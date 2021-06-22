Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Gut microbiota mediate the FGF21 adaptive stress response to chronic dietary protein-restriction in mice

By Anthony Martin, Gertrude Ecklu-Mensah, Connie W. Y. Ha, Gustaf Hendrick, Donald K. Layman, Jack Gilbert, Suzanne Devkota
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic dietary protein-restriction can create essential amino acid deficiencies and induce metabolic adaptation through the hepatic FGF21 pathway which serves to maintain host fitness during prolonged states of nutritional imbalance. Similarly, the gut microbiome undergoes metabolic adaptations when dietary nutrients are added or withdrawn. Here we confirm previous reports that dietary protein-restriction triggers the hepatic FGF21 adaptive metabolic pathway and further demonstrate that this response is mediated by the gut microbiome and can be tuned through dietary supplementation of fibers that alter the gut microbiome. In the absence of a gut microbiome, we discover that FGF21 is de-sensitized to the effect of protein-restriction. These data suggest that host-intrinsic adaptive pathways to chronic dietary protein-restriction, such as the hepatic FGF21 pathway, may in-fact be responding first to adaptive metabolic changes in the gut microbiome.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Fgf#Microbiota#Non Western#Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceScience Now

Ubiquitination of G3BP1 mediates stress granule disassembly in a context-specific manner

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. When faced with environmental stress, cells respond by shutting down cellular processes such as translation and nucleocytoplasmic transport. At the same time, cells preserve cytoplasmic messenger RNAs in structures known as stress granules, and many cellular proteins are modified by the covalent addition of ubiquitin, which has long been presumed to reflect degradation of stress-damaged proteins (see the Perspective by Dormann). Maxwell et al. show that cells generate distinct patterns of ubiquitination in response to different stressors. Rather than reflecting the degradation of stress-damaged proteins, this ubiquitination primes cells to dismantle stress granules and reinitiate normal cellular activities once the stress is removed. Gwon et al. show that persistent stress granules are degraded by autophagy, whereas short-lived granules undergo a process of disassembly that is autophagy independent. The mechanism of this disassembly depends on the initiating stress.
HealthNature.com

Tribbles homolog 3-mediated targeting the AKT/mTOR axis in mice with retinal degeneration

Various retinal degenerative disorders manifest in alterations of the AKT/mTOR axis. Despite this, consensus on the therapeutic targeting of mTOR in degenerating retinas has not yet been achieved. Therefore, we investigated the role of AKT/mTOR signaling in rd16 retinas, in which we restored the AKT/mTOR axis by genetic ablation of pseudokinase TRB3, known to inhibit phosphorylation of AKT and mTOR. First, we found that TRB3 ablation resulted in preservation of photoreceptor function in degenerating retinas. Then, we learned that the mTOR downstream cellular pathways involved in the homeostasis of photoreceptors were also reprogrammed in rd16 TRB3−/− retinas. Thus, the level of inactivated translational repressor p-4E-BP1 was significantly increased in these mice along with the restoration of translational rate. Moreover, in rd16 mice manifesting decline in p-mTOR at P15, we found elevated expression of Beclin-1 and ATG5 autophagy genes. Thus, these mice showed impaired autophagy flux measured as an increase in LC3 conversion and p62 accumulation. In addition, the RFP-EGFP-LC3 transgene expression in rd16 retinas resulted in statistically fewer numbers of red puncta in photoreceptors, suggesting impaired late autophagic vacuoles. In contrast, TRIB3 ablation in these mice resulted in improved autophagy flux. The restoration of translation rate and the boost in autophagosome formation occurred concomitantly with an increase in total Ub and rhodopsin protein levels and the elevation of E3 ligase Parkin1. We propose that TRB3 may retard retinal degeneration and be a promising therapeutic target to treat various retinal degenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Genotoxic stress in constitutive trisomies induces autophagy and the innate immune response via the cGAS-STING pathway

