Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The ATF6β-calreticulin axis promotes neuronal survival under endoplasmic reticulum stress and excitotoxicity

By Dinh Thi Nguyen, Thuong Manh Le, Tsuyoshi Hattori, Mika Takarada-Iemata, Hiroshi Ishii, Jureepon Roboon, Takashi Tamatani, Takayuki Kannon, Kazuyoshi Hosomichi, Atsushi Tajima, Shusuke Taniuchi, Masato Miyake, Seiichi Oyadomari, Takashi Tanaka, Nobuo Kato, Shunsuke Saito, Kazutoshi Mori, Osamu Hori
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile ATF6α plays a central role in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress response, the function of its paralogue ATF6β remains elusive, especially in the central nervous system (CNS). Here, we demonstrate that ATF6β is highly expressed in the hippocampus of the brain, and specifically regulates the expression of calreticulin (CRT), a molecular chaperone in the ER with a high Ca2+-binding capacity. CRT expression was reduced to ~ 50% in the CNS of Atf6b−/− mice under both normal and ER stress conditions. Analysis using cultured hippocampal neurons revealed that ATF6β deficiency reduced Ca2+ stores in the ER and enhanced ER stress-induced death. The higher levels of death in Atf6b−/− neurons were recovered by ATF6β and CRT overexpressions, or by treatment with Ca2+-modulating reagents such as BAPTA-AM and 2-APB, and with an ER stress inhibitor salubrinal. In vivo, kainate-induced neuronal death was enhanced in the hippocampi of Atf6b−/− and Calr+/− mice, and restored by administration of 2-APB and salubrinal. These results suggest that the ATF6β-CRT axis promotes neuronal survival under ER stress and excitotoxity by improving intracellular Ca2+ homeostasis.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Stress#Science And Technology#Endoplasmic Reticulum#Cns#Crt#Bapta Am#Calr Mice#Upr#Atf6#P65#Pathophysiologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

Author Correction: Cervical transcutaneous vagal nerve stimulation (ctVNS) improves human cognitive performance under sleep deprivation stress

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02145-7, published online 10 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which the y axis was titled, “Change from 1600 (%)”. The correct y axis title is “Change from 1600 (0–1 scale)”. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
ScienceNature.com

SETBP1 accumulation induces P53 inhibition and genotoxic stress in neural progenitors underlying neurodegeneration in Schinzel-Giedion syndrome

The investigation of genetic forms of juvenile neurodegeneration could shed light on the causative mechanisms of neuronal loss. Schinzel-Giedion syndrome (SGS) is a fatal developmental syndrome caused by mutations in the SETBP1 gene, inducing the accumulation of its protein product. SGS features multi-organ involvement with severe intellectual and physical deficits due, at least in part, to early neurodegeneration. Here we introduce a human SGS model that displays disease-relevant phenotypes. We show that SGS neural progenitors exhibit aberrant proliferation, deregulation of oncogenes and suppressors, unresolved DNA damage, and resistance to apoptosis. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that high SETBP1 levels inhibit P53 function through the stabilization of SET, which in turn hinders P53 acetylation. We find that the inheritance of unresolved DNA damage in SGS neurons triggers the neurodegenerative process that can be alleviated either by PARP-1 inhibition or by NAD + supplementation. These results implicate that neuronal death in SGS originates from developmental alterations mainly in safeguarding cell identity and homeostasis.
ScienceNature.com

Microbiota regulate social behaviour via stress response neurons in the brain

Social interactions among animals mediate essential behaviours, including mating, nurturing, and defence1,2. The gut microbiota contribute to social activity in mice3,4, but the gut–brain connections that regulate this complex behaviour and its underlying neural basis are unclear5,6. Here we show that the microbiome modulates neuronal activity in specific brain regions of male mice to regulate canonical stress responses and social behaviours. Social deviation in germ-free and antibiotic-treated mice is associated with elevated levels of the stress hormone corticosterone, which is primarily produced by activation of the hypothalamus–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis. Adrenalectomy, antagonism of glucocorticoid receptors, or pharmacological inhibition of corticosterone synthesis effectively corrects social deficits following microbiome depletion. Genetic ablation of glucocorticoid receptors in specific brain regions or chemogenetic inactivation of neurons in the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus that produce corticotrophin-releasing hormone (CRH) reverse social impairments in antibiotic-treated mice. Conversely, specific activation of CRH-expressing neurons in the paraventricular nucleus induces social deficits in mice with a normal microbiome. Via microbiome profiling and in vivo selection, we identify a bacterial species, Enterococcus faecalis, that promotes social activity and reduces corticosterone levels in mice following social stress. These studies suggest that specific gut bacteria can restrain the activation of the HPA axis, and show that the microbiome can affect social behaviours through discrete neuronal circuits that mediate stress responses in the brain.
ScienceNature.com

