Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Validity and safety of ID-JPL934 in lower gastrointestinal symptom improvement

By Cheol Min Shin, Yoon Jin Choi, Dong Ho Lee, Jin Seok Moon, Tae-Yoon Kim, Yoon-Keun Kim, Won-Hee Lee, Hyuk Yoon, Young Soo Park, Nayoung Kim
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study evaluated the efficacy of ID-JPL934, a probiotic preparation containing Lactobacillus johnsonii IDCC 9203, Lactobacillus plantarum IDCC 3501 and Bifidobacterium lactis IDCC 4301, in relieving lower gastrointestinal symptoms. A total of 112 subjects with lower gastrointestinal symptoms were consecutively enrolled. They were randomized into either ID-JPL934 administration group or placebo group. Bristol stool form, stool frequency, and abnormal bowel movement symptoms were recorded at baseline and week 2, 6, and 8. Primary endpoint was improvement in overall symptoms at week 8. Fecal samples were collected to measure the probiotic levels in feces using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), and to perform metagenomic analysis of microbiome originating from bacteria-derived extracellular vesicles and bacterial cells via 16S rDNA sequencing. Of the 112 subjects, 104 (54 in ID-JPL934 group and 50 in placebo group) completed the entire study protocol. A higher relief of overall symptoms was found in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p = 0.016). Among lower gastrointestinal symptoms, abdominal pain and bloating scores were more decreased in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p < 0.05). The fecal microbiome profiles of the two groups did not differ. However, the qPCR analysis showed significant increase in the levels of Lactobacillus johnsonii and Bifidobacterium lactis in feces post-treatment in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p < 0.05 by repeated measure ANOVA). In conclusion, ID-JPL934 is effective in relieving lower gastrointestinal symptoms. Exposure to ID-JPL934 may increase the abundance of Lactobacillus johnsonii and Bifidobacterium lactis in the gut.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Int#Autistic Children#Nutrition#Bacteria#Id Jpl934#Idcc#Nct03395626#Kimchi#Tnf#Il 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
Related
HealthNature.com

Effectiveness of pre-operative oral corticosteroids in reducing pain, trismus and oedema following lower third molar extractions: a systematic review

Aim To determine if a single pre-operative dose of oral corticosteroids would be effective in reducing pain, trismus and oedema following lower third molar surgical extraction. Secondary outcomes of interest were post-operative complications such as infections. Methods Searching was conducted using Embase, Medline, DOSS, CINAHL and CENTRAL for randomised controlled...
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.
HealthNature.com

Understanding the effect of smoking and drinking behavior on Parkinson's disease risk: a Mendelian randomization study

Previous observational studies have identified correlations between Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk and lifestyle factors. However, whether or not those associations are causal remains unclear. To infer causality between PD risk and smoking or alcohol intake, we conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization study using genome-wide association study summary statistics from the GWAS & Sequencing Consortium of Alcohol and Nicotine use study (1.2 million participants) and the latest meta-analysis from the International Parkinson’s Disease Genomics Consortium (37,688 PD cases and 18,618 proxy-cases). We performed sensitivity analyses, including testing for pleiotropy with MR-Egger and MR-PRESSO, and multivariable MR modeling to account for the genetic effects of competing substance use traits on PD risk. Our results revealed causal associations of alcohol intake (OR 0.79; 95% CI 0.65–0.96; p = 0.021) and smoking continuation (which compares current vs. former smokers) (OR 0.64; 95% CI 0.46–0.89; p = 0.008) with lower PD risk. Multivariable MR analyses showed that the causal association between drinks per week and PD is unlikely due to confounding by smoking behavior. Finally, frailty analyses suggested that the causal effects of both alcohol intake and smoking continuation on PD risk estimated from MR analysis are not explained by the presence of survival bias alone. Our findings support the role of smoking as a protective factor against PD, but only when comparing current vs. former smokers. Similarly, increased alcohol intake had a protective effect over PD risk, with the alcohol dehydrogenase 1B (ADH1B) locus as a potential candidate for further investigation of the mechanisms underlying this association.
HealthNature.com