Gain of even a single chromosome leads to changes in human cell physiology and uniform perturbations of specific cellular processes, including downregulation of DNA replication pathway, upregulation of autophagy and lysosomal degradation, and constitutive activation of the type I interferon response. Little is known about the molecular mechanisms underlying these changes. We show that the constitutive nuclear localization of TFEB, a transcription factor that activates the expression of autophagy and lysosomal genes, is characteristic of human trisomic cells. Constitutive nuclear localization of TFEB in trisomic cells is independent of mTORC1 signaling, but depends on the cGAS-STING activation. Trisomic cells accumulate cytoplasmic dsDNA, which activates the cGAS-STING signaling cascade, thereby triggering nuclear accumulation of the transcription factor IRF3 and, consequently, upregulation of interferon-stimulated genes. cGAS depletion interferes with TFEB-dependent upregulation of autophagy in model trisomic cells. Importantly, activation of both the innate immune response and autophagy occurs also in primary trisomic embryonic fibroblasts, independent of the identity of the additional chromosome. Our research identifies the cGAS-STING pathway as an upstream regulator responsible for activation of autophagy and inflammatory response in human cells with extra chromosomes, such as in Down syndrome or other aneuploidy-associated pathologies.
ScienceNature.com

SCD2-mediated monounsaturated fatty acid metabolism regulates cGAS-STING-dependent type I IFN responses in CD4 T cells

Host lipid metabolism and viral responses are intimately connected. However, the process by which the acquired immune systems adapts lipid metabolism to meet demands, and whether or not the metabolic rewiring confers a selective advantage to host immunity, remains unclear. Here we show that viral infection attenuates the expression of genes related to lipid metabolism in murine CD4+ T cells, which in turn increases the expression of antiviral genes. Inhibition of the fatty acid synthesis pathway substantially increases the basal expression of antiviral genes via the spontaneous production of type I interferon (IFN). Using a combination of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing technology and a global lipidomics analysis, we found that the decrease in monounsaturated fatty acid caused by genetic deletion of Scd2 in mice was crucial for the induction of an antiviral response through activation of the cGAS-STING pathway. These findings demonstrate the important relationship between fatty acid biosynthesis and type I IFN responses that enhances the antiviral response.
WildlifeNature.com

Identification of the most suitable reference gene for gene expression studies with development and abiotic stress response in Bromus sterilis

Bromus sterilis is an annual weedy grass, causing high yield losses in winter cereals. Frequent use of herbicides had led to the evolution of herbicide resistance in this species. Mechanisms underlying herbicide resistance in B. sterilis must be uncovered because this problem is becoming a global threat. qRT-PCR and the next-generation sequencing technologies can elucidate the resistance mechanisms. Although qRT-PCR can calculate precise fold changes, its preciseness depends on the expression of reference genes. Regardless of stable expression in any given condition, no gene can act as a universal reference gene. Hence, it is necessary to identify the suitable reference gene for each species. To our knowledge, there are no reports on the suitable reference gene in any brome species so far. Thus, in this paper, the stability of eight genes was evaluated using qRT-PCR experiments followed by expression stability ranking via five most commonly used software for reference gene selection. Our findings suggest using a combination of 18S rRNA and ACCase to normalise the qRT-PCR data in B. sterilis. Besides, reference genes are also recommended for different experimental conditions. The present study outcomes will facilitate future molecular work in B. sterilis and other related grass species.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Connective tissue protein promotes immune responses that fight bacterial infections

A connective tissue protein known to support the framework of organs also encourages immune responses that fight bacterial infections, while restraining responses that can be deadly in the condition called sepsis, a new study finds. Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the work revolves around the extracellular...
ScienceNature.com

Mucosa-associated gut microbiota reflects clinical course of ulcerative colitis

This longitudinal study was designed to elucidate whether gut microbiota is associated with relapse and treatment response in ulcerative colitis (UC) patients. Fifty-one patients with UC were enrolled between 2012 and 2017, and followed up through 2020. Colon mucosal biopsy were obtained at enrollment, and 16S ribosomal RNA sequencing was performed using extracted RNA. Of the 51 patients, 24 were in remission and 27 had active UC at enrollment. Of the 24 patients in remission, 17 maintained remission and 7 developed relapse during follow-up. The 7 patients with relapse showed lower diversity, with a lower proportion of Clostridiales (p = 0.0043), and a higher proportion of Bacteroides (p = 0.047) at enrollment than those without relapse. The 27 patients with active UC were classified into response (n = 6), refractory (n = 13), and non-response (n = 8) groups according to their treatment response in 6 months. The refractory and non-response groups showed lower diversity with a lower proportion of Prevotella (p = 0.048 and 0.043) at enrollment than the response group. This study is the first demonstration that reduced diversity and particular microbes are associated with the later clinical course of relapse events and treatment response in UC.
Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...
ScienceNature.com

