteen COVID-19 patients were analyzed with publicly available databases for surface and imageable targets. Immune cell composition according to the severity was estimated with the clustering of gene expression data. Expression levels of imaging target molecules for inflammation were evaluated in macrophage clusters from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. In addition, candidate targetable molecules enriched in severe COVID-19 associated with hyperinflammation were filtered. We found that expression of SLC2A3, which can be imaged by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose, was higher in macrophages from severe COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, by integrating the surface target and drug-target binding databases with RNA-sequencing data of severe COVID-19, we identified candidate surface and druggable targets including CCR1 and FPR1 for drug delivery as well as molecular imaging. Our results provide a resource in the development of specific imaging and therapy for COVID-19-related hyperinflammation.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Coronavirus Impact Editon of PA66 Engineering Plastics Coronavirus Impact Editon of COVID 19 Impact Analysis Updated Edition Top Players Include, Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, PA66 Engineering Plastics market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global PA66 Engineering Plastics market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Nevada StateHouston Chronicle

Nevada Entities to Become First in the World to Perform Real-Time Emissions Tracking 24/7 to Meet Goals Set by Paris Agreement on Climate Change

RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Ledger8760, a SaaS startup that tracks and reports comprehensive Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions data using its proprietary energy and carbon mapping technology, has signed groundbreaking new contracts with the City of Reno, Washoe County and the State of Nevada. The partnership will allow these jurisdictions to become the first in the world to share their hourly, daily and monthly emissions data while tracking it against both internal and Paris Agreement on Climate Change emissions reduction targets.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Coronavirus Impact Editon of Bauxite Coronavirus Impact Editon of COVID 19 Impact Analysis Updated Edition Top Players Include, Rio Tinto Alcan, Alcoa, RUSAL, BHP, Alumina Ltd

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Bauxite market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Bauxite market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Evaluation of COVID-19 vaccination effects on outbreak dynamics in Japan

To contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, rapid vaccination is imperative. An expansive vaccination drive has changed the outbreak situation in many advanced regions of the world, like the USA and Europe. Among the developed nations, Japan was the last to commence vaccination (February 2021). Only 8.7% of Japanese people...
HealthNature.com

Improved functionality of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 in alleviating colonic inflammation by layer-by-layer microencapsulation

The low viability during gastrointestinal transit and poor mucoadhesion considerably limits the effectiveness of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 (Li01) in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In this study, a delivery system was designed through layer-by-layer (LbL) encapsulating a single Li01cell with chitosan and alginate. The layers were strengthened by cross-linking to form a firm and mucoadhesive shell (~10 nm thickness) covering the bacterial cell. The LbL Li01 displayed improved viability under simulated gastrointestinal conditions and mucoadhesive function. Almost no cells could be detected among the free Li01 after 2 h incubation in digestive fluids, while for LbL Li01, the total reduction was around 3 log CFU/mL and the viable number of cells remained above 6 log CFU/mL. Besides, a 5-fold increase in the value of rupture length and a two-fold increase in the number of peaks were found in the (bacteria-mucin) adhesion curves of LbL Li01, compared to those of free Li01. Oral administration with LbL Li01 on colitis mice facilitated intestinal barrier recovery and restoration of the gut microbiota. The improved functionality of Li01 by LbL encapsulation could increase the potential for the probiotic to be used in clinical applications to treat IBD; this should be explored in future studies.
ScienceNature.com

Co-factor-free aggregation of tau into seeding-competent RNA-sequestering amyloid fibrils