Ependymal cells-CSF flow regulates stress-induced depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a severe, common mood disorder. While reduced cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow adversely affects brain metabolism and fluid balance in the aging population and during development, only indirect evidence links aberrant CSF circulation with many diseases including neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression. Here we show a very high concentration of p11 as a key molecular determinant for depression in ependymal cells, which is significantly decreased in patients with MDD, and in two mouse models of depression induced by chronic stress, such as restraint and social isolation. The loss of p11 in ependymal cells causes disoriented ependymal planar cell polarity (PCP), reduced CSF flow, and depression-like and anxiety-like behaviors. p11 intrinsically controls PCP core genes, which mediates CSF flow. Viral expression of p11 in ependymal cells specifically rescues the pathophysiological and behavioral deficits caused by loss of p11. Taken together, our results identify a new role and a key molecular determinant for ependymal cell-driven CSF flow in mood disorders and suggest a novel strategy for development of treatments for stress-associated neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of potential imaging and therapeutic targets for severe inflammation in COVID-19 patients

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been spreading worldwide with rapidly increased number of deaths. Hyperinflammation mediated by dysregulated monocyte/macrophage function is considered to be the key factor that triggers severe illness in COVID-19. However, no specific targeting molecule has been identified for detecting or treating hyperinflammation related to dysregulated macrophages in severe COVID-19. In this study, previously published single-cell RNA-sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells from thirteen COVID-19 patients were analyzed with publicly available databases for surface and imageable targets. Immune cell composition according to the severity was estimated with the clustering of gene expression data. Expression levels of imaging target molecules for inflammation were evaluated in macrophage clusters from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. In addition, candidate targetable molecules enriched in severe COVID-19 associated with hyperinflammation were filtered. We found that expression of SLC2A3, which can be imaged by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose, was higher in macrophages from severe COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, by integrating the surface target and drug-target binding databases with RNA-sequencing data of severe COVID-19, we identified candidate surface and druggable targets including CCR1 and FPR1 for drug delivery as well as molecular imaging. Our results provide a resource in the development of specific imaging and therapy for COVID-19-related hyperinflammation.
ScienceNature.com

Gut microbiota signature in treatment-naïve attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Compelling evidence supports alterations in gut microbial diversity, bacterial composition, and/or relative abundance of several bacterial taxa in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, findings for ADHD are inconsistent among studies, and specific gut microbiome signatures for the disorder remain unknown. Given that previous studies have mainly focused on the pediatric form of the disorder and involved small sample sizes, we conducted the largest study to date to compare the gastrointestinal microbiome composition in 100 medication-naïve adults with ADHD and 100 sex-matched healthy controls. We found evidence that ADHD subjects have differences in the relative abundance of several microbial taxa. At the family level, our data support a lower relative abundance of Gracilibacteraceae and higher levels of Selenomonadaceae and Veillonellaceae in adults with ADHD. In addition, the ADHD group showed higher levels of Dialister and Megamonas and lower abundance of Anaerotaenia and Gracilibacter at the genus level. All four selected genera explained 15% of the variance of ADHD, and this microbial signature achieved an overall sensitivity of 74% and a specificity of 71% for distinguishing between ADHD patients and healthy controls. We also tested whether the selected genera correlate with age, body mass index (BMI), or scores of the ADHD rating scale but found no evidence of correlation between genera relative abundance and any of the selected traits. These results are in line with recent studies supporting gut microbiome alterations in neurodevelopment disorders, but further studies are needed to elucidate the role of the gut microbiota on the ADHD across the lifespan and its contribution to the persistence of the disorder from childhood to adulthood.
HealthNature.com

Teprotumumab for the treatment of chronic thyroid eye disease

Teprotumumab, a novel IGF-1R antibody was recently shown to significantly reduce the signs of active Thyroid eye disease (TED). The current study reviews its efficacy in chronic TED. Methods. In this retrospective review, consecutive patients with chronic stable TED (>2 years), who had received ≥3 infusions of teprotumumab were included....
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-electron tomography provides topological insights into mutant huntingtin exon 1 and polyQ aggregates

Huntington disease (HD) is a neurodegenerative trinucleotide repeat disorder caused by an expanded poly-glutamine (polyQ) tract in the mutant huntingtin (mHTT) protein. The formation and topology of filamentous mHTT inclusions in the brain (hallmarks of HD implicated in neurotoxicity) remain elusive. Using cryo-electron tomography and subtomogram averaging, here we show that mHTT exon 1 and polyQ-only aggregates in vitro are structurally heterogenous and filamentous, similar to prior observations with other methods. Yet, we find filaments in both types of aggregates under ~2 nm in width, thinner than previously reported, and regions forming large sheets. In addition, our data show a prevalent subpopulation of filaments exhibiting a lumpy slab morphology in both aggregates, supportive of the polyQ core model. This provides a basis for future cryoET studies of various aggregated mHTT and polyQ constructs to improve their structure-based modeling as well as their identification in cells without fusion tags.
HealthNature.com

Improved functionality of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 in alleviating colonic inflammation by layer-by-layer microencapsulation

The low viability during gastrointestinal transit and poor mucoadhesion considerably limits the effectiveness of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 (Li01) in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In this study, a delivery system was designed through layer-by-layer (LbL) encapsulating a single Li01cell with chitosan and alginate. The layers were strengthened by cross-linking to form a firm and mucoadhesive shell (~10 nm thickness) covering the bacterial cell. The LbL Li01 displayed improved viability under simulated gastrointestinal conditions and mucoadhesive function. Almost no cells could be detected among the free Li01 after 2 h incubation in digestive fluids, while for LbL Li01, the total reduction was around 3 log CFU/mL and the viable number of cells remained above 6 log CFU/mL. Besides, a 5-fold increase in the value of rupture length and a two-fold increase in the number of peaks were found in the (bacteria-mucin) adhesion curves of LbL Li01, compared to those of free Li01. Oral administration with LbL Li01 on colitis mice facilitated intestinal barrier recovery and restoration of the gut microbiota. The improved functionality of Li01 by LbL encapsulation could increase the potential for the probiotic to be used in clinical applications to treat IBD; this should be explored in future studies.
ScienceNature.com

A human three-dimensional neural-perivascular ‘assembloid’ promotes astrocytic development and enables modeling of SARS-CoV-2 neuropathology

Clinical evidence suggests the central nervous system is frequently impacted by SARS-CoV-2 infection, either directly or indirectly, although the mechanisms are unclear. Pericytes are perivascular cells within the brain that are proposed as SARS-CoV-2 infection points. Here we show that pericyte-like cells (PLCs), when integrated into a cortical organoid, are capable of infection with authentic SARS-CoV-2. Before infection, PLCs elicited astrocytic maturation and production of basement membrane components, features attributed to pericyte functions in vivo. While traditional cortical organoids showed little evidence of infection, PLCs within cortical organoids served as viral ‘replication hubs’, with virus spreading to astrocytes and mediating inflammatory type I interferon transcriptional responses. Therefore, PLC-containing cortical organoids (PCCOs) represent a new ‘assembloid’ model that supports astrocytic maturation as well as SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication in neural tissue; thus, PCCOs serve as an experimental model for neural infection.
CancerNature.com

Effective silencing of miR-126 after ischemic stroke by means of intravenous α-tocopherol–conjugated heteroduplex oligonucleotide in mice

