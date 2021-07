The mother of two women murdered in a random stabbing has voiced her fear that the teenager who attacked the sisters will become “even more radicalised” in prison.Danyal Hussein, 19, was found guilty on Tuesday of two counts of murder and possession of a knife with intent.Mina Smallman’s daughters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were repeatedly stabbed at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, northwest London, on 6 June last year.The crime has not been treated as a terror attack, although Hussein had been through the government’s Prevent “deradicalisation” programme after being referred to it by his school.Ms...