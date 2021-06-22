Housing in Houston: Tough times for tenants, would-be homeowners. HOUSTON – (June 22, 2021) – Houston’s share of homeowners is dropping, and a growing number of renters interested in buying a home find themselves shut out of the market, according to a new report from Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research. At the same time, a rising number of tenants are having a hard time paying their rent, contributing to a staggering eviction rate in Harris County.