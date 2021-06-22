Cancel
More messing with the way we vote: NYC using “ranked-choice” for Mayor

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers Using New Voting System In Mayoral Primary (New York, NY) — Democracy is more representative if voters aren’t forced to choose just one candidate. That’s the purported idea in New York City’s mayoral primary today, where the ranked-choice voting system will be used. Instead of picking just one candidate, voters can rank up to five candidates in order of their preference. If one candidate gets more than 50-percent of all first-place votes, that person wins outright. If that doesn’t happen, votes are redistributed among the candidates several times until one of them collects more than half the votes. The ranked-choice voting system is rarely used, but is gaining some traction.

