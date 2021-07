Taking your dog along can make the family vacation more fun for everyone, if you plan carefully. Here are some trip tips to make traveling with your dog enjoyable. Health Checks. Bring your dog to the veterinarian for a checkup before going on an extended trip. Make sure all his vaccinations are up-to-date; take shot records with you. Health certifications are required for airline travel. Ask your veterinarian if your dog is in proper mental and physical shape to travel. Remember that not all dogs will enjoy going on a trip.