Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why Brad Stevens is actually looking forward to Celtics’ first loss next season

By Writers
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brad Stevens is currently in the process of finding the Celtics’ next head coach after he left the position earlier this month to become president of basketball operations. One thing he wants to make clear: He has no intention of looking over the next coach’s shoulder. Stevens was the Celtics’ coach for the last eight years and obviously knows the roster well, but he also knows that the best way to do his new job is to trust his new coach and stay hands-off when it comes to day-to-day game-planning.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Moses Brown
Person
Al Horford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#The Oklahoma City Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABoston Globe

Ime Udoka officially takes helm of Celtics and is ‘looking forward to pushing them’

Ime Udoka was 28 years old when he signed with the Knicks in the 2005-06 season. At that point, his winding basketball journey had taken him from minor league teams in Fort Myers, Fla. and Glens Falls, N.Y., to pro clubs in Spain and France. So even though he had played in just four NBA games, it did not seem that way when he spoke to his teammates.
NBAart19.com

Exclusive interviews with Ime Udoka, Brad Stevens, and Al Horford

The Celtics Talk podcast from NBC Sports Boston is hosted by Insider Chris Forsberg. Guests include players, coaches, management and media members from around the NBA. New episodes drop every week. Chris Forsberg, Brian Scalabrine, and Abby Chin sit down for exclusive 1-on-1’s with Ime Udoka and Brad Stevens. Later,...
NBACelticsBlog

So far, so good for Brad Stevens

By the end of the regular season (and perhaps well before that) it was clear that the Boston Celtics needed a shakeup of some kind. Well, the playoffs haven’t even reached the NBA Finals and the ground is shaking like one of those old electric football games. Exit Danny Ainge,...
NBANBC Sports

Forsberg: What lies ahead for Brad Stevens this summer

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said this week that his team must improve to “get in the mix” with legitimate title contenders. Team owner Wyc Grousbeck suggested it could be a busy July as Stevens tinkers with the roster. But what avenues do the Celtics actually have...
NBAKeene Sentinel

Looking at Celtics’ next potential moves in offseason

BOSTON — Of the two major decisions Boston president Brad Stevens has needed to make in the past few weeks, both of them came out of necessity. The Celtics had an empty slot at head coach with Stevens being promoted to his new position. The Kemba Walker trade was for financial flexibility, and there were benefits that came from the specific timing (his trade kicker).
NBACelticsBlog

Celtics Offseason Preview Series: The big free agent: Evan Fournier

When the Boston Celtics acquired Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic at the 2021 trade deadline, it felt like a move made out of necessity. Boston needed depth, Orlando was rebuilding, and the Celtics gave up very little (two future second-round picks) in the deal. On the flip side, the Celtics invested over half of the Gordon Hayward traded player exception to get Fournier, and he was only guaranteed to be on the team for a few months.
NBACelticsBlog

Brad Stevens and the Celtics’ clean slate

The Celtics have a complicated history with trades, rumors, and free agency. Danny Ainge was labelled both as an asset hoarder and someone who would trade his own son if it helped the salary cap situation. He was lambasted for trading Isaiah Thomas and skewered for not trading everyone else....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Why the next point guard might be right in front of them

The Boston Celtics have had a busy offseason thus far and it’s only the beginning of what is a new era in the franchise under new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. With Stevens moving from the sideline to the front office, his first task was hiring a new head coach to lead his team to success. In doing so, he hired an established and long-time assistant, Ime Udoka.
NBANBA Analysis Network

3 bold predictions for Boston Celtics this offseason

The offseason for the Boston Celtics got started much earlier than they had hoped. After defeating the Washington Wizards in the play-in game for the seventh seed, they were bounced out of the NBA playoffs in five games by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after that, Boston made a flurry of...
NBABleacher Report

Celtics' Ideal 2021 NBA Mock Draft

If Boston Celtics coach-turned-president Brad Stevens wins his first NBA offseason in the front office, he probably won't do it on draft night. He sacrificed the club's first-round pick to jettison Kemba Walker's burdensome contract (and bring Al Horford back to Boston), so unless Stevens brokers another deal, it will be one-and-done on draft night.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Report: Celtics hire Damon Stoudamire as assistant coach

The Celtics are hiring former NBA guard Damon Stoudamire as an assistant under head coach Ime Udoka, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium (Twitter link). Stoudamire began his coaching career in 2009 and was the head coach at Pacific for the past five years. Before that, he spent time as an assistant coach with the Grizzlies, University of Memphis and Arizona from 2009-16. Goodman also notes that Stoudamire and Udoka grew up together in Portland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy