Selena Quintanilla: The Story of Ricky Martin and Selena Quintanilla While Sharing the Stage | Queen of Tex-Mex | Netflix Series | nnda-nnlt | Sega

Every hot, sticky summer demands an equally exhilarating anthem. Enter Rauw Alejandro, summer 2k21’s breakout Puerto Rican reggaeton star. With “Todo de Ti,” an infectious pop-disco-reggaeton hybrid that has raked in more than 207 million audio and video streams, Alejandro has positioned himself to take the dance floor by storm all year round. The single, one of many move-your-body bangers off of his sophomore album Vice Versa (out now), signals Alejandro’s mastery of the music industry’s holy trinity, blending early aughts reggaeton beats with self-aware lyrics and Tik Tok-worthy dance routines. At 28-year-old, the artist has already collaborated with some of the biggest stars of the moment, from Farruko to Selena Gomez. Yesterday, he was featured on Jennifer Lopez’s new song “Cambia El Paso,” an empowering nightclub track that already feels like a classic. Before Alejandro kicks off his world tour, the artist took a moment to answer a few questions for us about his love of blurring musical boundaries, his steady rise through the industry’s ranks, and his dream date (it is, of course, J. Lo.).