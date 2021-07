Samsung debuted its vanilla SmartTag earlier in 2021, offering location tracking over Bluetooth 5.0 LE through its global network of Galaxy smartphones. Attach it to your keys or you bag and, in theory, the accompanying SmartThings app can tell you where in the world it is. And now, just in time for the summer travel season, we have the Galaxy SmartTag+. It's almost identical to its cheaper predecessor, and is also designed to help you track easily losable (or stealable) items. However, the newer model boasts more precise tracking through UWB (ultra-wideband) technology and neat augmented reality features on more recent Samsung phones.