A neuronal ensemble encoding adaptive choice during sensory conflict in Drosophila

Feeding decisions are fundamental to survival, and decision making is often disrupted in disease. Here, we show that neural activity in a small population of neurons projecting to the fan-shaped body higher-order central brain region of Drosophila represents food choice during sensory conflict. We found that food deprived flies made tradeoffs between appetitive and aversive values of food. We identified an upstream neuropeptidergic and dopaminergic network that relays internal state and other decision-relevant information to a specific subset of fan-shaped body neurons. These neurons were strongly inhibited by the taste of the rejected food choice, suggesting that they encode behavioral food choice. Our findings reveal that fan-shaped body taste responses to food choices are determined not only by taste quality, but also by previous experience (including choice outcome) and hunger state, which are integrated in the fan-shaped body to encode the decision before relay to downstream motor circuits for behavioral implementation.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Integrating genomics and metabolomics for scalable non-ribosomal peptide discovery

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23502-4, published online 28 May 2021. The original version of this Article omitted Bahar Behsaz and Edna Bode as equally contributing authors. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. Pavel A. Pevzner was incorrectly associated with Computational Biology Department, School...
HealthNature.com

Ependymal cells-CSF flow regulates stress-induced depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a severe, common mood disorder. While reduced cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow adversely affects brain metabolism and fluid balance in the aging population and during development, only indirect evidence links aberrant CSF circulation with many diseases including neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression. Here we show a very high concentration of p11 as a key molecular determinant for depression in ependymal cells, which is significantly decreased in patients with MDD, and in two mouse models of depression induced by chronic stress, such as restraint and social isolation. The loss of p11 in ependymal cells causes disoriented ependymal planar cell polarity (PCP), reduced CSF flow, and depression-like and anxiety-like behaviors. p11 intrinsically controls PCP core genes, which mediates CSF flow. Viral expression of p11 in ependymal cells specifically rescues the pathophysiological and behavioral deficits caused by loss of p11. Taken together, our results identify a new role and a key molecular determinant for ependymal cell-driven CSF flow in mood disorders and suggest a novel strategy for development of treatments for stress-associated neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Cholesterol-dependent plasma membrane order (L) is critical for antigen-specific clonal expansion of CD4 T cells

Early “T cell activation” events are initiated within the lipid microenvironment of the plasma membrane. Role of lipid membrane order (Lo) in spatiotemporal signaling through the antigen receptor in T cells is posited but remains unclear. We have examined the role of membrane order (Lo)/disorder (Ld) in antigen specific CD4+ T cell activation and clonal expansion by first creating membrane disorder, and then reconstituting membrane order by inserting cholesterol into the disordered plasma membrane. Significant revival of antigen specific CD4+ T cell proliferative response was observed after reconstituting the disrupted membrane order with cholesterol. These reconstitution experiments illustrate Koch’s postulate by demonstrating that cholesterol-dependent membrane order (Lo) is critical for responses generated by CD4+ T cells and point to the importance of membrane order and lipid microenvironment in signaling through T cell membrane antigen receptors.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
ScienceNature.com

Human genetic variant E756del in the ion channel PIEZO1 not associated with protection from severe malaria in a large Ghanaian study

Recently, a common genetic variant E756del in the human gene PIEZO1 was associated with protection from severe malaria. Here, we performed a genetic association study of this gain-of-function variant in a large case-control study including 4149 children from the Ashanti Region in Ghana, West Africa. The statistical analysis did not indicate an association with protection from severe malaria and, thus, providing evidence against a strong protective effect of the PIEZO1 E756del variant on severe malaria susceptibility.
CancerNature.com

Reversal of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase expression during in vitro three-dimensional tissue-engineering of human chondrocytes in a polymer scaffold

Regenerative medicine applications require cells that are not inflicted with senescence after in vitro culture for an optimal in vivo outcome. Methods to overcome replicative senescence include genomic modifications which have their own disadvantages. We have evaluated a three-dimensional (3D) thermo-reversible gelation polymer (TGP) matrix environment for its capabilities to reverse cellular senescence. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase (SA-βgal) by human chondrocytes from osteoarthritis-affected cartilage tissue, grown in a conventional two-dimensional (2D) monolayer culture versus in 3D-TGP were compared. In 2D, the cells de-differentiated into fibroblasts, expressed higher SA-βgal and started degenerating at 25 days. SA-βgal levels decreased when the chondrocytes were transferred from the 2D to the 3D-TGP culture, with cells exhibiting a tissue-like growth until 42–45 days. Other senescence associated markers such as p16INK4a and p21 were also expressed only in 2D cultured cells but not in 3D-TGP tissue engineered cartilage. This is a first-of-its-kind report of a chemically synthesized and reproducible in vitro environment yielding an advantageous reversal of aging of human chondrocytes without any genomic modifications. The method is worth consideration as an optimal method for growing cells for regenerative medicine applications.
ScienceNature.com

Special Issue on the 60 anniversary of the first laser—Series I: Microcavity Photonics—from fundamentals to applications

Optical microcavities confine light to small volumes by resonant recirculation. Because of their ultrahigh quality factors (Q) and small mode volumes (Vm), optical microcavities have attracted strong research interests for their unique property of significantly enhancing light–matter interaction.1 In recent decades, optical microcavities have become cornerstones for a wide range of studies and applications, including nonlinear photonics2,3,4, non-Hermitian5,6 and chaotic physics7,8, cavity quantum electrodynamics9,10 and cavity optomechanics11, optical sensing12,13, and in particular, microlasers14,15. Optical cavities serve as an essential building block of lasers from the date of their birth by enhancing photon–material interactions and providing optical feedbacks. In the past decades, along with the development of various nanofabrication and packaging techniques, microcavities with ultrahigh quality factors and miniatured sizes have enabled low-threshold and high-coherence lasers down to chip scale. Meanwhile, laser physics and applications have been greatly advanced by exploiting the spectral, temporal, and spatial degrees of freedom of microcavities and their rich interactions with various materials. Nowadays, microcavity-based lasers provide not only indispensable tools in applied researches such as biochemical sensing/imaging and high precision spectroscopy, but also practical devices including atmospheric monitors or smart phone and computer chips that have the potential for entering diverse aspects of people’s daily life.
ScienceNature.com

Structural mechanism of heat-induced opening of a temperature-sensitive TRP channel

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Numerous physiological functions rely on distinguishing temperature through temperature-sensitive transient receptor potential channels (thermo-TRPs). Although the function of thermo-TRPs has been studied extensively, structural determination of their heat- and cold-activated states has remained a challenge. Here, we present cryo-EM structures of the nanodisc-reconstituted wild-type mouse TRPV3 in three distinct conformations: closed, heat-activated sensitized and open states. The heat-induced transformations of TRPV3 are accompanied by changes in the secondary structure of the S2-S3 linker and the N and C termini and represent a conformational wave that links these parts of the protein to a lipid occupying the vanilloid binding site. State-dependent differences in the behavior of bound lipids suggest their active role in thermo-TRP temperature-dependent gating. Our structural data, supported by physiological recordings and molecular dynamics simulations, provide an insight for understanding the molecular mechanism of temperature sensing.
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structure of constitutively active human Frizzled 7 in complex with heterotrimeric G

The ten mammalian Frizzleds (FZD1–10) belong to the class F of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mediate WNT signaling through interaction with transducer proteins including Dishevelled (DVL) or heterotrimeric G proteins.1 Their involvement in human disease has put FZDs at the forefront of drug targets, especially anti-cancer therapy.2 However, no drugs have been developed for efficient pharmacological modulation of FZDs, partially owing to the limited understanding of FZD structure and activation mechanisms.1,3 Among class F, FZD7 is intensively pursued due to its relevance in various tumor models, particularly in intestinal cancers.4 Detailed structures of the receptor complexes would allow for structure-guided discovery of new drug candidates. FZD1–10 share structural similarity with the related class F member Smoothened (SMO), which mediates Hedgehog signaling and is a validated target for cancer therapy.2 In an effort to understand the structural basis of FZD activation and transducer interaction, we solved the structure of human FZD7 in complex with heterotrimeric mini Gs (mGs).5.
ScienceNature.com

Corticotropin-releasing factor induces functional and structural synaptic remodelling in acute stress

Biological responses to stress are complex and highly conserved. Corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) plays a central role in regulating these lifesaving physiological responses to stress. We show that, in mice, CRF rapidly changes Schaffer Collateral (SC) input into hippocampal CA1 pyramidal cells (PC) by modulating both functional and structural aspects of these synapses. Host exposure to acute stress, in vivo CRF injection, and ex vivo CRF application all result in fast de novo formation and remodeling of existing dendritic spines. Functionally, CRF leads to a rapid increase in synaptic strength of SC input into CA1 neurons, e.g., increase in spontaneous neurotransmitter release, paired-pulse facilitation, and repetitive excitability and improves synaptic plasticity: long-term potentiation (LTP) and long-term depression (LTD). In line with the changes in synaptic function, CRF increases the number of presynaptic vesicles, induces redistribution of vesicles towards the active zone, increases active zone size, and improves the alignment of the pre- and postsynaptic compartments. Therefore, CRF rapidly enhances synaptic communication in the hippocampus, potentially playing a crucial role in the enhanced memory consolidation in acute stress.
CancerNature.com

E-type prostanoid receptor 4 drives resolution of intestinal inflammation by blocking epithelial necroptosis

Inflammatory bowel diseases present with elevated levels of intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) death, which compromises the gut barrier, activating immune cells and triggering more IEC death. The endogenous signals that prevent IEC death and break this vicious cycle, allowing resolution of intestinal inflammation, remain largely unknown. Here we show that prostaglandin E2 signalling via the E-type prostanoid receptor 4 (EP4) on IECs represses epithelial necroptosis and induces resolution of colitis. We found that EP4 expression correlates with an improved IBD outcome and that EP4 activation induces a transcriptional signature consistent with resolution of intestinal inflammation. We further show that dysregulated necroptosis prevents resolution, and EP4 agonism suppresses necroptosis in human and mouse IECs. Mechanistically, EP4 signalling on IECs converges on receptor-interacting protein kinase 1 to suppress tumour necrosis factor-induced activation and membrane translocation of the necroptosis effector mixed-lineage kinase domain-like pseudokinase. In summary, our study indicates that EP4 promotes the resolution of colitis by suppressing IEC necroptosis.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
ScienceNature.com

Distinct nuclear compartment-associated genome architecture in the developing mammalian brain

Nuclear compartments are thought to play a role in three-dimensional genome organization and gene expression. In mammalian brain, the architecture and dynamics of nuclear compartment-associated genome organization is not known. In this study, we developed Genome Organization using CUT and RUN Technology (GO-CaRT) to map genomic interactions with two nuclear compartments—the nuclear lamina and nuclear speckles—from different regions of the developing mouse, macaque and human brain. Lamina-associated domain (LAD) architecture in cells in vivo is distinct from that of cultured cells, including major differences in LADs previously considered to be cell type invariant. In the mouse and human forebrain, dorsal and ventral neural precursor cells have differences in LAD architecture that correspond to their regional identity. LADs in the human and mouse cortex contain transcriptionally highly active sub-domains characterized by broad depletion of histone-3-lysine-9 dimethylation. Evolutionarily conserved LADs in human, macaque and mouse brain are enriched for transcriptionally active neural genes associated with synapse function. By integrating GO-CaRT maps with genome-wide association study data, we found speckle-associated domains to be enriched for schizophrenia risk loci, indicating a physical relationship between these disease-associated genetic variants and a specific nuclear structure. Our work provides a framework for understanding the relationship between distinct nuclear compartments and genome function in brain development and disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy