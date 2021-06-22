Dorothy Jean Wyatt Keller
Dorothy Jean Wyatt Keller, 80, of Harmony departed this world on June 20, 2021, from Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County. Dot, as she was so lovingly known, was born Jan. 22, 1941, in Wilkes County. She was the daughter of the late Charlie H. Wyatt and Adaline Ayers Wyatt. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James David Keller; sisters, Lilly Absher, Lucille Wyatt, Virginia Wyatt, Cora Wyatt; and brothers, Jesse James Wyatt, Billy Kidd Wyatt and Estel Wyatt.www.journalpatriot.com