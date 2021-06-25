Plymouth Fire Department Hiring for Part-Time and On-Call Firefighters

Connor Betts/Unsplash

PLYMOUTH, MN — The Plymouth Fire Department is currently hiring part-time/on-call firefighters. Applications for this critical, flexible and satisfying position will close on Monday, July 12 at 8 AM.

When Plymouth residents call 911, the Fire Department responds. Firefighters respond to about 2,300 calls per year, commonly for fire and medical calls, which requires a sufficient number of firefighters

The time commitment for first-year part-time/on-call firefighters is higher and includes calls and education. Initial training includes two nights a week from mid-January to mid-June.

After the first year, all part-time/on-call firefighters work an average of about 10 hours per week, including scheduled shifts, calls and training.

Firefighters also spend hundreds of hours providing public education in schools, homes, businesses and community organizations. Plymouth firefighters serve others, learn lifelong skills and build friendships within the firefighting community.

Usually, the part-time/on-call firefighters are teachers, mechanics, financial advisors, veterans, parents, and more. This position is designed to be flexible to accommodate those working full-time and in careers.

Part-time/on-call firefighters are paid for all activities performed while they conduct the Fire Service business and are eligible for a pension plan. All training is provided, and physical fitness facilities are open and available to all Fire Department employees.

To become part-time/on-call firefighters, several requirements that prospective applicants must meet include:

Must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent

Have a valid Minnesota driving license

Residence location is 8 minutes drive to Plymouth fire station

Maintain availability for minimum time commitment and training requirements

The Fire Service Recruitment Meeting for prospective applicants will be held on Thursday, July 8 at Plymouth Town Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

At the meeting, those interested in joining can speak to Plymouth firefighters to learn more and ask questions about the job. Prospective applicants are also encouraged to bring their spouses or other significant figures so that they too can understand the position.

To get more information and apply for the position, please visit plymouthmn.gov/firefighter or contact the Plymouth Firefighter Recruitment Information Line at 763-509-5129. Be sure to leave a voicemail — they will return your call and answer your questions.

