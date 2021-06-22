Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, OH

Registration is open for the OFGC 2021 Summer Forage Field Days

ocj.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council cordially invites you to join forage and livestock enthusiasts from across the state for their 2021 Summer Forage Field Days. Anyone with an interest in pasture management, hay production, or livestock systems is welcome to attend one or all of the field days planned as drive-it-yourself day tours in Central Ohio.

ocj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wooster, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Forage#H M#Livestock#Goats#H M Family Farm#Baleage#American#Knox Counties#Crp#Ofgc#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
LifestyleMarietta Times

Controlled hunting registration open

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is holding an open application period through July 31 for special controlled hunting opportunities. According to the department, the hunts are provided through the Division of Wildlife, Parks and Watercraft and the Natural Areas and Preserves to give eligible residents additional opportunities to embrace the hunting sport throughout the season.
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Central Grasslands Research Extension Center Field Day Set

DEVILS LAKE - The field day at North Dakota State University’s Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter will be live this year on July 27. The event begins with registration, coffee and doughnuts at 9:30 a.m. The livestock, forages and cover crop tour will run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch. The pollinator, monarch butterfly and bird tour will start at 1 p.m.
Luverne, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Cover Crops Field Day focuses on forages, pasture

LUVERNE — A Cover Crops for Forage Production and Pasture Management field day is planned from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 22 northwest of Luverne. Attendees should take U.S. 75 north of Luverne for seven miles, and then go west on 201st Street for 7¾ miles. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Registration open for Beef and Eggs 5K

Registration is underway for the 17th annual Beef and Eggs 5K, South Dakota’s premiere 5K, which will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. Held annually on Brookings Arts Festival weekend, the race is known to draw some of the area’s top college runners as well as moms and grandmas pushing strollers on a generally shady course through Brookings’ oldest residential neighborhood. The race starts and finishes near downtown at the Brookings County Courthouse.
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Registration For Crop Diagnostic Week Is Open

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Agriculture's 2021 Crop Diagnostic Week is going virtual this year. Crops Extension Specialist Allie Noble says the online program runs July 26th to 29th. "Monday we'll touch on soil fertility and compaction, Tuesday we'll be talking about insects and canola disease. On Wednesday we'll be talking about...
Princeton, KYlaruecountyherald.com

Annual Forage Field Walk

University of Kentucky forage specialists will showcase their research and discuss considerations for livestock producers wishing to incorporate summer annuals in their operations during a free Summer Annual Forage Field Walk. The walk will take place July 15 at the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton. Summer annual forages...
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Livestock And Forage Centre Of Excellence Field Day Set To Go

The U of S Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence at Clavet is preparing for its 2nd Annual Summer Field Day. Some details around pandemic protocols are still being worked out, but this year's event is set for July 20th. Director Dr. Scott Wright says last year’s field day was...
Indianapolis, INagrinews-pubs.com

Registration opens for INAgLaw workshop

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation will host its Estate and Succession Planning for the Family Farm event — held virtually for the second year in a row — from 9 a.m. until noon EDT on July 22. The event will be held via Zoom and will be free of charge for all attendees.
Codington County, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Loehrer: Achievement Days registration is open

Thank you to all our veterans who have fought for our country and to all the soldiers serving right now. Thank you to the families and friends who stand by their side and keep things going on the home front. Please have a fun and safe weekend. Enjoy time spent...
Turner, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Summer Field Day Features Cederberg Plot Tour

MSU Blaine County Extension and the Northern Ag Research Center (NARC) held a Summer Field Day on Tuesday, June 22 at the Max and Kirsti Cederberg Farm north of Turner. After receiving updates on the NARC Plot Variety Testing, the thirty-some producers on the tour were treated to a BBQ supper, which was sponsored by CHS Big Sky.
AgricultureArkansas Online

UA ag division schedules field days for the summer

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will present a series of online and in-person field days this summer that will display key research and extension programs. The series will kick off with a cotton sustainability field day in July. "Recovering from a pandemic and struggling through torrential weather,...
Ohio Stateocj.com

West Holmes FFA member Chase Stitzlein was named the Star Farmer of Ohio and Ohio’s Star American Farmer Candidate

On Thursday April 29, West Holmes FFA member Chase Stitzlein was named the Star Farmer of Ohio and Ohio’s Star American Farmer Candidate. The Star State Farmer is awarded to one FFA member each year. They are evaluated on the quality and scope of their SAE, fill out an application, and go through an interview. In order to achieve these awards, Chase filled out two applications outlining his involvement in his Supervised Agricultural Experience. Chase works at Hi Hills farm as a farm hand, where he is responsible for field work, caring for the dairy cattle, and assisting with feeding and farm maintenance. He also worked for Cornerstone Dairy, where he was responsible for scraping barns and feeding cows. In addition, he owns a small herd of dairy cows and heifers that he raises as a part of his family’s dairy herd. As an FFA member, Chase was involved in dairy judging, was an officer, and attended both State and National Conventions. Chase will now compete in the Regional Star Farmer competition as a part of the Eastern States Exposition in September. His Star American application will be evaluated at the National Level in August, if he is named a National Finalist, he will compete at the National Convention in October. A special thanks to Micah Mensing and Farm Credit for recognizing Chase and his accomplishments with a dinner. Congratulations Chase.
Ohio Stateocj.com

Scouting and management leads to top wheat yield in Ohio

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader: a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. When New Vision Farms started planting wheat in the fall of 2019, they had no expectation of winning a state yield contest a year later. “We started planting wheat the first week of...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

PATH series registration now open

MARQUETTE — Registration is open for the virtual Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Towards Health) series which provides information and techniques to cope with the challenges associated with chronic pain management. A variety of self-management tools, such as communicating with healthcare professionals, managing medications, and stress reduction are explored. This...
Agricultureocj.com

Piecing together the puzzle of a family farm

After they graduated from college and got married, Levi and Krysti Morrow had a chance to buy a 36-acre piece of land that fit just right with the existing family farm in 2016, butting up against Levi’s father’s property in Morgan County. Since then, the Morrows have been trying to figure out exactly what type of farm production fits just right with the land and their family in the farm puzzle.
Williamsport, PAMilton Daily Standard

Registration open for history camp

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold its annual Summer History Day Camp from 9 a.m. to noon daily, July 26-30, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. The camp is designed for children ages 8 to 12. Anticipated activities will...
Agricultureocj.com

Shoo fly, don’t bother me, or my cows!

Farming in the winter is usually not a livestock producer’s favorite time of the year. But, if I must give it a positive aspect, the lack of flies and other flying pests make it somewhat enjoyable compared to when those same critters burst forth in full swing come summer. Flies,...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Registration opens soon for PCPS

Body The Ponca City Public School District announces online registration for the 2021-2022 school year will open July 1, 2021. All returning students who will attend Ponca City Public Schools must be registered online annually through the PowerSchool Parent Portal to update district and state required information. The Parent Portal may be accessed through the PowerSchool link on the district website, www.pcps.us.
Carsocj.com

Of bugs that jitter and the Yo-Zuri 3DB Jerkbait 110…

One of my very first memories of catching a fish was with my grandpa sitting on the bank of the family farm pond. I was using a simple cane pole with a hook, bobber and worm we’d found under a rock. I was very young, but I believe my first-ever catch was a bluegill I hauled in (likely with a fair amount of assistance) after my bobber bounced a couple of times before it “ran.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy