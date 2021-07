PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: "ALTD") has announced the appointment of Danny Green to its Sports, Education and Technology Advisory Board. The board is an assemblage of highly accomplished individuals in the areas of athletic/educational training and sports science. Green will be working with ALTD's Director of Community Outreach and his former Rucker Park teammate, Adrian Walton, to help develop and launch Altitude's first Basketball Academy. Green will also focus on utilizing his expertise and extensive connections to facilitate the sale of altitude chambers that simulate high-altitude training for athletes and other technologies associated with the Company.