Microbiota regulate social behaviour via stress response neurons in the brain

Social interactions among animals mediate essential behaviours, including mating, nurturing, and defence1,2. The gut microbiota contribute to social activity in mice3,4, but the gut–brain connections that regulate this complex behaviour and its underlying neural basis are unclear5,6. Here we show that the microbiome modulates neuronal activity in specific brain regions of male mice to regulate canonical stress responses and social behaviours. Social deviation in germ-free and antibiotic-treated mice is associated with elevated levels of the stress hormone corticosterone, which is primarily produced by activation of the hypothalamus–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis. Adrenalectomy, antagonism of glucocorticoid receptors, or pharmacological inhibition of corticosterone synthesis effectively corrects social deficits following microbiome depletion. Genetic ablation of glucocorticoid receptors in specific brain regions or chemogenetic inactivation of neurons in the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus that produce corticotrophin-releasing hormone (CRH) reverse social impairments in antibiotic-treated mice. Conversely, specific activation of CRH-expressing neurons in the paraventricular nucleus induces social deficits in mice with a normal microbiome. Via microbiome profiling and in vivo selection, we identify a bacterial species, Enterococcus faecalis, that promotes social activity and reduces corticosterone levels in mice following social stress. These studies suggest that specific gut bacteria can restrain the activation of the HPA axis, and show that the microbiome can affect social behaviours through discrete neuronal circuits that mediate stress responses in the brain.
ScienceNature.com

Puma, noxa, p53, and p63 differentially mediate stress pathway induced apoptosis

Cellular stress can lead to several human disease pathologies due to aberrant cell death. The p53 family (tp53, tp63, and tp73) and downstream transcriptional apoptotic target genes (PUMA/BBC3 and NOXA/PMAIP1) have been implicated as mediators of stress signals. To evaluate the importance of key stress response components in vivo, we have generated zebrafish null alleles in puma, noxa, p53, p63, and p73. Utilizing these genetic mutants, we have deciphered that the apoptotic response to genotoxic stress requires p53 and puma, but not p63, p73, or noxa. We also identified a delayed secondary wave of genotoxic stress-induced apoptosis that is p53/puma independent. Contrary to genotoxic stress, ER stress-induced apoptosis requires p63 and puma, but not p53, p73, or noxa. Lastly, the oxidative stress-induced apoptotic response requires p63, and both noxa and puma. Our data also indicate that while the neural tube is poised for apoptosis due to genotoxic stress, the epidermis is poised for apoptosis due to ER and oxidative stress. These data indicate there are convergent as well as unique molecular pathways involved in the different stress responses. The commonality of puma in these stress pathways, and the lack of gross or tumorigenic phenotypes with puma loss suggest that a inhibitor of Puma may have therapeutic application. In addition, we have also generated a knockout of the negative regulator of p53, mdm2 to further evaluate the p53-induced apoptosis. Our data indicate that the p53 null allele completely rescues the mdm2 null lethality, while the puma null completely rescues the mdm2 null apoptosis but only partially rescues the phenotype. Indicating Puma is the key mediator of p53-dependent apoptosis. Interestingly the p53 homozygous null zebrafish develop tumors faster than the previously described p53 homozygous missense mutant zebrafish, suggesting the missense allele may be hypomorphic allele.
ScienceNature.com

Ganoderma lucidum promotes sleep through a gut microbiota-dependent and serotonin-involved pathway in mice

Ganoderma lucidum is a medicinal mushroom used in traditional Chinese medicine with putative tranquilizing effects. However, the component of G. lucidum that promotes sleep has not been clearly identified. Here, the effect and mechanism of the acidic part of the alcohol extract of G. lucidum mycelia (GLAA) on sleep were studied in mice. Administration of 25, 50 and 100 mg/kg GLAA for 28 days promoted sleep in pentobarbital-treated mice by shortening sleep latency and prolonging sleeping time. GLAA administration increased the levels of the sleep-promoting neurotransmitter 5-hydroxytryptamine and the Tph2, Iptr3 and Gng13 transcripts in the sleep-regulating serotonergic synapse pathway in the hypothalamus during this process. Moreover, GLAA administration reduced lipopolysaccharide and raised peptidoglycan levels in serum. GLAA-enriched gut bacteria and metabolites, including Bifidobacterium, Bifidobacterium animalis, indole-3-carboxylic acid and acetylphosphate were negatively correlated with sleep latency and positively correlated with sleeping time and the hypothalamus 5-hydroxytryptamine concentration. Both the GLAA sleep promotion effect and the altered faecal metabolites correlated with sleep behaviours disappeared after gut microbiota depletion with antibiotics. Our results showed that GLAA promotes sleep through a gut microbiota-dependent and serotonin-associated pathway in mice.
CancerNature.com

