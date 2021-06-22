Cancel
Cancer

Establishment of liver tumor cell lines from atherogenic and high fat diet fed hepatitis C virus transgenic mice

By Takayoshi Shirasaki, Kazuhisa Murai, Masao Honda, Hikari Okada, Yuika Innami, Atsumu Yamada, Tetsuro Shimakami, Kazunori Kawaguchi, Taro Yamashita, Yoshio Sakai, Shuichi Kaneko
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA syngeneic mouse model bearing a transplanted tumor is indispensable for the evaluation of the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). However, few syngeneic mouse models of liver cancer are available. We established liver tumor cell lines (MHCF1 and MHCF5) from hepatitis C virus transgenic mice fed an atherogenic high-fat diet. MHCF1 and MHCF5 were successfully transplanted into the subcutaneous space of syngeneic C57BL/6 mice, in addition, they efficiently developed orthotopic tumors in the liver of syngeneic C57BL/6 mice. MHCF5 grew rapidly and showed a more malignant phenotype compared with MHCF1. Histologically, MHCF1-derived tumors were a combined type of hepatocellular carcinoma and MHCF5-derived tumors showed a sarcomatous morphology. Interestingly, MHCF1 and MHCF5 showed different sensitivity against an anti-PD1 antibody and MHCF5-derived tumors were resistant to this antibody. CD8 T cells infiltrated the MHCF1-derived tumors, but no CD8 T cells were found within the MHCF5-derived tumors. Gene expression profiling and whole-exon sequencing revealed that MHCF5 displayed the features of an activated cancer stem cell-like signature of sonic hedgehog and Wnt signaling. Therefore, these cell lines could be useful for the identification of new biomarkers and molecular mechanisms of ICI resistance and the development of new drugs against liver cancer.

