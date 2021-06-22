Charleston Will Pay People to Build Backyard Homes
Last summer, the Charleston, South Carolina City Council approved an ordinance permitting homeowners in every area of the city to construct backyard cottages and garage apartments, formally known as accessory dwelling units (ADUs), on their property. The law was part of a series of efforts to bring more affordable housing to the city, where, according to a 2020 report, half of renters and a third of homeowners are cost-burdened, home prices are rising faster than wages, and new supply falls well behind demand.nextcity.org