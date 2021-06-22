Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Large scale production of indole-3-acetic acid and evaluation of the inhibitory effect of indole-3-acetic acid on weed growth

By Sakaoduoen Bunsangiam, Nutnaree Thongpae, Savitree Limtong, Nantana Srisuk
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndole-3-acetic acid (IAA) is the most common plant hormone of the auxin class and regulates various plant growth processes. The present study investigated IAA production by the basidiomycetous yeast Rhodosporidiobolus fluvialis DMKU-CP293 using the one-factor-at-a-time (OFAT) method and response surface methodology (RSM). IAA production was optimized in shake-flask culture using a cost-effective medium containing 4.5% crude glycerol, 2% CSL and 0.55% feed-grade l-tryptophan. The optimized medium resulted in a 3.3-fold improvement in IAA production and a 3.6-fold reduction in cost compared with those obtained with a non-optimized medium. Production was then scaled up to a 15-L bioreactor and to a pilot-scale (100-L) bioreactor based on the constant impeller tip speed (Vtip) strategy. By doing so, IAA was successfully produced at a concentration of 3569.32 mg/L at the pilot scale. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report of pilot-scale IAA production by microorganisms. In addition, we evaluated the effect of crude IAA on weed growth. The results showed that weed (Cyperus rotundus L.) growth could be inhibited by 50 mg/L of crude IAA. IAA therefore has the potential to be developed as a herbicidal bioproduct to replace the chemical herbicides that have been banned in various countries, including Thailand.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Acids#Biodiesel Production#Basidiomycetous#Csl#Iaa#Weeds1#Indole 3 Acetic Acid#Acc#Phytotoxic#R#Ofat#Impl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
Country
Thailand
News Break
Google
Related
Public HealthNature.com

Detection of Begomovirus in chilli and tomato plants using functionalized gold nanoparticles

Begomoviruses are a major class of Geminiviruses that affects most dicotyledonous plants and causes heavy economic losses to farmers. Early detection of begomovirus is essential to control the spread of the disease and prevent loss. Many available detection methods like ELISA, immunosorbent electron microscopy, PCR or qPCR require expertise in handling sophisticated instruments, complex data interpretation and costlier chemicals, enzymes or antibodies. Hence there is a need for a simpler detection method, here we report the development of a visual detection method based on functionalized gold nanoparticles (AuNP assay). The assay was able to detect up to 500 ag/µl of begomoviral DNA (pTZCCPp3, a clone carrying partial coat protein gene) suspended in MilliQ water. Screening of chilli plants for begomoviral infection by PCR (Deng primers) and AuNP assay showed that AuNP assay (77.7%) was better than PCR (49.4%). The AuNP assay with clccpi1 probe was able to detect begomoviral infection in chilli, tomato, common bean, green gram and black gram plants which proved the utility and versatility of the AuNP assay. The specificity of the assay was demonstrated by testing with total DNA from different plants that are not affected by begomoviruses.
CancerNature.com

Effective silencing of miR-126 after ischemic stroke by means of intravenous α-tocopherol–conjugated heteroduplex oligonucleotide in mice

Brain endothelial cells (BECs) are involved in the pathogenesis of ischemic stroke. Recently, several microRNAs (miRNAs) in BECs were reported to regulate the endothelial function in ischemic brain. Therefore, modulation of miRNAs in BECs by a therapeutic oligonucleotide to inhibit miRNA (antimiR) could be a useful strategy for treating ischemic stroke. However, few attempts have been made to achieve this strategy via systemic route due to lack of efficient delivery-method toward BECs. Here, we have developed a new technology for delivering an antimiR into BECs and silencing miRNAs in BECs, using a mouse ischemic stroke model. We designed a heteroduplex oligonucleotide, comprising an antimiR against miRNA-126 (miR-126) known as the endothelial-specific miRNA and its complementary RNA, conjugated to α-tocopherol as a delivery ligand (Toc-HDO targeting miR-126). Intravenous administration of Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 remarkably suppressed miR-126 expression in ischemic brain of the model mice. In addition, we showed that Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 was delivered into BECs more efficiently than the parent antimiR in ischemic brain, and that it was delivered more effectively in ischemic brain than non-ischemic brain of this model mice. Our study highlights the potential of this technology as a new clinical therapeutic option for ischemic stroke.
HealthNature.com

