Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MN

Plymouth Fire Department Hiring for Part-Time and On-Call Firefighters

Posted by 
Stephanie Moua
Stephanie Moua
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdlmH_0abhR67D00
Connor Betts/Unsplash

PLYMOUTH, MN — The Plymouth Fire Department is currently hiring part-time/on-call firefighters. Applications for this critical, flexible and satisfying position will close on Monday, July 12 at 8 AM.

When Plymouth residents call 911, the Fire Department responds. Firefighters respond to about 2,300 calls per year, commonly for fire and medical calls, which requires a sufficient number of firefighters

The time commitment for first-year part-time/on-call firefighters is higher and includes calls and education. Initial training includes two nights a week from mid-January to mid-June.

After the first year, all part-time/on-call firefighters work an average of about 10 hours per week, including scheduled shifts, calls and training.

Firefighters also spend hundreds of hours providing public education in schools, homes, businesses and community organizations. Plymouth firefighters serve others, learn lifelong skills and build friendships within the firefighting community.

Usually, the part-time/on-call firefighters are teachers, mechanics, financial advisors, veterans, parents, and more. This position is designed to be flexible to accommodate those working full-time and in careers.

Part-time/on-call firefighters are paid for all activities performed while they conduct the Fire Service business and are eligible for a pension plan. All training is provided, and physical fitness facilities are open and available to all Fire Department employees.

To become part-time/on-call firefighters, several requirements that prospective applicants must meet include:

  • Must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Have a valid Minnesota driving license
  • Residence location is 8 minutes drive to Plymouth fire station
  • Maintain availability for minimum time commitment and training requirements

The Fire Service Recruitment Meeting for prospective applicants will be held on Thursday, July 8 at Plymouth Town Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

At the meeting, those interested in joining can speak to Plymouth firefighters to learn more and ask questions about the job. Prospective applicants are also encouraged to bring their spouses or other significant figures so that they too can understand the position.

To get more information and apply for the position, please visit plymouthmn.gov/firefighter or contact the Plymouth Firefighter Recruitment Information Line at 763-509-5129. Be sure to leave a voicemail — they will return your call and answer your questions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Stephanie Moua

Stephanie Moua

Minneapolis, MN
119
Followers
100
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Feeling the pulse

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Firefighters#On Call#The Fire Department#Fire Service#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
Stephanie Moua

Brooklyn Park Mayor early vote open

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Early voting for the Special Mayoral Election is announced. The eligible voters are now welcomed to vote by absentee or in person. The absentee ballot voting period started from June 25 until August 9, while in-person voting period is already held at City Hall 5200 85th Ave N. The voting hours are available during business hours, from Monday to Friday from 8.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. However, the voting hours will be available from 10.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on August 7.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Stephanie Moua

City of St. Paul is Hiring Park Security Officers

ST. PAUL, MN — The City of St. Paul is hiring full-time park security officers within the Parks and Recreation Department. The role is responsible for non-sworn entry-level duties related to the safety and security program and is paid around $32k-$43k per year. The recruitment closes on July 6 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy