Portland, OR

Warmest Day of 2021 So Far, Plus A Heatwave Ahead

By Mark Nelsen
kptv.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hit 97 degrees in Portland today, the hottest day so far this summer. Recall that we hit 95 back on June 1st. Today was our 4th 90 degree day of the year. Weak (and hot) easterly (offshore) flow continued through this morning, but now onshore flow (westerly wind) has arrived west of the Cascades. Temps are cooling nicely compared to yesterday, especially near the Coast Range where the cooler marine air is pouring through the low elevation gaps. This means our “mini-heatwave” has ended; tomorrow will be much more comfortable. In fact the next three days should be nice, just a little on the warm side.