Improved functionality of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 in alleviating colonic inflammation by layer-by-layer microencapsulation

The low viability during gastrointestinal transit and poor mucoadhesion considerably limits the effectiveness of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 (Li01) in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In this study, a delivery system was designed through layer-by-layer (LbL) encapsulating a single Li01cell with chitosan and alginate. The layers were strengthened by cross-linking to form a firm and mucoadhesive shell (~10 nm thickness) covering the bacterial cell. The LbL Li01 displayed improved viability under simulated gastrointestinal conditions and mucoadhesive function. Almost no cells could be detected among the free Li01 after 2 h incubation in digestive fluids, while for LbL Li01, the total reduction was around 3 log CFU/mL and the viable number of cells remained above 6 log CFU/mL. Besides, a 5-fold increase in the value of rupture length and a two-fold increase in the number of peaks were found in the (bacteria-mucin) adhesion curves of LbL Li01, compared to those of free Li01. Oral administration with LbL Li01 on colitis mice facilitated intestinal barrier recovery and restoration of the gut microbiota. The improved functionality of Li01 by LbL encapsulation could increase the potential for the probiotic to be used in clinical applications to treat IBD; this should be explored in future studies.
ScienceNature.com

Digital printing of a novel electrode for stable flexible organic solar cells with a power conversion efficiency of 8.5%

Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS) mixed with single-wall nanotubes (SWNTs) (10:1) and doped with (0.1 M) perchloric acid (HClO4) in a solution-processed film, working as an excellent thin transparent conducting film (TCF) in organic solar cells, was investigated. This new electrode structure can be an outstanding substitute for conventional indium tin oxide (ITO) for applications in flexible solar cells due to the potential of attaining high transparency with enhanced conductivity, good flexibility, and good durability via a low-cost process over a large area. In addition, solution-processed vanadium oxide (VOx) doped with a small amount of PEDOT-PSS(PH1000) can be applied as a hole transport layer (HTL) for achieving high efficiency and stability. From these viewpoints, we investigate the benefit of using printed SWNTs-PEDOT-PSS doped with HClO4 as a transparent conducting electrode in a flexible organic solar cell. Additionally, we applied a VOx-PEDOT-PSS thin film as a hole transporting layer and a blend of PTB7 (polythieno[3,4-b] thiophene/benzodithiophene): PC71BM (phenyl-C71-butyric acid methyl ester) as an active layer in devices. Zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles were applied as an electron transport layer and Ag was used as the top electrode. The proposed solar cell structure showed an enhancement in short-circuit current, power conversion efficiency, and stability relative to a conventional cell based on ITO. This result suggests a great carrier injection throughout the interfacial layer, high conductivity and transparency, as well as firm adherence for the new electrode.
GoogleNature.com

Herbicidal properties of antihypertensive drugs: calcium channel blockers

Herbicide resistance is a worldwide problem in weed control. This prompts researchers to look for new modes of action to slow down the evolution of herbicide-resistant weeds. This research aims to determine the herbicidal action of thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidines derivatives, which are well known as antihypertensive drugs. The phytotoxic effects of ten compounds were investigated using leaf disc discoloration test and seed germination bioassay. At concentrations of 125 to 250 mg/L, the 5-(3-Fluoro-phenyl)-7-methyl-5H-thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidine-6-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (c) was highly active against Oldenlandia verticillata and Eleusine indica. At application rates of 1.25 to 2.5 kg ai/ha, formulated c demonstrated selective post-emergence and pre-emergence herbicidal activity against O. verticillata, E. indica and Cyperus iria. In the crop tolerance test, formulated c outperformed the commercial herbicide diuron, with aerobic Oryza sativa being the most tolerant, followed by Zea mays, and Brassica rapa. The addition of calcium chloride partially nullified compound c's inhibitory effects on weed shoot growth, indicating that it has potential as a calcium channel blocker. Compound c acted by triggering electrolyte leakage without affecting photosystem II. These findings imply that c could be explored further as a template for developing new herbicides with novel modes of action.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market 2021 Emerging Developments, Rising Growth and Increasing Immense Opportunities Till 2028| Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Beckman Coulter (Fullerton, CA), & More

The Insight Partners announces the research on Global Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market as it covers the key boundaries required for your Research Need. This Global Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Report covers worldwide, local, and nation level market size, pieces of the overall industry, ongoing pattern, the effect of covid19 on worldwide.
ChemistryNature.com

Phase management in single-crystalline vanadium dioxide beams

A systematic study of various metal-insulator transition (MIT) associated phases of VO2, including metallic R phase and insulating phases (T, M1, M2), is required to uncover the physics of MIT and trigger their promising applications. Here, through an oxide inhibitor-assisted stoichiometry engineering, we show that all the insulating phases can be selectively stabilized in single-crystalline VO2 beams at room temperature. The stoichiometry engineering strategy also provides precise spatial control of the phase configurations in as-grown VO2 beams at the submicron-scale, introducing a fresh concept of phase transition route devices. For instance, the combination of different phase transition routes at the two sides of VO2 beams gives birth to a family of single-crystalline VO2 actuators with highly improved performance and functional diversity. This work provides a substantial understanding of the stoichiometry-temperature phase diagram and a stoichiometry engineering strategy for the effective phase management of VO2.
ScienceNature.com

Co-factor-free aggregation of tau into seeding-competent RNA-sequestering amyloid fibrils

Pathological aggregation of the protein tau into insoluble aggregates is a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases. The emergence of disease-specific tau aggregate structures termed tau strains, however, remains elusive. Here we show that full-length tau protein can be aggregated in the absence of co-factors into seeding-competent amyloid fibrils that sequester RNA. Using a combination of solid-state NMR spectroscopy and biochemical experiments we demonstrate that the co-factor-free amyloid fibrils of tau have a rigid core that is similar in size and location to the rigid core of tau fibrils purified from the brain of patients with corticobasal degeneration. In addition, we demonstrate that the N-terminal 30 residues of tau are immobilized during fibril formation, in agreement with the presence of an N-terminal epitope that is specifically detected by antibodies in pathological tau. Experiments in vitro and in biosensor cells further established that co-factor-free tau fibrils efficiently seed tau aggregation, while binding studies with different RNAs show that the co-factor-free tau fibrils strongly sequester RNA. Taken together the study provides a critical advance to reveal the molecular factors that guide aggregation towards disease-specific tau strains.
ScienceNature.com

Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

High resistance towards traditional antibiotics has urged the development of new, natural therapeutics against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Prenylated (iso)flavonoids, present mainly in the Fabaceae, can serve as promising candidates. Herein, the anti-MRSA properties of 23 prenylated (iso)flavonoids were assessed in-vitro. The di-prenylated (iso)flavonoids, glabrol (flavanone) and 6,8-diprenyl genistein (isoflavone), together with the mono-prenylated, 4′-O-methyl glabridin (isoflavan), were the most active anti-MRSA compounds (Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations (MIC) ≤ 10 µg/mL, 30 µM). The in-house activity data was complemented with literature data to yield an extended, curated dataset of 67 molecules for the development of robust in-silico prediction models. A QSAR model having a good fit (R2adj 0.61), low average prediction errors and a good predictive power (Q2) for the training (4% and Q2LOO 0.57, respectively) and the test set (5% and Q2test 0.75, respectively) was obtained. Furthermore, the model predicted well the activity of an external validation set (on average 5% prediction errors), as well as the level of activity (low, moderate, high) of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against other Gram-positive bacteria. For the first time, the importance of formal charge, besides hydrophobic volume and hydrogen-bonding, in the anti-MRSA activity was highlighted, thereby suggesting potentially different modes of action of the different prenylated (iso)flavonoids.
ChemistryNature.com

Highly active and selective oxygen reduction to HO on boron-doped carbon for high production rates

