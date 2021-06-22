Cancel
Arizona State

2021 MBAs To Watch: Jatin Kapur, Arizona State (W. P. Carey)

By Jeff Schmitt
Poets and Quants
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. “Results oriented, perpetual learner, resourceful, and a loving husband (as described by my wife).”. Fun fact about yourself: I am a fan of heavy metal and during my undergraduate studies, I grew my hair very long (longer than most of the girls in my class). While working in the lab once, my professor grabbed my hair and tied a wire around so that my hair don’t fall on my face.