Melanoma reactive TCR-modified T cells generated without activation retain a less differentiated phenotype and mediate a superior in vivo response

Adoptive T cell therapy with T cell receptor (TCR)-modified T cells has shown promise in treating metastatic melanoma and other malignancies. However, studies are needed to improve the efficacy and durability of responses of TCR-modified T cells. Standard protocols for generating TCR-modified T cells involve activating T cells through CD3 stimulation to allow for the efficient transfer of tumor-reactive receptors with viral vectors. T cell activation results in terminal differentiation and shortening of telomeres, which are likely suboptimal for therapy. In these studies, we demonstrate efficient T cell transduction with the melanoma-reactive TIL1383I TCR through culturing with interleukin 7 (IL-7) in the absence of CD3 activation. The TIL1383I TCR-modified T cells generated following IL-7 culture were enriched with naïve (TN) and memory stem cell populations (TSCM) while maintaining longer telomere lengths. Furthermore, we demonstrated melanoma-reactivity of TIL1383I TCR-modified cells generated following IL-7 culture using in vitro assays and a superior response in an in vivo melanoma model. These results suggest that utilizing IL-7 to generate TCR-modified T cells in the absence of activation is a feasible strategy to improve adoptive T cell therapies for melanoma and other malignancies.
ScienceMedscape News

Chronic Stress, Genetics May Raise Alzheimer's Risk

A review of human and animal epidemiological studies found that long-term stress and genetic factors may act through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis a pathway in the brain that mediates stress responses to contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease. The researchers also proposed a mechanism to account for how genetic factors may affect HPA axis reactivity and lead to inflammation, which is a core component of neurodegeneration.
ScienceNature.com

Social preference is maintained in mice with impaired startle reflex and glutamate/D-serine imbalance induced by chronic cerebral toxoplasmosis

Toxoplasma gondii is an opportunistic protozoan pathogen with a wide geographic distribution. The chronic phase of toxoplasmosis is often asymptomatic in humans and is characterized by tissue cysts throughout the central nervous system and muscle cells. T. gondii and other pathogens with tropism for the central nervous system are considered risk factors in the etiology of several neuropsychiatric disorders, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, besides neurological diseases. Currently, it is known that cerebral toxoplasmosis increases dopamine levels in the brain and it is related to behavioral changes in animals and humans. Here we evaluate whether chronic T. gondii infection, using the cystogenic ME-49 strain, could induce behavioral alterations associated with neuropsychiatric disorders and glutamatergic neurotransmission dysfunction. We observed that the startle amplitude is reduced in the infected animals as well as glutamate and D-serine levels in prefrontal cortical and hippocampal tissue homogenates. Moreover, we did not detect alterations in social preference and spontaneous alternation despite severe motor impairment. Thus, we conclude that behavioral and cognitive aspects are maintained even though severe neural damage is observed by chronic infection of C57Bl/6 mice with the ME-49 strain.
WildlifeScience Daily

A protein complex from plant stem cells regulates their division and response to stress

A multidisciplinary research team, led by the CSIC biologist at CRAG, Ana I. Caño Delgado, and the physicist from the University of Barcelona, Marta Ibañes, has discovered that two plant stem cell proteins, known for their role in the correct development of the root, physically interact and regulate each other to avoid cellular division. The study, result of fifteen years of continued research carried out by the two researchers, reveals that these two proteins, known as BRAVO and WOX5, act in a specific manner in a small group of stem cells, and that their interaction is key to the plant's survival under genomic and environmental stress factors like extreme cold, heat, or floods. The results, obtained with the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, have recently been published in the high impact journal Molecular Systems Biology.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy