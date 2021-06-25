Man dies after shooting incident outside East Lake Street

Matt Popovich/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — An adult man in his 30s was found dead on the evening of June 16 after a shooting incident at East Lake Street.

A 3rd Precinct Sergeant was in the area at 6.10 PM when he heard a volley of gunshots to the west. The sergeant then ran to the sound of the shots.

Following that, a 911 call was received reporting that one person had been shot. The suspect fled in a vehicle, according to the information relayed.

The sergeant and responding officers arrived and started immediate medical aid on the victim until paramedics arrived and relieved him. Unfortunately, the victim was later declared dead by paramedics.

Officers responded to the scene and secured the area. The Homicide and Crime Lab Units of the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the scene and began their investigation.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim was standing outside a business when a car pulled up. A person got out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at him, striking him at least once.

The suspect then fled in the same vehicle. Early indication is that this was not a random act.

In the coming days, the Medical Examiner will reveal the victim's identity, as well as the nature and cause of death.

The GO number for this case is 21-131602.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

All tips are anonymous, and anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a monetary reward.