Brain endothelial cells (BECs) are involved in the pathogenesis of ischemic stroke. Recently, several microRNAs (miRNAs) in BECs were reported to regulate the endothelial function in ischemic brain. Therefore, modulation of miRNAs in BECs by a therapeutic oligonucleotide to inhibit miRNA (antimiR) could be a useful strategy for treating ischemic stroke. However, few attempts have been made to achieve this strategy via systemic route due to lack of efficient delivery-method toward BECs. Here, we have developed a new technology for delivering an antimiR into BECs and silencing miRNAs in BECs, using a mouse ischemic stroke model. We designed a heteroduplex oligonucleotide, comprising an antimiR against miRNA-126 (miR-126) known as the endothelial-specific miRNA and its complementary RNA, conjugated to α-tocopherol as a delivery ligand (Toc-HDO targeting miR-126). Intravenous administration of Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 remarkably suppressed miR-126 expression in ischemic brain of the model mice. In addition, we showed that Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 was delivered into BECs more efficiently than the parent antimiR in ischemic brain, and that it was delivered more effectively in ischemic brain than non-ischemic brain of this model mice. Our study highlights the potential of this technology as a new clinical therapeutic option for ischemic stroke.
HealthNature.com

Pain sensitivity increases with sleep disturbance under predictable chronic mild stress in mice

Even though it has been well documented that stress can lead to the development of sleep disorders and the intensification of pain, their relationships have not been fully understood. The present study was aimed at investigating the effects of predictable chronic mild stress (PCMS) on sleep–wake states and pain threshold, using the PCMS rearing conditions of mesh wire (MW) and water (W) for 21 days. Exposure to PCMS decreased the amount of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep during the dark phase. Moreover, the chronicity of PCMS decreased slow-wave activity (SWA) during NREM sleep in the MW and W groups in both the light and dark phases. Mechanical and aversively hot thermal hyperalgesia were more intensified in the PCMS groups than the control. Higher plasma corticosterone levels were seen in mice subjected to PCMS, whereas TNF-α expression was found higher in the hypothalamus in the W and the trigeminal ganglion in the MW group. The W group had higher expression levels of IL-6 in the thalamus as well. The PCMS paradigm decreased SWA and may have intensified mechanical and thermal hyperalgesia. The current study also suggests that rearing under PCMS may cause impaired sleep quality and heightened pain sensation to painful mechanical and aversively hot thermal stimuli.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical and imaging features of surgically treated low lumbar osteoporotic vertebral collapse in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Osteoporosis and Parkinson’s disease (PD) are age-related diseases, and surgery for osteoporotic vertebral collapse (OVC) in PD patients become more common. OVC commonly affects the thoracolumbar spine, but low lumbar OVC is frequent in patients with lower bone mineral density (BMD). The aim of this study was to identify differences in clinical and imaging features of low lumbar OVC with or without PD and to discuss the appropriate treatment. The subjects were 43 patients with low lumbar OVC below L3 who were treated surgically, including 11 patients with PD. The main clinical symptoms were radicular pain in non-PD cases and a cauda equina sign in PD cases. Rapid progression and destructive changes of OVC were seen in patients with PD. The morphological features of OVC were flat-type in non-PD cases with old compression fracture, and destruction-type in PD cases without old compression fracture. Progression of PD was associated with decreased lumbar lordosis, lower lumbar BMD, and severe sarcopenia. High postoperative complication rates were associated with vertebral fragility and longer fusion surgery. Progression of postural instability as a natural course of PD may lead to mechanical stress and instrumentation failure. Invasive long-fusion surgery should be avoided for single low lumbar OVC.
GoogleNature.com

Herbicidal properties of antihypertensive drugs: calcium channel blockers

Herbicide resistance is a worldwide problem in weed control. This prompts researchers to look for new modes of action to slow down the evolution of herbicide-resistant weeds. This research aims to determine the herbicidal action of thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidines derivatives, which are well known as antihypertensive drugs. The phytotoxic effects of ten compounds were investigated using leaf disc discoloration test and seed germination bioassay. At concentrations of 125 to 250 mg/L, the 5-(3-Fluoro-phenyl)-7-methyl-5H-thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidine-6-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (c) was highly active against Oldenlandia verticillata and Eleusine indica. At application rates of 1.25 to 2.5 kg ai/ha, formulated c demonstrated selective post-emergence and pre-emergence herbicidal activity against O. verticillata, E. indica and Cyperus iria. In the crop tolerance test, formulated c outperformed the commercial herbicide diuron, with aerobic Oryza sativa being the most tolerant, followed by Zea mays, and Brassica rapa. The addition of calcium chloride partially nullified compound c's inhibitory effects on weed shoot growth, indicating that it has potential as a calcium channel blocker. Compound c acted by triggering electrolyte leakage without affecting photosystem II. These findings imply that c could be explored further as a template for developing new herbicides with novel modes of action.
HealthNature.com

Decoding brain states on the intrinsic manifold of human brain dynamics across wakefulness and sleep

Current state-of-the-art functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) offers remarkable imaging quality and resolution, yet, the intrinsic dimensionality of brain dynamics in different states (wakefulness, light and deep sleep) remains unknown. Here we present a method to reveal the low dimensional intrinsic manifold underlying human brain dynamics, which is invariant of the high dimensional spatio-temporal representation of the neuroimaging technology. By applying this intrinsic manifold framework to fMRI data acquired in wakefulness and sleep, we reveal the nonlinear differences between wakefulness and three different sleep stages, and successfully decode these different brain states with a mean accuracy across participants of 96%. Remarkably, a further group analysis shows that the intrinsic manifolds of all participants share a common topology. Overall, our results reveal the intrinsic manifold underlying the spatiotemporal dynamics of brain activity and demonstrate how this manifold enables the decoding of different brain states such as wakefulness and various sleep stages.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA RCAT1 promotes tumor progression and metastasis via miR-214-5p/E2F2 axis in renal cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is the second malignant tumors in the urinary system with high mortality and morbidity. Increasing evidence suggests that long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play critical roles in tumor development and progression. In the current study, based on the publicly available data obtained from GEO and TCGA database, we identified five prognosis-related lncRNAs with the ability to predict the prognosis of patients with renal cell carcinoma. Among them, the uncharacterized and upregulated lncRNA RCAT1 (renal cancer-associated transcript 1) was identified as the key lncRNA. Our data further revealed that the expression of lncRNA RCAT1 was significantly upregulated in renal cell carcinoma tissues and cells. Gain-of-function and loss-of-function studies showed that lncRNA RCAT1 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and invasion in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, we verified that lncRNA RCAT1 could abundantly sponge miR-214-5p, which served as a tumor suppressor in renal cell carcinoma. Significantly, miR-214-5p overexpression could attenuate the promotion of cell proliferation and metastasis induced by lncRNA RCAT1. Moreover, we found that E2F2 was a direct target of miR-214-5p, and lncRNA RCAT1 could protect E2F2 from miR-214-5p-mediated degradation. Taken together, our findings suggested that lncRNA RCAT1 could enhance the malignant phenotype of renal cell carcinoma cells by modulating miR‐214‐5p/E2F2 axis, and lncRNA RCAT1 might be a novel prognostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for renal cell carcinoma.
ScienceNature.com

Co-factor-free aggregation of tau into seeding-competent RNA-sequestering amyloid fibrils

Pathological aggregation of the protein tau into insoluble aggregates is a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases. The emergence of disease-specific tau aggregate structures termed tau strains, however, remains elusive. Here we show that full-length tau protein can be aggregated in the absence of co-factors into seeding-competent amyloid fibrils that sequester RNA. Using a combination of solid-state NMR spectroscopy and biochemical experiments we demonstrate that the co-factor-free amyloid fibrils of tau have a rigid core that is similar in size and location to the rigid core of tau fibrils purified from the brain of patients with corticobasal degeneration. In addition, we demonstrate that the N-terminal 30 residues of tau are immobilized during fibril formation, in agreement with the presence of an N-terminal epitope that is specifically detected by antibodies in pathological tau. Experiments in vitro and in biosensor cells further established that co-factor-free tau fibrils efficiently seed tau aggregation, while binding studies with different RNAs show that the co-factor-free tau fibrils strongly sequester RNA. Taken together the study provides a critical advance to reveal the molecular factors that guide aggregation towards disease-specific tau strains.
ScienceNature.com

