Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Common Core booklets go to educational scrap heap

By Sam Stockard
Posted by 
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ej1YE_0abhNoWy00

Less than a decade ago, Tennessee author Bill Carey couldn’t sell his historical booklets to school districts and teachers without a Common Core stamp on them.

Today, he fears his publications are being trashed because of a new state law banning Common Core supplemental materials after they fell out of political favor as the state adopted its own curriculum standards.

With an eye toward that measure, the Legislature passed a Lee Administration bill this year, House Bill 782/Senate Bill 769 and Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law in April, effectively banning those items.

The law prohibits the State Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission, State Board of Education and public schools from recommending, approving or using textbooks, instructional and supplemental materials created to align exclusively with Common Core standards or that are marketed or identified as Common Core. If districts or teachers intentionally violate the law, they run the risk of having state funding withheld.

Reacting to action, Carey says, “I’ve been writing for years, and this is the first time I’ve written something that’s been banned.”

A former news reporter and author of six books, the Vanderbilt University graduate co-founded Tennessee History for Kids in November 2008 and published several supplemental booklets for history courses.

Six years ago, his group produced and marketed primary reading materials containing excerpts from the Gettysburg Address, U.S. Constitution, David Crockett’s biography, Martin Luther King’s “I’ve been to the mountaintop speech,” “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair, a letter written home by a soldier later killed by Germans during World War II, part of Matthew Maury’s 1832 Tennessee map and the Donelson Journal from the Donelson Party Journey.

Oddly enough, when former Gov. Bill Haslam was in office, Carey’s organization was directed to call them “Common Core Reading Booklets.” They sold them for $2 each, with Shelby County Schools buying a large number, according to Carey. Tennessee History for Kids later rebranded them as “primary source reading booklets.”

But the damage was done. They were already stamped with Common Core, and the new state law focuses on getting rid of supplemental items with that designation after a shift in philosophies that made Common Core items suddenly inappropriate.

“Librarians and teachers are already being told to throw away a lot of books, booklets and workbooks – ELA, math, social studies and science – including ours,” Carey said in an email.

House Education Administration Committee Chairman Mark White says the new law is designed to “close a loophole” in cases where teachers might send home booklets with instructional items stamped with Common Core or identified as Common Core, potentially catching the ire of parents who object to that national curriculum.

White acknowledges that problems can crop up if the instructional material also aligns with the state’s new standards but just happens to have Common Core stamped on it.

“It does maybe cause a little confusion. But I guess the administration felt that after eight years of dealing with this, if it’s something that is blatantly labeled Common Core, don’t bring it into the classroom,” White says. “But there again … there’s some high-quality material on both sides.”

White notes the Department of Education told him it is not trying to stop high-quality materials from being used but to discourage teachers from using items that are strictly Common Core and sending them home with students.

Brian Blackley, a spokesman for the Department of Education, says in a statement the new state law, Public Chapter 205, closes a loophole that allowed Common Core to continue to be used in state classrooms as supplemental materials even though the Legislature repealed Common Core standards in 2015 and replaced them with Tennessee State Standards in 2017.

The prohibitions are on materials “created to align exclusively with the Common Core State Standards or that are marketed or otherwise identified as Common Core textbooks or materials,” Blackley says in a statement.

He points out materials aligned to multiple state standards but not created exclusively to align to Common Core standards or that aren’t identified or labeled as Common Core would be allowed.

“The department is still in the process of fully analyzing the law and intends to share additional detail and guidance with school districts in the near future. Districts are encouraged to ground all their instruction in high-quality instructional materials,” Blackley says in the statement.

Rutherford County Schools is not aware of any supplemental materials being disposed of because the materials it uses align with Tennessee State Standards, according to spokesman James Evans.

Metro Nashville Public Schools isn’t aware of any “purging activities” either, related to the legislation. The district adopts curriculum materials aligned with Tennessee state standards, according to spokesman Sean Braisted.

“We are in the process of a new English Language Arts adoption, so schools are replacing some older books and materials with these new ones,” Braisted adds.

Shelby County Schools did not respond to questions from the Tennessee Lookout.

Nevertheless, Carey calls it a “very sad day” for Tennessee History for Kids.

But while the organization will maneuver its way through this trouble spot, Carey doesn’t want any teachers or school districts to get into trouble and lose state funding for using his booklets. He points out teachers will use just about anything they can find to back up their courses, and they still might be using his materials.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

520
Followers
215
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Upton Sinclair
Person
Bill Haslam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate#State Board Of Education#Vanderbilt University#U S Constitution#Germans#The Donelson Journal#Shelby County Schools#Tennessee State Standards#Rutherford County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Refugee arrivals in Tennessee drop to historic low in 2020

As a former child soldier, Gatluack Thack was granted refugee status and moved to Nashville in 1996 to start a new life. Efforts to teach his wife and the nearby community English eventually led to Thack founding the Nashville Center for Empowerment, but over the last few years, Thack noticed a significant decrease in the number of refugees coming to Tennessee, a statistic echoed throughout the country.
Politicstennesseelookout.com

Lookout in Brief: Byhalia Pipeline halted but Memphis Council still pushes protective legislation

The Byhalia Connection pipeline project has been abandoned by its developers but Memphis council members continue to push legislation to protect the Memphis Sand Aquifer. On Tuesday, an ordinance for protecting Shelby County’s natural water source was up for a final reading, but was withdrawn. In its place, councilmember JB Smiley introduced a substitute aquifer ordinance to establish an Underground Infrastructure Advisory Board, which will oversee that all future projects are not within 1,000 feet of public water supplies.
EducationInternational Business Times

Racism In The US: Teachers Union Will Protect Educators Who Teach 'Honest History'

The president of the nation’s second-largest teachers union is strongly standing against recent laws that restrict public schools from teaching about racism. Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, said in a speech Tuesday that she is prepared to protect teachers against backlash “for teaching honest history” and is assembling a “legal defense fund" to defame this cultural campaign against the critical race theory.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

U.S. Department of Education approves $205M for K-12 schools in Utah

UTAH, July 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday announced the approval of seven American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief state plans, including Utah’s, to distribute remaining funds to individual states. Utah will be receiving $205,578,303, according to a department news release.
EducationWOLF

PA Administrators warn families about holding students back

The clock is ticking and in just a week PA school districts will know which families are holding their students back due to learning loss. On July 15th families need to decide whether they want to repeat a year of school due to learning disruptions. The bill to make it...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

TALLMAN: What should a Kansas high school diploma mean?

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second in a multi-part series. The Kansas State Board of Education has appointed a Task Force to study what should be required for students to graduate from high school. The question is whether the state should continue to use a system that mostly looks at how much time a student spends in subject area classes, what subjects should be required, and whether to consider different ways to measure whether students have met state expectations.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Study slams Wisconsin civics and history education

(The Center Square) – A leading education research organization slammed Wisconsin for the state's poor standards in social studies. The Fordham Institute’s “State of State Standards in Civics and History for 2021” gave Wisconsin double failing grades in the subjects. Joining nine other states at the bottom of the Fordham rankings, the state received Fs in both subjects.
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Northam announces extension of expanded child care subsidy program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia families with young children will have improved access to quality, affordable child care through an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program. Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed House Bill 2206, sponsored by Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, which established a...
Politicstransylvaniatimes.com

Pay Our Educators What They Deserve

Unlike our local elected bodies, state lawmakers, as of Wednesday morning, had still not approved a budget. And once again we still see disagreement over raises for public school teachers, with Gov. Cooper’s proposal of 10% raises over two years far away from the 3% proposed in the Senate version.
Educationdailyleaderextra.com

Additional fed funds will help S.D. schools

It's hard to keep track of all the federal funds that are flowing out of Washington, D.C., to states, local governments, businesses, schools and individuals. But a recent tranche of funding intended for South Dakota schools should help in tangible ways. The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday it has...
CollegesThe Swellesley Report

Wellesely education spotlight: college visits—tips before you go

Thank you to education writer and guest columnist Martha Collins of Admit Fit College Admissions Counseling for the following post:. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, many colleges have resumed offering admissions visits, which typically include two elements: information sessions and campus tours. But before you go, here are a few tips for making the most out of your college visits.
Texas Statekldjfb.xyz

Texas to receive another $4.1 billion in federal stimulus money for schools

Texas is expected to receive another $4.1 billion Wednesday in federal stimulus money to address the post-pandemic needs of students. The funding comes as the U.S. Department of Education approved plans for spending $12.4 billion allocated to the state, according to the agency. Texas’ plan is among the first proposals to receive approval from the federal government. Plans from South Dakota, Massachusetts, Utah, Arkansas, Rhode Island and Washington D.C. were also approved.

Comments / 26

Community Policy