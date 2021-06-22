How should we teach new artist to be classically trained in the fundamentals of art?

Good day everyone. I understand this question has been asked several times. I understand it is not the first and it definitely won't be the last and I also understand you guys have an extensive Wiki. I am actually not new to the art world. I have plenty of experience. I have been doing art for more than a decade. However, most people still think I am new. I am simply self taught and I am simply not very good at it. Now I know everyone SAYS that they are not very good, but most professional artist I show my work to think I am new. They say "you have not been doing this very long have you." I tell them I have been training for 10 years straight and my learning methods have diminishing returns.