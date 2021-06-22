Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Walgreens shoplifter arrested for another theft

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 17 days ago

A man suspected of committing a brazen, caught-on-camera theft inside a San Francisco Walgreens was arrested over the weekend — while allegedly trying to rip off another drug store in the city, police said. Jean Lugo-Romero, 40, was busted Saturday morning inside a business on Haight Street with about $978...

talesbuzz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#San Francisco Police#Shoplifters#Haight Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Walgreens
Related
San Francisco, CANBC Bay Area

San Francisco Man Arrested in Serial Vandalism Investigation

The San Francisco Police Department has made an arrest in a series of vandalism crimes, dating back to April, that cost businesses an estimated $35,000, police said. The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Steven Gaffney of San Francisco, is believed to be responsible for window smash vandalisms and burglaries in the Taraval, Ingleside, Mission and Central Police Districts, officials said.
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Video emerges of shoplifting raid on luxury department store in San Francisco

A video has emerged of a shoplifting raid on a department store in San Francisco in which expensive designer bags were stolen by thieves.According to the footage, as many as 10 thieves took part in the raid on the city’s Neiman Marcus store on Monday evening. It shows the thieves run from the front of the department store holding stolen items in their hands. Getaway cars appeared to be waiting. The goods included designer handbags worth hundreds of dollars. As CBS San Francisco reported, the items had anti-theft tags attached. San Francisco introduced a law in 2014 in which the...
San Francisco, CAEast Bay Times

San Francisco homicide: Arrest in Tenderloin shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, the police said Thursday. Earl Jordan, 31, was shot early June 19 near Eddy and Larkin streets. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short while later, police said.
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

Two arrested for shoplifting and drug charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested two early Sunday morning for shoplifting and drug possession at The Southern Chef. Police were called to the business at 5750 Commerce Square due to a report of two shoplifters stealing from the store. According to a probable cause affidavit, an employee pointed...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Target shuts stores early amid ‘alarming rise’ of shoplifting in San Francisco

Target is closing some of its San Francisco stores four hours earlier due to rampant shoplifting in the city, the chain has announced.“With the safety of our guests, team members, and communities as our top priority, we’ve temporarily reduced our operating hours in six San Francisco stores,” a Target spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.The six locations will now close at 6pm instead of 10pm, and will open at 9am, instead of between 7 and 8am. In its statement, the company was clear about why it cut down the hours.“For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplifting arrest; porch theft; abandoned bike; car prowls

SHOPLIFTING ARREST: Another big-ticket shoplift thwarted tonight at Ulta Beauty in Westwood Village, according to the preliminary police summary. It says officers answered a 911 call around 6 pm; with description information from the caller, they found the suspect “sitting at a nearby bus stop.” Nearby, a backpack that turned out to have 22 items inside, valued at almost $2,000. Police say the suspect confessed to the theft and gave consent for them to search the backpack, The stolen items were returned to the store; the suspect was booked into jail. SIDE NOTE: This is the second four-figure shoplifting case arrest involving that store this month. We checked online records to see what has happened to the suspect arrested in the early June case, 31-year-old Jake Erickson. He was charged with felony theft and awaits trial on other unrelated cases we mentioned in our previous story; he was released from jail last Wednesday after 19 days, required to live with his mother under electronic home monitoring.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

As San Francisco Stores Deal With Rise in Thefts, Retailers Limit Store Hours

Amid a grueling year for retail workers, many in San Francisco have yet another challenge to deal with: rising theft. On Monday, Neiman Marcus’s Union Square store was hit with a robbery just before closing, with cell phone video capturing ten people running away from the store with designer handbags in their arms. According to KTVU, a local news station, the stolen merchandise was worth tens of thousands of dollars, and witnesses told the station they saw suspects smash display cases and grab items from shelves as they fled the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy