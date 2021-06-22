Cancel
Computers 1 Humans 0

 16 days ago

It’s a reality – and one that becomes ever clearer, the more you travel and the more folk you meet – that the vast majority of people are actually quite stupid. Without getting all political, events of the past 18 months have more than shown this to be the case at all levels. The problem for IT is: computers don’t realise this… It’s worth noting that in various debates being covered off by my fine friends at Netevents – and below are links to a couple of recent ones – regardless of the subject matter; for example, the links are to debates around the future of Data Centres and an analysis of 2021 IT investment priorities, the subject of human error readily comes up during pretty well any debate.

