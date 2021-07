While Tekken X Street Fighter is nowhere close to being done about 11 years after its initial announcement, it’s not necessarily cancelled either. Though Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada was reported to have said this on the recent Harada’s Bar, he later clarified that it was a “subtitle problem.” In a subsequent TwitLonger, he clarified that 30 percent of the development “was in progress, but now it is still pending”.