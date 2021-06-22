Cancel
Commercial afforestation can deliver effective climate change mitigation under multiple decarbonisation pathways

By Eilidh J. Forster, John R. Healey, Caren Dymond, David Styles
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfforestation is an important greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation strategy but the efficacy of commercial forestry is disputed. Here, we calculate the potential GHG mitigation of a UK national planting strategy of 30,000 ha yr−1 from 2020 to 2050, using dynamic life cycle assessment. What-if scenarios vary: conifer-broadleaf composition, harvesting, product breakouts, and decarbonisation of substituted energy and materials, to estimate 100-year GHG mitigation. Here we find forest growth rate is the most important determinant of cumulative mitigation by 2120, irrespective of whether trees are harvested. A national planting strategy of commercial forest could mitigate 1.64 Pg CO2e by 2120 (cumulative), compared with 0.54–1.72 Pg CO2e for planting only conservation forests, depending on species composition. Even after heavy discounting of future product substitution credits based on industrial decarbonisation projections, GHG mitigation from harvested stands typically surpasses unharvested stands. Commercial afforestation can deliver effective GHG mitigation that is robust to future decarbonisation pathways and wood uses.

#Climate Change Mitigation#Climate Science#Climate Variability#Ghg#The Paris Agreement#Lca#Co2#Forest Regrowth13#Hwp#Ccs
