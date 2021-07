(The Center Square) – This week, the Supreme Court is likely to rule on two Arizona voting regulations which a lower court held were violations of the Voting Rights Act. The first regards a 2016 regulation that made a phenomenon known as “ballot harvesting” a felony in Arizona. HB 2023 allowed judges to impose a presumptive one-year prison term and potential $150,000 fine on civic and political groups who turn early ballots into the polls. Arizona joined 18 other states in the passing of this regulation. Arizona law only allows certain persons, such as family and household members, caregivers, mail carriers and elections officials, to handle another person’s completed early ballot.