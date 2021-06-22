Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

First complete genome sequence and molecular characterization of Canine morbillivirus isolated in Central Brazil

By Vivaldo Gomes da Costa, Marielena Vogel Saivish, Priscila Gomes de Oliveira, Abelardo Silva-Júnior, Marcos Lázaro Moreli, Ricardo Henrique Krüger
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brazilian regions are still highly endemic areas for Canine morbillivirus [canine distemper virus (CDV)]. However, little is known regarding the genetic variability of the strain circulating in several Brazilian regions. Here, we report the first full-length genome and molecular characterization of CDV isolated from domestic dogs in the Brazilian Center-West region. Sequence alignment and phylogenetic analyses based on deduced amino acid and nucleotide sequences showed that the isolated strain is characterized as the South America-I/Europe genotype. However, it segregates into a CDV subgenotype branch. Interestingly, both H and F proteins have a gain of a potential N-glycosylation sites compared to the Onderstepoort vaccine strain. Therefore, this study provides a reference to further understand the epidemic and molecular characteristics of the CDV in Brazil.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recombinant Virus#Complete Sequence#Morbillivirus#Canine#Brazilian#Cdv#Onderstepoort#The Animal Care Committee#The Veterinary Hospital#The Control Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Virus
News Break
World
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
Country
Brazil
Related
ScienceScientific American

Deleted Coronavirus Genome Sequences Trigger Scientific Intrigue

Efforts to study the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic have received help from a surprising source. A biologist in the United States has ‘excavated’ partial SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences from the beginnings of the pandemic’s probable epicentre in Wuhan, China, that were deposited — but later removed — from a US government database.
WildlifeNature.com

Microbial metagenomic approach uncovers the first rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus genome in Sub-Saharan Africa

Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease (RHD) causes high morbidity and mortality in rabbits and hares. Here, we report the first genomic characterization of lagovirus GI.2 virus in domestic rabbits from sub-Saharan Africa. We used an unbiased microbial metagenomic Next Generation Sequencing (mNGS) approach to diagnose the pathogen causing the suspected outbreak of RHD in Ibadan, Nigeria. The liver, spleen, and lung samples of five rabbits from an outbreak in 2 farms were analyzed. The mNGS revealed one full and two partial RHDV2 genomes on both farms. Phylogenetic analysis showed close clustering with RHDV2 lineages from Europe (98.6% similarity with RHDV2 in the Netherlands, and 99.1 to 100% identity with RHDV2 in Germany), suggesting potential importation. Subsequently, all the samples were confirmed by RHDV virus-specific RT-PCR targeting the VP60 gene with the expected band size of 398 bp for the five rabbits sampled. Our findings highlight the need for increased genomic surveillance of RHDV2 to track its origin, understand its diversity and to inform public health policy in Nigeria, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
ScienceNature.com

First come, first served: superinfection exclusion in Deformed wing virus is dependent upon sequence identity and not the order of virus acquisition

Deformed wing virus (DWV) is the most important globally distributed pathogen of honey bees and, when vectored by the ectoparasite Varroa destructor, is associated with high levels of colony losses. Divergent DWV types may differ in their pathogenicity and are reported to exhibit superinfection exclusion upon sequential infections, an inevitability in a Varroa-infested colony. We used a reverse genetic approach to investigate competition and interactions between genetically distinct or related virus strains, analysing viral load over time, tissue distribution with reporter gene-expressing viruses and recombination between virus variants. Transient competition occurred irrespective of the order of virus acquisition, indicating no directionality or dominance. Over longer periods, the ability to compete with a pre-existing infection correlated with the genetic divergence of the inoculae. Genetic recombination was observed throughout the DWV genome with recombinants accounting for ~2% of the population as determined by deep sequencing. We propose that superinfection exclusion, if it occurs at all, is a consequence of a cross-reactive RNAi response to the viruses involved, explaining the lack of dominance of one virus type over another. A better understanding of the consequences of dual- and superinfection will inform development of cross-protective honey bee vaccines and landscape-scale DWV transmission and evolution.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
ScienceBioMed Central

CLIMB-COVID: continuous integration supporting decentralised sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 196 (2021) Cite this article. In response to the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in the UK, the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium was formed to rapidly sequence SARS-CoV-2 genomes as part of a national-scale genomic surveillance strategy. The network consists of universities, academic institutes, regional sequencing centres and the four UK Public Health Agencies. We describe the development and deployment of CLIMB-COVID, an encompassing digital infrastructure to address the challenge of collecting and integrating both genomic sequencing data and sample-associated metadata produced across the COG-UK network.
ScienceNature.com

GapClust is a light-weight approach distinguishing rare cells from voluminous single cell expression profiles

Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is a powerful tool in detailing the cellular landscape within complex tissues. Large-scale single cell transcriptomics provide both opportunities and challenges for identifying rare cells playing crucial roles in development and disease. Here, we develop GapClust, a light-weight algorithm to detect rare cell types from ultra-large scRNA-seq datasets with state-of-the-art speed and memory efficiency. Benchmarking on diverse experimental datasets demonstrates the superior performance of GapClust compared to other recently proposed methods. When applying our algorithm to an intestine and 68 k PBMC datasets, GapClust identifies the tuft cells and a previously unrecognised subtype of monocyte, respectively.
BusinessGenomeWeb

MicroGenDx Acquires Sequencing Lab RTL Genomics

NEW YORK — MicroGenDx said on Wednesday that it has acquired next-generation sequencing laboratory RTL Genomics. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. MicroGenDx, which provides sequencing- and PCR-based microbial testing for clinical diagnostic applications, said the deal would help expand its capabilities in nonclinical primary research. MicroGenDx said...
ScienceNature.com

In silico comparison of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-ACE2 binding affinities across species and implications for virus origin

The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS–coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has raised important questions about its origins and the mechanism of its transfer to humans. A further question was whether companion or commercial animals could act as SARS-CoV-2 vectors, with early data suggesting susceptibility is species specific. To better understand SARS-CoV-2 species susceptibility, we undertook an in silico structural homology modelling, protein–protein docking, and molecular dynamics simulation study of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein’s ability to bind angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) from relevant species. Spike protein exhibited the highest binding to human (h)ACE2 of all the species tested, forming the highest number of hydrogen bonds with hACE2. Interestingly, pangolin ACE2 showed the next highest binding affinity despite having a relatively low sequence homology, whereas the affinity of monkey ACE2 was much lower despite its high sequence similarity to hACE2. These differences highlight the power of a structural versus a sequence-based approach to cross-species analyses. ACE2 species in the upper half of the predicted affinity range (monkey, hamster, dog, ferret, cat) have been shown to be permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection, supporting a correlation between binding affinity and infection susceptibility. These findings show that the earliest known SARS-CoV-2 isolates were surprisingly well adapted to bind strongly to human ACE2, helping explain its efficient human to human respiratory transmission. This study highlights how in silico structural modelling methods can be used to rapidly generate information on novel viruses to help predict their behaviour and aid in countermeasure development.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data With IBM, PerkinElmer, Illumina, Beckman Coulter Genomics, GATC Biotech Ag, Bina Technologies

NGS is a technology that allows millions and billions of DNA strands to be sequenced through massive parallelization. This technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. NGS minimizes the need for fragment cloning methods used in Sanger genome sequencing. Low cost, high precision and speed, as well as precise results, even from a low sample volume, are the main advantages of NGS over the Sanger sequencing method.
Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

A novel and effective approach to generate germline-like monoclonal antibodies by integration of phage and mammalian cell display platforms

Phage display technology allows for rapid selection of antibodies from the large repertoire of human antibody fragments displayed on phages. However, antibody fragments should be converted to IgG for biological characterizations and affinity of antibodies obtained from phage display library is frequently not sufficient for efficient use in clinical settings. Here, we describe a new approach that combines phage and mammalian cell display, enabling simultaneous affinity screening of full-length IgG antibodies. Using this strategy, we successfully obtained a novel germline-like anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibody named m101, which was revealed to be a potent anti-TIM-3 therapeutic monoclonal antibody via in vitro and in vivo experiments, indicating its effectiveness and power. Thus, this platform can help develop new monoclonal antibody therapeutics with high affinity and low immunogenicity.
ScienceNature.com

Reply to: “Inconsistent prediction capability of ImmuneCells.Sig across different RNA-seq datasets”

Replying to X. Xiao et al. Nature Communication https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24303-5 (2021). In their commentary on our paper1, Xiao et al.2 make a point that the predictive performance of ImmuneCells.Sig is inconsistent. This is mainly due to the batch effect across different RNA-seq data sets (Fig. 1a). The relatively poor generalization of gene expression profiling (GEP) is common in predicting immunotherapy response. For example, Cui et al.3 analyzed ten well-established GEP signatures in the three data sets (VanAllen15, Liu19, Kim18). All ten signatures showed AUC (Area Under The Curve) values <0.66 and nine signatures had AUC < 0.6 in the Liu19 data set (Fig. 6D in Cui et al.3). The IMPRES signature4 performed poorly in all three data sets (AUC values are in the range of 0.5–0.63, Fig. 6D–F in Cui et al.3) and the AUC value of Messina signature is only about 0.2 in the Kim18 data set (Fig. 6F in Cui et al.3). Similarly, inconsistent and low AUC values of the established ICT (immune checkpoint therapy) response signatures were found in another study (Fig. 4g–i in Jiang et al.5). In addition, a study involving tumor specimens from 8135 patients and using the broad category of GEP developed from ten studies showed that the AUC value of this well-trained GEP is only 0.656. It should be noted that some gene expression-based tests are successful in cancer diagnosis such as Oncotype DX for breast cancer. This is because that it is a tumor proliferation genes-based signature measured by a single reference laboratory7. Tumor proliferation genes’ expressions are highly correlated with cancer recurrence, so it is reasonable for Oncotype DX to predict the recurrence of breast cancer. Nevertheless, Oncotype DX could still perform poorly in predicting breast cancer outcome, with AUC values being 0.64 and 0.59 in two breast cancer data sets8.
WildlifeNature.com

Genomic methods reveal independent demographic histories despite strong morphological conservatism in fish species

Human overexploitation of natural resources has placed conservation and management as one of the most pressing challenges in modern societies, especially in regards to highly vulnerable marine ecosystems. In this context, cryptic species are particularly challenging to conserve because they are hard to distinguish based on morphology alone, and thus it is often unclear how many species coexist in sympatry, what are their phylogenetic relationships and their demographic history. We answer these questions using morphologically similar species of the genus Mugil that are sympatric in the largest coastal Marine Protected Area in the Tropical Southwestern Atlantic marine province. Using a sub-representation of the genome, we show that individuals are assigned to five highly differentiated genetic clusters that are coincident with five mitochondrial lineages, but discordant with morphological information, supporting the existence of five species with conserved morphology in this region. A lack of admixed individuals is consistent with strong genetic isolation between sympatric species, but the most likely species tree suggests that in one case speciation has occurred in the presence of interspecific gene flow. Patterns of genetic diversity within species suggest that effective population sizes differ up to two-fold, probably reflecting differences in the magnitude of population expansions since species formation. Together, our results show that strong morphologic conservatism in marine environments can lead to species that are difficult to distinguish morphologically but that are characterized by an independent evolutionary history, and thus that deserve species-specific management strategies.
JapanNature.com

Combined landscape of single-nucleotide variants and copy number alterations in clonal hematopoiesis

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) in apparently healthy individuals is implicated in the development of hematological malignancies (HM) and cardiovascular diseases. Previous studies of CH analyzed either single-nucleotide variants and indels (SNVs/indels) or copy number alterations (CNAs), but not both. Here, using a combination of targeted sequencing of 23 CH-related genes and array-based CNA detection of blood-derived DNA, we have delineated the landscape of CH-related SNVs/indels and CNAs in 11,234 individuals without HM from the BioBank Japan cohort, including 672 individuals with subsequent HM development, and studied the effects of these somatic alterations on mortality from HM and cardiovascular disease, as well as on hematological and cardiovascular phenotypes. The total number of both types of CH-related lesions and their clone size positively correlated with blood count abnormalities and mortality from HM. CH-related SNVs/indels and CNAs exhibited statistically significant co-occurrence in the same individuals. In particular, co-occurrence of SNVs/indels and CNAs affecting DNMT3A, TET2, JAK2 and TP53 resulted in biallelic alterations of these genes and was associated with higher HM mortality. Co-occurrence of SNVs/indels and CNAs also modulated risks for cardiovascular mortality. These findings highlight the importance of detecting both SNVs/indels and CNAs in the evaluation of CH.
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structure of constitutively active human Frizzled 7 in complex with heterotrimeric G

The ten mammalian Frizzleds (FZD1–10) belong to the class F of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mediate WNT signaling through interaction with transducer proteins including Dishevelled (DVL) or heterotrimeric G proteins.1 Their involvement in human disease has put FZDs at the forefront of drug targets, especially anti-cancer therapy.2 However, no drugs have been developed for efficient pharmacological modulation of FZDs, partially owing to the limited understanding of FZD structure and activation mechanisms.1,3 Among class F, FZD7 is intensively pursued due to its relevance in various tumor models, particularly in intestinal cancers.4 Detailed structures of the receptor complexes would allow for structure-guided discovery of new drug candidates. FZD1–10 share structural similarity with the related class F member Smoothened (SMO), which mediates Hedgehog signaling and is a validated target for cancer therapy.2 In an effort to understand the structural basis of FZD activation and transducer interaction, we solved the structure of human FZD7 in complex with heterotrimeric mini Gs (mGs).5.
WildlifeNature.com

Asymmetric reconstruction of mammalian reovirus reveals interactions among RNA, transcriptional factor µ2 and capsid proteins

Mammalian reovirus (MRV) is the prototypical member of genus Orthoreovirus of family Reoviridae. However, lacking high-resolution structures of its RNA polymerase cofactor μ2 and infectious particle, limits understanding of molecular interactions among proteins and RNA, and their contributions to virion assembly and RNA transcription. Here, we report the 3.3 Å-resolution asymmetric reconstruction of transcribing MRV and in situ atomic models of its capsid proteins, the asymmetrically attached RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) λ3, and RdRp-bound nucleoside triphosphatase μ2 with a unique RNA-binding domain. We reveal molecular interactions among virion proteins and genomic and messenger RNA. Polymerase complexes in three Spinoreovirinae subfamily members are organized with different pseudo-D3d symmetries to engage their highly diversified genomes. The above interactions and those between symmetry-mismatched receptor-binding σ1 trimers and RNA-capping λ2 pentamers balance competing needs of capsid assembly, external protein removal, and allosteric triggering of endogenous RNA transcription, before, during and after infection, respectively.
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy