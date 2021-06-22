Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Human brain dynamics in active spatial navigation

By Tien-Thong Nguyen Do, Chin-Teng Lin, Klaus Gramann
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpatial navigation is a complex cognitive process based on multiple senses that are integrated and processed by a wide network of brain areas. Previous studies have revealed the retrosplenial complex (RSC) to be modulated in a task-related manner during navigation. However, these studies restricted participants’ movement to stationary setups, which might have impacted heading computations due to the absence of vestibular and proprioceptive inputs. Here, we present evidence of human RSC theta oscillation (4–8 Hz) in an active spatial navigation task where participants actively ambulated from one location to several other points while the position of a landmark and the starting location were updated. The results revealed theta power in the RSC to be pronounced during heading changes but not during translational movements, indicating that physical rotations induce human RSC theta activity. This finding provides a potential evidence of head-direction computation in RSC in healthy humans during active spatial navigation.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Spatial Navigation#Human Brain#Complex Dynamics#Rsc#Introduction Spatial#Theta#Eeg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic causal brain circuits during working memory and their functional controllability

Control processes associated with working memory play a central role in human cognition, but their underlying dynamic brain circuit mechanisms are poorly understood. Here we use system identification, network science, stability analysis, and control theory to probe functional circuit dynamics during working memory task performance. Our results show that dynamic signaling between distributed brain areas encompassing the salience (SN), fronto-parietal (FPN), and default mode networks can distinguish between working memory load and predict performance. Network analysis of directed causal influences suggests the anterior insula node of the SN and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex node of the FPN are causal outflow and inflow hubs, respectively. Network controllability decreases with working memory load and SN nodes show the highest functional controllability. Our findings reveal dissociable roles of the SN and FPN in systems control and provide novel insights into dynamic circuit mechanisms by which cognitive control circuits operate asymmetrically during cognition.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Cognitive Computational Modelling of Human Brain (Part-I)

This is the very first article of the series, namely “Cognitive Computational Modelling for Spatio-Temporal fMRI in Ventral Temporal Cortex”. If you want to check out the whole series, go to the following link. I will introduce the topic of cognitive computational modelling and its use case in the research...
HealthNature.com

Ependymal cells-CSF flow regulates stress-induced depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a severe, common mood disorder. While reduced cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow adversely affects brain metabolism and fluid balance in the aging population and during development, only indirect evidence links aberrant CSF circulation with many diseases including neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression. Here we show a very high concentration of p11 as a key molecular determinant for depression in ependymal cells, which is significantly decreased in patients with MDD, and in two mouse models of depression induced by chronic stress, such as restraint and social isolation. The loss of p11 in ependymal cells causes disoriented ependymal planar cell polarity (PCP), reduced CSF flow, and depression-like and anxiety-like behaviors. p11 intrinsically controls PCP core genes, which mediates CSF flow. Viral expression of p11 in ependymal cells specifically rescues the pathophysiological and behavioral deficits caused by loss of p11. Taken together, our results identify a new role and a key molecular determinant for ependymal cell-driven CSF flow in mood disorders and suggest a novel strategy for development of treatments for stress-associated neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

c-Met enforces proinflammatory and migratory features of human activated CD4 T cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The receptor tyrosine kinase c-Met is essential for embryonic development and tissue regeneration, as it promotes cell survival, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis [1, 2]. The HGF/c-Met axis modulates several inflammatory-mediated diseases by acting on a wide variety of cells [3]. Nevertheless, studies on the role of c-Met in peripheral T cell functions are very limited, partly because we and others have reported negligible c-Met expression in naive T cells [2, 4]. Recently, we found that a fraction of murine cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) expressed c-Met (c-Met+ CTLs). We also demonstrated the presence of c-Met+ CTLs in mouse tumors [5] and central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity models [6]. Interestingly, c-Met+ CTL populations arise only under conditions caused by a pathological microenvironment. Hence, this particular c-Met+ population is barely detectable in tumor-free [5] and naïve (preimmunized) mice [7], suggesting that c-Met+ T cells are able to expand only after activation or in pathological settings. Based on these findings, we wondered whether c-Met expression can be induced on CD4+ T lymphocytes from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) upon T cell receptor (TCR) triggering.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The case for using spatial SQL

Why spatial SQL matters and how it can help you accelerate your GIS and geospatial workflows. It was the spring of 2012 and I just had my first encounter with a SQL query. I had just moved to New York at the end of 2011 and I was spending an afternoon at the CARTO offices to get a demo of their platform. Javier de la Torre, the founder of CARTO, showed me all about the amazing tool they were building to upload, visualize, and publish maps on the web.
ChemistryNature.com

Engineering atomic-scale magnetic fields by dysprosium single atom magnets

Atomic scale engineering of magnetic fields is a key ingredient for miniaturizing quantum devices and precision control of quantum systems. This requires a unique combination of magnetic stability and spin-manipulation capabilities. Surface-supported single atom magnets offer such possibilities, where long temporal and thermal stability of the magnetic states can be achieved by maximizing the magnet/ic anisotropy energy (MAE) and by minimizing quantum tunnelling of the magnetization. Here, we show that dysprosium (Dy) atoms on magnesium oxide (MgO) have a giant MAE of 250 meV, currently the highest among all surface spins. Using a variety of scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) techniques including single atom electron spin resonance (ESR), we confirm no spontaneous spin-switching in Dy over days at ≈ 1 K under low and even vanishing magnetic field. We utilize these robust Dy single atom magnets to engineer magnetic nanostructures, demonstrating unique control of magnetic fields with atomic scale tunability.
ScienceEurekAlert

FAPESP webinar will discuss how SARS-COV-2 affects the human brain

The next FAPESP COVID-19 Webinar, set for July 7th, will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the human brain, which is much wider than previously thought - COVID-19 syndrome includes neurological symptoms in over 30% of patients. Entitled "What does COVID-19 have to do with the brain?", the webinar aims...
ScienceNature.com

Genetic drivers of mA methylation in human brain, lung, heart and muscle

The most prevalent post-transcriptional mRNA modification, N6-methyladenosine (m6A), plays diverse RNA-regulatory roles, but its genetic control in human tissues remains uncharted. Here we report 129 transcriptome-wide m6A profiles, covering 91 individuals and 4 tissues (brain, lung, muscle and heart) from GTEx/eGTEx. We integrate these with interindividual genetic and expression variation, revealing 8,843 tissue-specific and 469 tissue-shared m6A quantitative trait loci (QTLs), which are modestly enriched in, but mostly orthogonal to, expression QTLs. We integrate m6A QTLs with disease genetics, identifying 184 GWAS-colocalized m6A QTL, including brain m6A QTLs underlying neuroticism, depression, schizophrenia and anxiety; lung m6A QTLs underlying expiratory flow and asthma; and muscle/heart m6A QTLs underlying coronary artery disease. Last, we predict novel m6A regulators that show preferential binding in m6A QTLs, protein interactions with known m6A regulators and expression correlation with the m6A levels of their targets. Our results provide important insights and resources for understanding both cis and trans regulation of epitranscriptomic modifications, their interindividual variation and their roles in human disease.
CancerNature.com

Reversal of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase expression during in vitro three-dimensional tissue-engineering of human chondrocytes in a polymer scaffold

Regenerative medicine applications require cells that are not inflicted with senescence after in vitro culture for an optimal in vivo outcome. Methods to overcome replicative senescence include genomic modifications which have their own disadvantages. We have evaluated a three-dimensional (3D) thermo-reversible gelation polymer (TGP) matrix environment for its capabilities to reverse cellular senescence. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase (SA-βgal) by human chondrocytes from osteoarthritis-affected cartilage tissue, grown in a conventional two-dimensional (2D) monolayer culture versus in 3D-TGP were compared. In 2D, the cells de-differentiated into fibroblasts, expressed higher SA-βgal and started degenerating at 25 days. SA-βgal levels decreased when the chondrocytes were transferred from the 2D to the 3D-TGP culture, with cells exhibiting a tissue-like growth until 42–45 days. Other senescence associated markers such as p16INK4a and p21 were also expressed only in 2D cultured cells but not in 3D-TGP tissue engineered cartilage. This is a first-of-its-kind report of a chemically synthesized and reproducible in vitro environment yielding an advantageous reversal of aging of human chondrocytes without any genomic modifications. The method is worth consideration as an optimal method for growing cells for regenerative medicine applications.
Sciencecell.com

Source identity shapes spatial preference in primary auditory cortex during active navigation

Localization task during free navigation prompts diverse spatial tuning in gerbil A1. Spatial preference of individual neurons changes with sound-source identity. Ego- and allocentric information are spatiotemporally coexistent in A1 ensembles. •. Active sensing reveals new cortical representations for sensory object identification. Summary. Information about the position of sensory objects...
ScienceNature.com

Corticotropin-releasing factor induces functional and structural synaptic remodelling in acute stress

Biological responses to stress are complex and highly conserved. Corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) plays a central role in regulating these lifesaving physiological responses to stress. We show that, in mice, CRF rapidly changes Schaffer Collateral (SC) input into hippocampal CA1 pyramidal cells (PC) by modulating both functional and structural aspects of these synapses. Host exposure to acute stress, in vivo CRF injection, and ex vivo CRF application all result in fast de novo formation and remodeling of existing dendritic spines. Functionally, CRF leads to a rapid increase in synaptic strength of SC input into CA1 neurons, e.g., increase in spontaneous neurotransmitter release, paired-pulse facilitation, and repetitive excitability and improves synaptic plasticity: long-term potentiation (LTP) and long-term depression (LTD). In line with the changes in synaptic function, CRF increases the number of presynaptic vesicles, induces redistribution of vesicles towards the active zone, increases active zone size, and improves the alignment of the pre- and postsynaptic compartments. Therefore, CRF rapidly enhances synaptic communication in the hippocampus, potentially playing a crucial role in the enhanced memory consolidation in acute stress.
ScienceNature.com

A novel and effective approach to generate germline-like monoclonal antibodies by integration of phage and mammalian cell display platforms

Phage display technology allows for rapid selection of antibodies from the large repertoire of human antibody fragments displayed on phages. However, antibody fragments should be converted to IgG for biological characterizations and affinity of antibodies obtained from phage display library is frequently not sufficient for efficient use in clinical settings. Here, we describe a new approach that combines phage and mammalian cell display, enabling simultaneous affinity screening of full-length IgG antibodies. Using this strategy, we successfully obtained a novel germline-like anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibody named m101, which was revealed to be a potent anti-TIM-3 therapeutic monoclonal antibody via in vitro and in vivo experiments, indicating its effectiveness and power. Thus, this platform can help develop new monoclonal antibody therapeutics with high affinity and low immunogenicity.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
ScienceNature.com

Mapping the landscape of chromatin dynamics during naïve CD4+ T-cell activation

T-cell activation induces context-specific gene expression programs that promote energy generation and biosynthesis, progression through the cell cycle and ultimately cell differentiation. The aim of this study was to apply the omni ATAC-seq method to characterize the landscape of chromatin changes induced by T-cell activation in mature naïve CD4+ T-cells. Using a well-established ex vivo protocol of canonical T-cell receptor signaling, we generated genome-wide chromatin maps of naïve T-cells from pediatric donors in quiescent or recently activated states. We identified thousands of individual chromatin accessibility peaks that are associated with T-cell activation, the majority of which were annotated intronic and intergenic enhancer regions. A core set of 3268 gene promoters underwent chromatin remodeling and concomitant changes in gene expression in response to activation, and were enriched in multiple pathways controlling cell cycle regulation, metabolism, inflammatory response genes and cell survival. Leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF) was among those factors that gained the highest accessibility and expression, in addition to IL2-STAT5 dependent chromatin remodeling in the T-cell activation response. Using publicly available data we found the chromatin response was far more dynamic at 24-h compared with 72-h post-activation. In total 546 associations were reproduced at both time-points with similar strength of evidence and directionality of effect. At the pathways level, the IL2-STAT5, KRAS signalling and UV response pathways were replicable at both time-points, although differentially modulated from 24 to 72 h post-activation.
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structure of constitutively active human Frizzled 7 in complex with heterotrimeric G

The ten mammalian Frizzleds (FZD1–10) belong to the class F of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mediate WNT signaling through interaction with transducer proteins including Dishevelled (DVL) or heterotrimeric G proteins.1 Their involvement in human disease has put FZDs at the forefront of drug targets, especially anti-cancer therapy.2 However, no drugs have been developed for efficient pharmacological modulation of FZDs, partially owing to the limited understanding of FZD structure and activation mechanisms.1,3 Among class F, FZD7 is intensively pursued due to its relevance in various tumor models, particularly in intestinal cancers.4 Detailed structures of the receptor complexes would allow for structure-guided discovery of new drug candidates. FZD1–10 share structural similarity with the related class F member Smoothened (SMO), which mediates Hedgehog signaling and is a validated target for cancer therapy.2 In an effort to understand the structural basis of FZD activation and transducer interaction, we solved the structure of human FZD7 in complex with heterotrimeric mini Gs (mGs).5.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental demonstration of the novel “van-Hove integral method (vHI)” for measuring diffusive dynamics by elastic neutron scattering

Quasi-elastic neutron scattering (QENS)—based on the seminal work of Nobel Laureate Brockhouse—has been one of the major methods for studying pico-second to nano-second diffusive dynamics over the past 70 years. This is regarded as an “inelastic” method for dynamics. In contrast, we recently proposed a new neutron-scattering method for dynamics, which uses the elastic line of the scattering to access system dynamics directly in the time domain (Benedetto and Kearley in Sci Rep 9:11284, 2019). This new method has been denoted “vHI” that stands for “van Hove Integral”. The reason is that, under certain conditions, the measured elastic intensity corresponds to the running-time integral of the intermediate scattering function, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), up to a time that is inversely proportional to the energy band-width incident on the sample. As a result, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) is accessed from the time derivative of the measured vHI profile. vHI has been supported by numerical and Monte-Carlo simulations, but has been difficult to validate experimentally due to the lack of a suitable instrument. Here we show that vHI works in practice, which we achieved by using a simple modification to the standard QENS backscattering spectrometer methodology. Basically, we varied the neutron-energy band-widths incident at the sample via a step-wise variation of the frequency of the monochromator Doppler-drive. This provides a measurement of the vHI profile at the detectors. The same instrument and sample were also used in standard QENS mode for comparison. The intermediate scattering functions, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), obtained by the two methods—vHI and QENS—are strikingly similar providing a direct experimental validation of the vHI method. Perhaps surprisingly, the counting statistics of the two methods are comparable even though the instrument used was expressly designed for QENS. This shows that the methodology modification adopted here can be used in practice to access vHI profiles at many of the backscattering spectrometers worldwide. We also show that partial integrations of the measured QENS spectrum cannot provide the vHI profile, which clarifies a common misconception. At the same time, we show a novel approach which does access \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) from QENS spectra.
ScienceScience Daily

Human stem cells enable model to test drug impact on brain's blood barrier

Using an experimental model to simulate the blood-brain barrier, scientists in Sweden reported in unprecedented detail how antioxidants protect the brain from inflammation caused by neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The study, conducted as a proof of concept by brain model developers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology...
ScienceNature.com

Mucosal immunity to poliovirus

A cornerstone of the global initiative to eradicate polio is the widespread use of live and inactivated poliovirus vaccines in extensive public health campaigns designed to prevent the development of paralytic disease and interrupt transmission of the virus. Central to these efforts is the goal of inducing mucosal immunity able to limit virus replication in the intestine. Recent clinical trials have evaluated new combined regimens of poliovirus vaccines, and demonstrated clear differences in their ability to restrict virus shedding in stool after oral challenge with live virus. Analyses of mucosal immunity accompanying these trials support a critical role for enteric neutralizing IgA in limiting the magnitude and duration of virus shedding. This review summarizes key findings in vaccine-induced intestinal immunity to poliovirus in infants, older children, and adults. The impact of immunization on development and maintenance of protective immunity to poliovirus and the implications for global eradication are discussed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy