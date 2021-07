New van sales neared record levels in the first half of 2021 as a result of a boom in home deliveries.This year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers recorded 191,513 new van registrations – with nearly 35,000 in June alone – marking a 75.9 per cent increase in sales compared with the first half of 2020.The figures for the first half of 2021 represent the third-best year-to-date performance for light commercial vehicle registrations, and saw a 1.8 per cent increase above the average for 2015-2019.While June’s van registrations were up 14.4 per cent over 2020 figures, this is largely due to...