Oxygen reduction reaction towards hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) provides a green alternative route for H2O2 production, but it lacks efficient catalysts to achieve high selectivity and activity simultaneously under industrial-relevant production rates. Here we report a boron-doped carbon (B-C) catalyst which can overcome this activity-selectivity dilemma. Compared to the state-of-the-art oxidized carbon catalyst, B-C catalyst presents enhanced activity (saving more than 210 mV overpotential) under industrial-relevant currents (up to 300 mA cm−2) while maintaining high H2O2 selectivity (85–90%). Density-functional theory calculations reveal that the boron dopant site is responsible for high H2O2 activity and selectivity due to low thermodynamic and kinetic barriers. Employed in our porous solid electrolyte reactor, the B-C catalyst demonstrates a direct and continuous generation of pure H2O2 solutions with high selectivity (up to 95%) and high H2O2 partial currents (up to ~400 mA cm−2), illustrating the catalyst’s great potential for practical applications in the future.
HealthNature.com

Decoding brain states on the intrinsic manifold of human brain dynamics across wakefulness and sleep

Current state-of-the-art functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) offers remarkable imaging quality and resolution, yet, the intrinsic dimensionality of brain dynamics in different states (wakefulness, light and deep sleep) remains unknown. Here we present a method to reveal the low dimensional intrinsic manifold underlying human brain dynamics, which is invariant of the high dimensional spatio-temporal representation of the neuroimaging technology. By applying this intrinsic manifold framework to fMRI data acquired in wakefulness and sleep, we reveal the nonlinear differences between wakefulness and three different sleep stages, and successfully decode these different brain states with a mean accuracy across participants of 96%. Remarkably, a further group analysis shows that the intrinsic manifolds of all participants share a common topology. Overall, our results reveal the intrinsic manifold underlying the spatiotemporal dynamics of brain activity and demonstrate how this manifold enables the decoding of different brain states such as wakefulness and various sleep stages.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Analysis of diagnostic delay and its influencing factors in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: a cross-sectional study

To explore the status of diagnostic delay and to clarify its potentially influencing factors in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A cross-sectional study was conducted in a Chinese tertiary hospital between July 2019 and February 2020. A total of 408 eligible outpatients with COPD were recruited, and relevant data were collected in the form of questionnaires. Diagnostic delay was compared among different characteristics using the Wilcoxon test and Kruskal–Wallis H test. Multivariable linear regression analysis was performed to determine the factors related to diagnostic delay. The median (interquartile range [IQR]) duration of diagnostic delay was 230 (50–720) days. The proportions of COPD patients who chose tertiary, secondary, and first-level hospitals for the first visit were 53.7%, 29.9%, and 16.4%, respectively. Additionally, the proportions of patients who underwent pulmonary function tests for the first visit in tertiary, secondary, and first-level hospitals were 74.0%, 24.6%, and 1.5% (p < 0.001), respectively. In terms of characteristics related to diagnostic delay, there was a significant difference in residence, resident manner, COPD assessment test (CAT) score, modified Medical British Research Council (mMRC) dyspnea scale, age, forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) % predicted, and years of education (all p < 0.01). Linear regression analysis showed that significant predictors of diagnostic delay included FEV1% predicted (p < 0.05), resident manner (p < 0.001), and years of education (p < 0.01). Our study indicates that varying degrees of diagnostic delay may exist in patients with COPD. Measures are needed to intervene in the potential factors associated with diagnostic delay.
ScienceNature.com

Long range correlations and slow time scales in a boundary driven granular model

We consider a velocity field with linear viscous interactions defined on a one dimensional lattice. Brownian baths with different parameters can be coupled to the boundary sites and to the bulk sites, determining different kinds of non-equilibrium steady states or free-cooling dynamics. Analytical results for spatial and temporal correlations are provided by analytical diagonalisation of the system’s equations in the infinite size limit. We demonstrate that spatial correlations are scale-free and time-scales become exceedingly long when the system is driven only at the boundaries. On the contrary, in the case a bath is coupled to the bulk sites too, an exponential correlation decay is found with a finite characteristic length. This is also true in the free cooling regime, but in this case the correlation length grows diffusively in time. We discuss the crucial role of boundary driving for long-range correlations and slow time-scales, proposing an analogy between this simplified dynamical model and dense vibro-fluidized granular materials. Several generalizations and connections with the statistical physics of active matter are also suggested.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of laser-assisted electron scattering in superfluid helium

Laser-assisted electron scattering (LAES), a light–matter interaction process that facilitates energy transfer between strong light fields and free electrons, has so far been observed only in gas phase. Here we report on the observation of LAES at condensed phase particle densities, for which we create nano-structured systems consisting of a single atom or molecule surrounded by a superfluid He shell of variable thickness (32–340 Å). We observe that free electrons, generated by femtosecond strong-field ionization of the core particle, can gain several tens of photon energies due to multiple LAES processes within the liquid He shell. Supported by Monte Carlo 3D LAES and elastic scattering simulations, these results provide the first insight into the interplay of LAES energy gain/loss and dissipative electron movement in a liquid. Condensed-phase LAES creates new possibilities for space-time studies of solids and for real-time tracing of free electrons in liquids.
IndustryNature.com

Low-temperature and atmospheric pressure plasma for palm biodiesel hydrogenation

Partially hydrogenated fatty acid methyl ester (H-FAME) is conventionally produced through partial hydrogenation under high pressure and elevated temperature in the presence of a catalyst. Herein, a novel green, catalyst-free, non-thermal and atmospheric pressure dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) plasma was employed instead of a conventional method to hydrogenate palm FAME. H-FAME became more saturated with the conversion of C18:2 and C18:3 of 47.4 and 100%, respectively, at 100 W input power, 1 mm gas-filled gap size and 80% H2 in the mixed gas at room temperature for 5 h, causing a reduction of the iodine value from 50.2 to 43.5. Oxidation stability increased from 12.8 to 20 h while a cloud point changed from 13.5 to 16 °C. Interestingly, DBD plasma hydrogenation resulted in no trans-fatty acid formation which provided a positive effect on the cloud point. This green DBD plasma system showed a superior performance to a conventional catalytic reaction. It is an alternative method that is safe from explosion due to the mild operating condition, as well as being highly environmentally friendly by reducing waste and energy utilization from the regeneration process required for a catalytic process. This novel green plasma hydrogenation technique could also be applied to other liquid-based processes.
PhysicsNature.com

Kondo effect and superconductivity in niobium with iron impurities

Kondo effect is an interesting phenomenon in quantum many-body physics. Niobium (Nb) is a conventional superconductor important for many superconducting device applications. It was long thought that the Kondo effect cannot be observed in Nb because the magnetic moment of a magnetic impurity, e.g. iron (Fe), would have been quenched in Nb. Here we report an observation of the Kondo effect in a Nb thin film structure. We found that by co-annealing Nb films with Fe in Argon gas at above 400 \(^{\circ }\)C for an hour, one can induce a Kondo effect in Nb. The Kondo effect is more pronounced at higher annealing temperature. The temperature dependence of the resistance suggests existence of remnant superconductivity at low temperatures even though the system never becomes superconducting. We find that the Hamann theory for the Kondo resistivity gives a satisfactory fitting to the result. The Hamann analysis gives a Kondo temperature for this Nb–Fe system at \(\sim \) 16 K, well above the superconducting transition onset temperature 9 K of the starting Nb film, suggesting that the screening of the impurity spins is effective to allow Cooper pairs to form at low temperatures. We suggest that the mechanism by which the Fe impurities retain partially their magnetic moment is that they are located at the grain boundaries, not fully dissolved into the bcc lattice of Nb.
ScienceNature.com

A generative network model of neurodevelopmental diversity in structural brain organization

The formation of large-scale brain networks, and their continual refinement, represent crucial developmental processes that can drive individual differences in cognition and which are associated with multiple neurodevelopmental conditions. But how does this organization arise, and what mechanisms drive diversity in organization? We use generative network modeling to provide a computational framework for understanding neurodevelopmental diversity. Within this framework macroscopic brain organization, complete with spatial embedding of its organization, is an emergent property of a generative wiring equation that optimizes its connectivity by renegotiating its biological costs and topological values continuously over time. The rules that govern these iterative wiring properties are controlled by a set of tightly framed parameters, with subtle differences in these parameters steering network growth towards different neurodiverse outcomes. Regional expression of genes associated with the simulations converge on biological processes and cellular components predominantly involved in synaptic signaling, neuronal projection, catabolic intracellular processes and protein transport. Together, this provides a unifying computational framework for conceptualizing the mechanisms and diversity in neurodevelopment, capable of integrating different levels of analysis—from genes to cognition.
ComputersNature.com

An adaptive threshold neuron for recurrent spiking neural networks with nanodevice hardware implementation

We propose a Double EXponential Adaptive Threshold (DEXAT) neuron model that improves the performance of neuromorphic Recurrent Spiking Neural Networks (RSNNs) by providing faster convergence, higher accuracy and a flexible long short-term memory. We present a hardware efficient methodology to realize the DEXAT neurons using tightly coupled circuit-device interactions and experimentally demonstrate the DEXAT neuron block using oxide based non-filamentary resistive switching devices. Using experimentally extracted parameters we simulate a full RSNN that achieves a classification accuracy of 96.1% on SMNIST dataset and 91% on Google Speech Commands (GSC) dataset. We also demonstrate full end-to-end real-time inference for speech recognition using real fabricated resistive memory circuit based DEXAT neurons. Finally, we investigate the impact of nanodevice variability and endurance illustrating the robustness of DEXAT based RSNNs.
HealthNature.com

mTORC1 activity regulates post-translational modifications of glycine decarboxylase to modulate glycine metabolism and tumorigenesis

Glycine decarboxylase (GLDC) is a key enzyme of glycine cleavage system that converts glycine into one-carbon units. GLDC is commonly up-regulated and plays important roles in many human cancers. Whether and how GLDC is regulated by post-translational modifications is unknown. Here we report that mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signal inhibits GLDC acetylation at lysine (K) 514 by inducing transcription of the deacetylase sirtuin 3 (SIRT3). Upon inhibition of mTORC1, the acetyltransferase acetyl-CoA acetyltransferase 1 (ACAT1) catalyzes GLDC K514 acetylation. This acetylation of GLDC impairs its enzymatic activity. In addition, this acetylation of GLDC primes for its K33-linked polyubiquitination at K544 by the ubiquitin ligase NF-X1, leading to its degradation by the proteasomal pathway. Finally, we find that GLDC K514 acetylation inhibits glycine catabolism, pyrimidines synthesis and glioma tumorigenesis. Our finding reveals critical roles of post-translational modifications of GLDC in regulation of its enzymatic activity, glycine metabolism and tumorigenesis, and provides potential targets for therapeutics of cancers such as glioma.
ScienceNature.com

Diversity of neurovascular coupling dynamics along vascular arbors in layer II/III somatosensory cortex

The spatial-temporal sequence of cerebral blood flow (CBF), cerebral blood volume (CBV) and blood velocity changes triggered by neuronal activation is critical for understanding functional brain imaging. This sequence follows a stereotypic pattern of changes across different zones of the vasculature in the olfactory bulb, the first relay of olfaction. However, in the cerebral cortex, where most human brain mapping studies are performed, the timing of activity evoked vascular events remains controversial. Here we utilized a single whisker stimulation model to map out functional hyperemia along vascular arbours from layer II/III to the surface of primary somatosensory cortex, in anesthetized and awake Thy1-GCaMP6 mice. We demonstrate that sensory stimulation triggers an increase in blood velocity within the mid-capillary bed and a dilation of upstream large capillaries, and the penetrating and pial arterioles. We report that under physiological stimulation, response onset times are highly variable across compartments of different vascular arbours. Furthermore, generating transfer functions (TFs) between neuronal Ca2+ and vascular dynamics across different brain states demonstrates that anesthesia decelerates neurovascular coupling (NVC). This spatial-temporal pattern of vascular events demonstrates functional diversity not only between different brain regions but also at the level of different vascular arbours within supragranular layers of the cerebral cortex.

Comments / 0

Community Policy