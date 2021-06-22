Charleston Will Pay People to Build Backyard Homes

Increased freedom from the office has pushed many homebuyers and renters to seek more affordable areas, but they’re not going too far away. An increasing number of Americans are seeing the benefits of moving to their city’s sister city, a smaller metropolitan area within a two-hour drive, says John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Smaller cities still offer the benefit of proximity to bigger metros, but offer more space for your money, lower home prices and rents, and even lower taxes. Denver and Colorado Springs are one example of this, with a new-home price gap of $89,000 and a resale home price gap of $150,000.