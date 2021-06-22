Other days

• The raising of the educational standing of Arkansas rests with the rural school teacher according to Miss Annie Griffey, member of the County Board of Education, who was one of the principal speakers at yesterday's session of the Pulaski county Rural Teachers' Institute. The high standards maintained by city schools cannot be effective in bringing Arkansas nearer the top of education, unless the country schools co-operate to give the children advantages similar to these of the cities, she said. The school must create in the children a desire for something greater and better than they have experienced before and must then meet this need with a well chosen curriculum.