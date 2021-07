After striking out with his first offering in 2014, retired MLB player Kenny Rogers has pitched his house at a lower price point, but with fewer acres attached. Also known as “The Gambler” — named for a song by the other Kenny Rogers — the 56-year-old ex-pitcher is asking $12.9 million for his Westlake, Texas, palace on nine acres. The five-time Gold Glove Award winner first offered the house for $14.7 with 24 acres seven years ago, according to Realtor.com.