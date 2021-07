Since I’m an extreme extrovert who loves to travel, last year was my personal hell. The Year That Must Not Be Named was divisive and exhausting in many ways, and it was compounded by a pandemic because of which I couldn’t hang out with hardly anyone — let alone take my toddlers to a playground — for most of the year. I was burned out, and my iPhone wasn’t helping. That’s why in January I did the thing I’ve been saying I should do for years: I quit all social media cold turkey.