Pathological aggregation of the protein tau into insoluble aggregates is a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases. The emergence of disease-specific tau aggregate structures termed tau strains, however, remains elusive. Here we show that full-length tau protein can be aggregated in the absence of co-factors into seeding-competent amyloid fibrils that sequester RNA. Using a combination of solid-state NMR spectroscopy and biochemical experiments we demonstrate that the co-factor-free amyloid fibrils of tau have a rigid core that is similar in size and location to the rigid core of tau fibrils purified from the brain of patients with corticobasal degeneration. In addition, we demonstrate that the N-terminal 30 residues of tau are immobilized during fibril formation, in agreement with the presence of an N-terminal epitope that is specifically detected by antibodies in pathological tau. Experiments in vitro and in biosensor cells further established that co-factor-free tau fibrils efficiently seed tau aggregation, while binding studies with different RNAs show that the co-factor-free tau fibrils strongly sequester RNA. Taken together the study provides a critical advance to reveal the molecular factors that guide aggregation towards disease-specific tau strains.
ScienceNature.com

A generative network model of neurodevelopmental diversity in structural brain organization

The formation of large-scale brain networks, and their continual refinement, represent crucial developmental processes that can drive individual differences in cognition and which are associated with multiple neurodevelopmental conditions. But how does this organization arise, and what mechanisms drive diversity in organization? We use generative network modeling to provide a computational framework for understanding neurodevelopmental diversity. Within this framework macroscopic brain organization, complete with spatial embedding of its organization, is an emergent property of a generative wiring equation that optimizes its connectivity by renegotiating its biological costs and topological values continuously over time. The rules that govern these iterative wiring properties are controlled by a set of tightly framed parameters, with subtle differences in these parameters steering network growth towards different neurodiverse outcomes. Regional expression of genes associated with the simulations converge on biological processes and cellular components predominantly involved in synaptic signaling, neuronal projection, catabolic intracellular processes and protein transport. Together, this provides a unifying computational framework for conceptualizing the mechanisms and diversity in neurodevelopment, capable of integrating different levels of analysis—from genes to cognition.
ScienceNature.com

Broadband radar invisibility with time-dependent metasurfaces

Concealing objects from interrogation has been a primary objective since the integration of radars into surveillance systems. Metamaterial-based invisibility cloaking, which was considered a promising solution, did not yet succeed in delivering reliable performance against real radar systems, mainly due to its narrow operational bandwidth. Here we propose an approach, which addresses the issue from a signal-processing standpoint and, as a result, is capable of coping with the vast majority of unclassified radar systems by exploiting vulnerabilities in their design. In particular, we demonstrate complete concealment of a 0.25 square meter moving metal plate from an investigating radar system, operating in a broad frequency range approaching 20% bandwidth around the carrier of 1.5 GHz. The key element of the radar countermeasure is a temporally modulated coating. This auxiliary structure is designed to dynamically and controllably adjust the reflected phase of the impinging radar signal, which acquires a user-defined Doppler shift. A special case of interest is imposing a frequency shift that compensates for the real Doppler signatures originating from the motion of the target. In this case the radar will consider the target static, even though it is moving. As a result, the reflected echo will be discarded by the clutter removal filter, which is an inherent part of any modern radar system that is designed to operate in real conditions. This signal-processing loophole allows rendering the target invisible to the radar even though it scatters electromagnetic radiation.
ScienceNature.com

Biallelic variants in PCDHGC4 cause a novel neurodevelopmental syndrome with progressive microcephaly, seizures, and joint anomalies

We aimed to define a novel autosomal recessive neurodevelopmental disorder, characterize its clinical features, and identify the underlying genetic cause for this condition. We performed a detailed clinical characterization of 19 individuals from nine unrelated, consanguineous families with a neurodevelopmental disorder. We used genome/exome sequencing approaches, linkage and cosegregation analyses to identify disease-causing variants, and we performed three-dimensional molecular in silico analysis to predict causality of variants where applicable.
Global WarmingWashington Times

Media, politicians, and scientists skew climate data

Mark Twain has supposedly quipped that: “What gets us into trouble is not what we don’t know. It’s what we know for sure that ain’t so.”. Challenging what we know for sure about climate change is “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” by Steven E. Koonin. Dr. Koonin was Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy during the Obama Administration. His in-depth understanding of the complexity of climate change is quite apparent in Unsettled.