Calmodulin-dependent KCNE4 dimerization controls membrane targeting

The voltage-dependent potassium channel Kv1.3 participates in the immune response. Kv1.3 is essential in different cellular functions, such as proliferation, activation and apoptosis. Because aberrant expression of Kv1.3 is linked to autoimmune diseases, fine-tuning its function is crucial for leukocyte physiology. Regulatory KCNE subunits are expressed in the immune system, and KCNE4 specifically tightly regulates Kv1.3. KCNE4 modulates Kv1.3 currents slowing activation, accelerating inactivation and retaining the channel at the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), thereby altering its membrane localization. In addition, KCNE4 genomic variants are associated with immune pathologies. Therefore, an in-depth knowledge of KCNE4 function is extremely relevant for understanding immune system physiology. We demonstrate that KCNE4 dimerizes, which is unique among KCNE regulatory peptide family members. Furthermore, the juxtamembrane tetraleucine carboxyl-terminal domain of KCNE4 is a structural platform in which Kv1.3, Ca2+/calmodulin (CaM) and dimerizing KCNE4 compete for multiple interaction partners. CaM-dependent KCNE4 dimerization controls KCNE4 membrane targeting and modulates its interaction with Kv1.3. KCNE4, which is highly retained at the ER, contains an important ER retention motif near the tetraleucine motif. Upon escaping the ER in a CaM-dependent pattern, KCNE4 follows a COP-II-dependent forward trafficking mechanism. Therefore, CaM, an essential signaling molecule that controls the dimerization and membrane targeting of KCNE4, modulates the KCNE4-dependent regulation of Kv1.3, which in turn fine-tunes leukocyte physiology.
GoogleNature.com

Perpetrator pose reinstatement during a lineup test increases discrimination accuracy

We examined how encoding view influences the information that is stored in and retrieved from memory during an eyewitness identification task. Participants watched a mock crime and we varied the angle from which they viewed the perpetrator. In Experiment 1, participants (N = 2904) were tested with a static photo lineup; the viewing angle of the lineup members was the same or different from the perpetrator at encoding. In Experiment 2, participants (N = 1430) were tested with a novel interactive lineup in which they could rotate the lineup faces into any angle. In both experiments, discrimination accuracy was greater when the viewing angle at encoding and test matched. Participants reinstated the angle of the interactive faces to match their encoding angle. Our results highlight the importance of encoding specificity for eyewitness identification, and show that people actively seek out information in the testing environment that matches the study environment to aid memory retrieval.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Attenuated asthma phenotype in mice with a fetal-like antigen receptor repertoire

We hypothesized that the scarcity of N-nucleotides might contribute to the inability of the neonate to mount a robust allergic immune response. To test this, we used terminal deoxyribunucleotidyl Transferase deficient (TdT−/−) mice, which express “fetal-like” T cell receptor and immunoglobulin repertoires with largely germline-encoded CDR3 regions. Intraperitoneal sensitization was followed by aerosol provocation with either PBS or the allergen OVA in both TdT−/− mice and wild-type mice to develop allergic respiratory inflammation. The effects of this procedure were investigated by lung function test, immunological analysis of serum and brochoalveolar lavage. The local TH2 cytokine milieu was significantly attenuated in TdT−/− mice. Within this group, the induction of total IgE levels was also significantly reduced after sensitization. TdT−/− mice showed a tendency toward reduced eosinophilic inflow into the bronchial tubes, which was associated with the elimination of respiratory hyperreactivity. In conclusion, in a murine model of allergic airway inflammation, the expression of fetal-like antigen receptors was associated with potent indications of a reduced ability to mount an asthma phenotype. This underlines the importance of somatically-generated antigen-receptor repertoire diversity in type one allergic immune responses and suggests that the fetus may be protected from allergic responses, at least in part, by controlling N addition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy