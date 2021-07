A stretch of the UK’s famous Jurassic Coast has become one of the first locations in the world to receive standalone 5G coverage at 700 MHz. The 5G RuralDorset project has installed a few base stations at various points along a 30-mile stretch of coastline, beginning in Kimmeridge in the east, and ending in Portland Bill in the west. Together, these provide 5G coverage to clifftops, bays and beaches, as well as out at sea.