Validity and safety of ID-JPL934 in lower gastrointestinal symptom improvement
The study evaluated the efficacy of ID-JPL934, a probiotic preparation containing Lactobacillus johnsonii IDCC 9203, Lactobacillus plantarum IDCC 3501 and Bifidobacterium lactis IDCC 4301, in relieving lower gastrointestinal symptoms. A total of 112 subjects with lower gastrointestinal symptoms were consecutively enrolled. They were randomized into either ID-JPL934 administration group or placebo group. Bristol stool form, stool frequency, and abnormal bowel movement symptoms were recorded at baseline and week 2, 6, and 8. Primary endpoint was improvement in overall symptoms at week 8. Fecal samples were collected to measure the probiotic levels in feces using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), and to perform metagenomic analysis of microbiome originating from bacteria-derived extracellular vesicles and bacterial cells via 16S rDNA sequencing. Of the 112 subjects, 104 (54 in ID-JPL934 group and 50 in placebo group) completed the entire study protocol. A higher relief of overall symptoms was found in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p = 0.016). Among lower gastrointestinal symptoms, abdominal pain and bloating scores were more decreased in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p < 0.05). The fecal microbiome profiles of the two groups did not differ. However, the qPCR analysis showed significant increase in the levels of Lactobacillus johnsonii and Bifidobacterium lactis in feces post-treatment in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p < 0.05 by repeated measure ANOVA). In conclusion, ID-JPL934 is effective in relieving lower gastrointestinal symptoms. Exposure to ID-JPL934 may increase the abundance of Lactobacillus johnsonii and Bifidobacterium lactis in the gut.www.nature.com