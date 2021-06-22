Infant left alone in home with bodies of murdered parents

A mother has been charged with manslaughter after she allegedly left her six-year-old son to babysit his one-year-old sibling, who died after becoming stuck between a bed and a wall. In a statement on Monday, the Spring Valley Police Department said the mother, 36-year-old Marie Dorleus, left the six and one-year-old without any adult supervision on Saturday when the incident occurred.Police responded to a report of an infant who was trapped between a bed and wall at about 8.40pm on Saturday, at an apartment in Spring Valley, New York.The Spring Valley Fire Department was dispatched to aid in freeing the child, who was found unresponsive at the scene, said police. The infant received immediate life saving treatment was transported to Nyack Hospital where he died of his injuries. No further information was available as tributes were paid to the one-year-old on the Spring Vallery police’s Facebook page.