When you’ve got a job that is rewarding, exciting and well paid, one that others might chew a leg off for, you don’t usually decide to quit without another one lined up. Especially in the middle of a pandemic. Yet that’s what Rosanna Stevens, 36, did last October, leaving her position as celebrity ambassador manager for a high-profile charity, a role that involved working with musicians and A-list actors to help fundraise and spread awareness. ‘People would say to me: you have the best job, your job is so cool,’ she says. ‘But just because someone else wants your job, that doesn’t mean that is the right thing for you.’