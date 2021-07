The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has returned to familiar territory in recent days by talking tough on immigration. Her latest proclamation on this highly emotive subject has been prompted by the first reading in parliament on Tuesday of the Nationality and Borders Bill. She has claimed that clamping down on “asylum shopping” by introducing longer prison sentences for people smugglers and illegal immigrants will fix “Britain's broken asylum system”. I have lost count of the number of announcements Patel has made on this topic since 2019 but I have to say, her words have a decidedly hollow ring to them. She has lost control of the situation, as multiple sources will confirm.