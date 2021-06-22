Why Brad Stevens is actually looking forward to Celtics’ first loss next season

Brad Stevens is currently in the process of finding the Celtics’ next head coach after he left the position earlier this month to become president of basketball operations. One thing he wants to make clear: He has no intention of looking over the next coach’s shoulder. Stevens was the Celtics’ coach for the last eight years and obviously knows the roster well, but he also knows that the best way to do his new job is to trust his new coach and stay hands-off when it comes to day-to-day game-planning.