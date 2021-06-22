Jimbo: Adventures in Paradise by Gary Panter

Cancel
The electric delight in experiencing a Gary Panter piece—and indeed it is an all-encompassing encounter—is that there is such immediacy in the remembrance and the revelations. Jimbo: Adventures in Paradise, just re-released by New York Comics with a foreword by Ed Ruscha and essay by Nicole Rudick, offers a mind-bending opportunity for the uninitiated and the rediscovery of a classic for those in-the-know. Some of us might have enjoyed the benefit of growing up running through a flower-filled field, some of us steeped in a metropolitan mix of museums and bodegas. But Gary Panter grew up in a home perfectly positioned to face the luminous screen of a drive-in movie theater. Imagine the almost stealthy satisfaction of viewing exotic stop-motion and cartoon creatures from the safe vantage of comfy familial quarters.

