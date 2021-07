When the Boston Celtics acquired Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic at the 2021 trade deadline, it felt like a move made out of necessity. Boston needed depth, Orlando was rebuilding, and the Celtics gave up very little (two future second-round picks) in the deal. On the flip side, the Celtics invested over half of the Gordon Hayward traded player exception to get Fournier, and he was only guaranteed to be on the team for a few months.